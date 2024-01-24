Is Boruto the reincarnation of Shibai Otsutsuki? Explored

The Boruto manga series has progressed substantially, especially in comparison to the content that has been covered in the anime. The manga has already gone past the timeskip and things are getting quite heated. The manga has also done a brilliant job of revealing more information surrounding certain people’s abilities.

However, there is one thing that is still shrouded in a ton of mystery and it also happens to be one of the biggest motifs in the animanga series - Jogan. This is an eye that has been recognized by the likes of Momoshiki and there are plenty of hints that suggest its connection to the Otsutsuki.

This has led to fans asking a very important question as they wonder if Boruto is a reincarnation of Shibai Otsutsuki. However, it is unlikely that Boruto is a reincarnation of Shibai. The manga certainly denies this claim at the time of writing.

That being said, numerous theories connect the two characters. He doesn’t necessarily have to be an incarnate of Shibai, but he could be a tool for Shibai as per theories.

Boruto’s potential link to Shibai Otsutsuki

There are a few fan theories that don’t necessarily claim him to be a reincarnation, but a tool for the Otsutsuki God. What we know about Shibai Otsutsuki is that he constantly revived himself by consuming the Chakra Fruits. This led to the character attaining Godhood and even shedding his physical body to reach the most evolved state.

One of the biggest similarities between Boruto and Shibai Otstsuki is a design element. The former’s horn that develops on the side of his Jogan is very similar to the horn that Shibai has. It resembles Shibai and not Momoshiki Otsutsuki, the one who actually took over his body.

Another interesting connection is that Jogan has been linked to the Otsutsuki God. Additionally, Momoshiki also acknowledged this eye and called it “troublesome”. This Otsutsuki God is also surrounded by a horde of eyes that all resemble the Jogan.

That being said, this Otsutsuki God wasn’t referred to as Shibai. However, it is important to note that Shibai shed his physical form to achieve the most evolved form. Therefore, the Otsutsuki God shown in the manga could very well be Shibai in his most evolved form.

This is another link that connects him to Shibai. If this is the case, there’s a high chance that the Jogan could be the predecessor to all eyes that exist in the series. Furthermore, Boruto was born around the same time Akebi died, which is quite close to the time Shibai achieved Godhood.

Final Thoughts

However, Boruto becoming an incarnation of Shibai does not make sense. For someone who can devour planets, having a human incarnation would serve little to no purpose.

Furthermore, Shibai is a literal God and if he wanted the planet for consumption or whatever reason that is, he could do so without any problem. From a narrative standpoint, it doesn’t make sense for someone like him to be Shibai’s incarnate. Either there’s another piece to the puzzle that hasn’t been revealed or the protagonist of this series is simply not the Otsutsuki God incarnation.

Additionally, the horns that are on his head could also potentially just be a stylistic choice. Having Momoshiki’s horns would make him look incredibly funny since it isn’t particularly a great fit.

The series should certainly provide viewers with more information on the Jogan to understand the eye better. In conclusion, there are a few theories that connect the two characters. However, Boruto is not an incarnation of Shibai Otsutsuki, and will most likely not be one as the series progresses.

