Jujutsu Kaisen timeline: The entire Shinjuku Showdown Arc, chronologically explained 

The Jujutsu Kaisen timeline reaches its most critical moment with the Shinjuku Showdown Arc as the final arc. This is where the fates of the sorcerers and that of the curses collide.

The Shinjuku Showdown arc starts on December 24th. It marks the beginning of an epic battle between two of the most powerful entities in the Jujutsu Kaisen world, Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna. Confrontation erupts in the demon-infested ruins of Shinjuku, and alliances are put to the test, with the stakes not getting any higher for either side.

Everything flows from the bleak reflection of Gojo over fallen comrades to the fierce preparations leading up to the final fight, all culminating in an inevitable clash that would change the dynamics of the balance of power. This article revisits the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline by working out an exact storyline of events and seeing how this pivotal arc unfolds.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The complete chronological Jujutsu Kaisen timeline of Shinjuku Showdown Arc

Prelude

Sukuna and Uraume as seen in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Before the Battle of the Strongest starts at Jujutsu High, Gojo, Shoko, and Ijichi share one of those moments where they lament the loss of their comrades. Gojo can't believe that Nanami, whom he had assumed would be able to survive anything, has died. Ijichi feels guilt for surviving, but Gojo reassures him of the monumental task ahead.

Mei Mei uses the advantage of the upcoming fight and creates an online game in which one can bet on Gojo's battle with Sukuna. She receives partial profit from selling pay-per-view broadcasts as Yuji and Kusakabe fight. Meanwhile, Yuta and Inumaki debate about keeping Toge's injury by Sukuna a secret from Yuji.

Uraume brings Sukuna three of his fingers and apologizes for failing to find the last one. Sukuna says he does not mind; he thinks Gojo did this to give Yuji more time. Uraume is still hurt from the attack Gojo caused and believes it is impossible to swallow that they got defeated.

Now, the stage for Gojo and Sukuna's epic fight is all set in Shinjuku as both opponents grin in anticipation. Sukuna is all geared up with Uraume and Kenjaku while Kenjaku goes out to hunt the remaining players of the Culling Game. The battle of the strongest is about to begin in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline.

Battle of the Strongest, Sukuna vs Gojo

Sukuna awaits the duel's location

Gojo Satoru and Sukuna in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Sukuna and Uraume are waiting at the top of a skyscraper in Shinjuku. Talking about the place to be the site of the duel, which hadn't been specified, Sukuna continues confidently since he believes it would be the opposite — once Gojo's immense cursed energy was detected, the battlefield would make itself known. He sends his energy flying from afar, meeting Gojo.

Gojo launches a 200% Hollow Purple attack

Gojo Satoru and Sukuna in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Utahime conducts the Solo Forbidden Area ritual, which enhances the cursed energy of Gojo and his allies. Gakuganji adds music to the ritual, making hand signs and dancing as he goes, amplifying Gojo's power up to two hundred percent and preparing him for a critical attack in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline.

Gojo uses a 200% Hollow Purple, a brutally powerful attack that damages Sukuna's reinforced arms and sends a skyscraper tumbling, catching Sukuna off guard. Sukuna regenerates with the reverse of the Cursed Technique, setting up the battle between the strongest sorcerer in history and the strongest of today.

Gojo manipulates the environment with Blue

In this fierce fight, Gojo uses his Blue to manipulate the environment to his advantage. At one point, a strong field of attraction from Gojo sends Sukuna crashing into a building.

Sukuna manages to recover on a walkway bridge, but Gojo further disrupts his position by breaking the bridge apart and throwing the debris at him with Blue. Sukuna dodges out of the way and makes a run for the rooftops as he readies his Dismantle attack.

Gojo and Sukuna's domain clash destroys a building

Later in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline, Sukuna uses domain amplification as the building they are fighting in starts to fall apart. Gojo responds by picking Sukuna up into the falling structure. Both enter a high-impact confrontation within the falling building, charging their cursed energy to make blows that would be truly destructive.

