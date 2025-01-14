Higuruma, not Yuji, is Jujutsu Kaisen's best example of Gege's incredible character writing

Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen’s mangaka, gets constant criticism for many elements of Jujutsu Kaisen. This criticism is mainly directed at Jujutsu Kaisen’s plots, as many have called it too chaotic and rushed with it becoming more apparent as the story advanced.

Another criticism was on the characters as they were labeled too shallow, by a portion of fans. While this criticism holds weight for some characters, a huge portion of Jujutsu Kaisen is filled with amazing characters.

One of those characters that is proof of Gege’s storytelling abilities is Higurumah. Higurumah is one of the most interesting characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and is first shown in the Culling Game Arc as one of the top players.

Everything about Higuruma is portrayed beautifully, from his background as a Criminal Defense Attorney to his abilities being influenced by that, he is a character Gege spent a lot of time thinking about.

Why Higuruma is one of Gege’s best-written characters in Jujutsu Kaisen

Higuruma when Yuji first meets him (Image via Shueisha)

Gege sets up Higuruma’s character at the right place in the story. If he had come an arc earlier, the beauty of his character wouldn't have risen to the surface. Also, his coming in later wouldn't have given readers enough time to explore the subtleties in his character, as it would clash with other elements. His appearance in the Culling Game Arc was a masterful move by a master artist.

When he makes his first appearance in the series, Japan is in chaos. The aftermath of the Shibuya Arc is still fresh in the minds of people and Kenjaku has just created the Culling Game. Higuruma is one of the Culling Game players and has one of the highest points.

Yuji Itadori finds Higuruma, and this is where the series transcends Shonen and becomes Seinen. Yuji wants Higuruma to acquiesce to his will and add a rule to the game, but Higuruma refuses. This leads Yuji to enter a defensive stance in preparation for an attack. If this was a normal Shonen story, the two characters would go at it, but Higuruma does something stranger, he opens his domain.

Deadly Sentencing, Higuruma’s domain is not the typical domain. It transports whoever is battling Higuruma along with his opponent to a courtroom. This is an ability reminiscent of Hunter X Hunter and Jojo Bizarre Adventures, and it won’t be surprising if Gege Akutami says he was influenced by the two series.

The manga shows fans two things without saying anything. The first is that Higuruma was a lawyer, and the second, he is extremely passionate about his craft. They begin to battle differently, and this is done through the court of law.

Higuruma acts as a prosecutor in his domain and wins the first case. This leads his Gavel to turn into a hammer, a small detail that shows how he no longer aids in justice being served, he now acts as an instrument of justice. He also nearly kills Yuji but stops when he finds out Yuji is being controlled by Sukuna.

He dispels his technique as he remembers why he became a lawyer, and that it was to protect the weak. He agrees to Yuji's wishes, and his character comes full circle. Higuruma knows the justice system is weak, but he does not give up.

Final Thoughts

While many criticize the latter part of Jujutsu Kaisen for its chaotic plot lines and frenetic pacing, the series gets things right in its characters as they become fully fleshed out.

The abilities of the characters get more varied as fans see Kirara’s Love Rendezvous and Hakari’s Idle Death Gamble. Fans also see their favorite characters blossom, Maki slaughters everyone who hurt her and Yuji throws away the guilt of Shibuya.

