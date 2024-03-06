Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Why the Shinju Rinnegan is different from any other Rinnegan, explored

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has been progressing at a steady rate and there are plenty of elements that need to be explored right now. New threats have been introduced, characters are way stronger than they used to be, and plenty of plot twists have been highlighted so far

With such a massive shift in the manga, there seems to be a rise in tension among fans since there are plenty of loose ends. Given how Masashi Kishimoto approached the original Naruto series, fans can expect every single element to tie into the conclusion of the story. However, the current topic of discussion among fans is the Rinnegan.

This is by no means a foreign concept because it was introduced in the Naruto series. However, the Shinju all seem to have the Rinnegan as well, and fans are attempting to discuss and uncover information about the Shinju Rinnegan.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Understanding how the Shinju Rinnegan could be different and its relevance to the plot

The Rinnegan is a doujutsu that was first introduced in the Shippuden series, and it granted the users a specific set of powers. The likes of Pain and Madara Uchiha had access to this eye and its powers, making them some of the most powerful shinobis at that time. However, fans have reason to believe that the Shinju Rinnegan could be different.

What we need to understand first is that Shinju gained consciousness only after they sealed certain shinobis. These shinobis seemed to be in a comatose-like state, not responding to any physical stimulus. Some fans have reason to believe that the Shinju Rinnegan could have special powers. One such power is that the shinobis who have been sealed could potentially be trapped in an Infinite Tsukuyomi.

Having this technique return to the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters would certainly be well-received. Furthermore, there is a chance that the Shinju could potentially have some advanced techniques. Some fans also believe that this particular Rinnegan could potentially have shinjutsu abilities.

Shinjutsu abilities are divine abilities that the Otsutsuki God could employ. This is when fans brought in Amado from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. They believe that he managed to replicate the God Tree Flowers and used the Ten-Tail platform. Doing so allowed him to cast the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

Infinite Tsukuyomi as seen in the Shippuden series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, some fans also believe that the Shinju Rinnegan could be different from the regular Rinnegan in the sense that it has no functional utility in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. Some fans are convinced that Masashi Kishimoto, who is notorious for being forgetful, could have added the Rinnegan and forgot about it.

That being said, only time will tell whether or not the Shinju Rinnegan abilities have unique properties. This could potentially be revealed in the next chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex since Jura will most likely begin to hunt down Naruto. The more fights they are involved in, the more information we will have with respect to their abilities as well.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