Their attack, at the same time, rips the building to shreds. Both sorcerers come out from the rubble without an injury, and Gojo remembers that Mei Mei had broadcast this fight and might be making it all the more intense.

Sorcerers react to Sukuna's Domain Amplification

Elsewhere in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline, Sorcerers of Jujutsu High gather to watch Mei Mei stream the battle between Gojo and Sukuna. They talk about Sukuna's domain amplification and how the surprise factor in something managing to pull this off over Gojo's Infinity has happened.

Choso explains that Sukuna doesn't need to close the barrier to extend his domain, which sends shockwaves among many sorcerers who have never seen anything of the sort.

Gojo and Sukuna expand their domains simultaneously

Gojo Satoru and Sukuna in manga (Image via Viz Media)

As the battle gets fierce in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline, Gojo and Sukuna extend their domains simultaneously. Their advanced domains, Unlimited Void and Malevolent Shrine, start to cross each other, guaranteeing hits within Gojo's barrier.

However, Sukuna's domain extends beyond Gojo's barrier, and Sukuna can attack him from outside the barrier. Sukuna's domain shatters Unlimited Void, and he strikes Gojo with his blade.

Sukuna’s savage attack pierces Gojo’s barrier

Gojo Satoru in manga (Image via Viz Media)

With Unlimited Void broken, Sukuna's cursed technique finally reaches Gojo later in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline. There, Hajime Kashimo grows frustrated at Sukuna's strength and versatility, commenting on how his technique is above Gojo's Six Eyes.

When their domains expanded simultaneously, Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine broke through Gojo's barrier and connected to Gojo's neck. His friends are worried it might turn for the worse, for Gojo's healing alone may not work, seeing as Sukuna does not stop the attacks.

Sukuna prevents Gojo's escape

Gojo against Malevolent Shrine in manga (Image via Viz Media)

While Gojo tries to escape from Sukuna's domain, the latter manages to catch Gojo and tackle him into a hand-to-hand combat stance. Gojo tries to activate a simple domain to protect himself, but Sukuna keeps breaking through, giving him more and more injuries that raise concern over the possibility of Gojo's defeat.

Gojo restores his technique and turns the tide

Later in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline, Gojo bridges the gap between him and Sukuna with Blue at an incredible speed, followed by a counterattack with the Reverse Cursed Technique, Red.

This astonishing turnaround in one moment, in which the help of the reverse cursed technique allowed Gojo to recover his technique, shocked all those who thought his disadvantage was absolute. Once again, Gojo has the upper hand in this battle.

Sukuna adapts and exploits Gojo’s barrier

Gojo as seen in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Sukuna turns off the sure-hit effect of the Malevolent Shrine so that he can exploit a weakness in Gojo's domain. He extends the range of its effectiveness and uses a binding vow to change the conditions of the barrier. This forces Gojo's barrier to collapse again and be met with a relentless barrage of slashes in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline.

Gojo readjusts his domain to Sukuna's adjustment of attacks. He uses Falling Blossom Emotion to reduce damage, then shrinks the size of his domain drastically to cut off Sukuna's advantage in range of attack, risking the barrier's integrity.

Sorcerers discuss Gojo's barrier innovation

Gojo's allies, including Kusakabe and Maki, all marvel at how Gojo could shrink his barrier. In the same Jujutsu Kaisen timeline, they theorize that maybe because Gojo spent time in the Prison Realm, he was able to shrink his barrier. Meanwhile, Kusakabe was confused by how Gojo changed the conditions of the barrier so well.

Sukuna dismantles Gojo’s miniature barrier

Gojo Satoru and Sukuna in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Sukuna changes his method of attack against Gojo's mini barrier to Malevolent Shrine with weaker range and stronger slashes. The barrier put up by Gojo sustains for a while, then collapses. The result is both Gojo's barrier and Sukuna's domain get shattered.

