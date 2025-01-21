Boruto's eventual fate may reflect that of one of his earliest enemies

Boruto appears to be one of the most remarkable characters in the entire Narutoverse. Since his introduction in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the character has been the main draw for both manga and anime viewers. One could say he carried the entire series on his back due to a lack of a solid antagonist and deuteragonist.

Apart from his character being properly fleshed out, his story serves as a foil to many characters. One such character was former Hidden Mist ninja, Ao. They meet in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations where Boruto serves as a foil to his characters and reminds him of his identity as a ninja. Here is how Ao differs from Boruto but might share the same with the Uzumaki.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

How do Boruto and Ao share the same fate?

Ao becomes disillusioned after being the sole survivor of a tailed beast attack (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At the surface level, Boruto and Ao might look like different characters, but once the characters are thoroughly examined, they have similar foundations. One similarity between the two characters is a Ninja Creed.

The Ninja Creed shows in every action Boruto takes, and it can be seen in many Hidden Leaf ninjas. It is called the Will of Fire in the Hidden Leaf, and it tells every ninja to fight and protect their village as previous generations have.

This belief ensures Shinobi do not cease to exist, by imploring the older ninjas to sacrifice for their younger ones. In Naruto Shippuden, Gaara sacrifices his life to save the entire Hidden Sand, by preventing Deidara’s bombs from killing citizens. Jiraiya also shows this belief by being at death’s door and still passing crucial information to the Hidden Leaf.

Boruto shows this belief on numerous occasions in Two Blue Vortex. He returns to Konoha when Code is attacking the village to prevent Claw Grimes from killing people, he does this knowing his life is in danger. He eventually returns when Jura attacks Konoha, as he knows that only he can contend with the claw grimes and the Shinju.

Despite being a rogue ninja, Boruto will likely take any measure to ensure that his village is safe from external threats. Protecting his village means the next ninja generation can protect the Hidden Leaf too. This also means that despite the hatred Konoha bears for him, he will serve as a weapon to exterminate its enemies. This devotion is not shown by many ninjas in Two Blue Vortex or its predecessor, as the ninja world is rapidly changing.

Ao was also a ninja in between times as he existed between the time of Yagura, the autocratic fourth mizukage, and Mei Terumi, the kinder fifth Mizukage. He fought for his village's freedom as he was responsible for freeing Yagura from a genjutsu cast on him by Obito Uchiha. After that, he serves as a right-hand man for the next Mizukage.

Ao’s defeat helps him realize his failings (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ao becomes disillusioned with the way of the ninja after a Bijuu Bomb from the Ten-Tails destroys the Headquarters of the Sensory Division during the Allied War. Ao was one of the leaders of that division and the only survivor of that Tailed Beast attack. After the accident, Ao’s body is augmented with Ninja technology. This technology makes Ao feel more lost than ever. Eventually, he joins Kara.

Ao is currently deceased, but his story has been repeated throughout the entire Narutoverse. Ninjas who are committed to protecting other ninjas end up alone and disillusioned. Zabuza and Sakumo are two of the most prominent ninja in the Narutoverse to end up this way, but there are many other examples.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shows a future where Ninjas are gone. In that future, Konoha is destroyed and one of its greatest symbols, Naruto, is gone. Boruto is a survivor, and the Konoha, viewers see him struggle to protect, is no more. This is an ignored fate of Shinobi, one that Ao perfectly captures, and one that the young Uzumaki might have to live.

Final thoughts

The beauty of the Narutoverse is in all the subplots that run alongside the main plot at the same time. So many subtle arcs are happening that most viewers don’t catch it.

The only problem with these subplots in the sequels of Naruto is that they occur mostly with the protagonist. Once the protagonist is not in focus, these subplots are not as satisfying.