Gojo gains an advantage outside the domains

Gojo fights Sukuna outside the domains for the first time and sends Sukuna backward with accurate attacks. Gojo feels that Sukuna has never used his innate techniques outside the domain and starts to worry about what Sukuna might be aiming at, especially with the weird action of Mahoraga's wheel and a sudden nosebleed.

Gojo and Sukuna expand domains simultaneously again

Gojo and Sukuna once again extend their domains in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline, with the former being a means to show that Sukuna can rebuild his technique with reverse cursed technique after observing Gojo.

Gojo's allies then appear, having various reactions to what's going on. Shoko claims that Gojo can win if he can damage Sukuna enough within the time limit.

Mahoraga’s unexpected intervention

Mahoraga as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Later in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline, Gojo outclasses Sukuna in these domains with his superior fighting skills. Gojo lands the decisive blow as his domain develops just a tad bit quicker than Sukuna's. This allows him to land a critical hit by crushing Sukuna's heart and gaining the upper hand in their clash.

When Gojo tries to finish Sukuna off, Mahoraga is summoned inside Unlimited Void and manages to interfere with Gojo's attack. Despite the seemingly premature adaptation by Mahoraga, the domain is shattered, which sends Gojo into shock, unable to comprehend just how Mahoraga pulled that off.

Mahoraga protects Sukuna and adapts to Unlimited Void

Mahoraga as seen in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Mahoraga is the Zenin's shikigami who manages to get in the way and save Sukuna from Unlimited Void. Gojo tries to reason with how Mahoraga has adapted so fast. But he finally realizes that Megumi's soul had been taking damage from Unlimited Void the whole time so that Mahoraga could adapt.

Gojo restores and lands a powerful punch

Gojo was unable to extend his domain because of the internal damage. Sukuna proves that Gojo's brain is severely injured because he used the reverse cursed technique recklessly, pushing Gojo to the limits and making him frail in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline.

Even with Sukuna’s injuries and domain issue still a factor, Gojo gets a second wind and delivers a resounding punch. It was now his time to show Sukuna his power and determination to prove that this fight was far from over.

Countdown to Mahoraga’s adaptation

Megumi's soul in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Later in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline, Gojo predicts that Mahoraga will fully adapt to his Infinity in exactly three turns of the wheel. To Sukuna's threats, Gojo says he feels that he will manage to beat him before it happens, which makes his allies question if Gojo is more eager to beat Sukuna than to save Megumi.

Gojo surprises Sukuna with a Red that finally went through. He follows this up with a strong Black Flash, striking Sukuna down. Regrettably, Sukuna quickly recovers because Mahoraga has finally adapted to the Infinity. Re-appearing from his last cut, he slashes Gojo as he is dragged into Sukuna's shadow.

Gojo vs. Mahoraga

Mahoraga's Sword of Extermination hurts Gojo, and his friends raise an eyebrow over that fact. While Gojo is having the time of his life with that challenge, even when his cursed energy falls, Sukuna utilizes Rabbit's Escape and many other shikigami to gain high ground during the fight in the same Jujutsu Kaisen timeline.

Gojo counters with a strong combo, using Cursed Technique Reversal: Red. Sukuna counters that with Piercing Blood imitation, sending more shikigami to outnumber Gojo. Gojo, however, readies himself for using the Hollow Technique: Purple to beat them all.

Gojo is thoroughly occupied with both Mahoraga and Agito. Even when Gojo loses his right arm from an attack by Mahoraga, it becomes a higher priority to destroy Agito with a powerful Blue technique that collapses. Gojo starts regenerating his arm after Agito goes down and readies himself for the final stages of this intense fight.

Hollow Technique: Purple ruins the battlefield

Gojo Satoru and Sukuna in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Gojo restores his cursed energy later in the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline, regenerates his arm, and then readies Black Flash along with Cursed Technique Reversal: Red. He feigns firing Red into the air and uses the orb of Blue to enhance his speed. The chances of Sukuna counterattacking become impossible.

Gojo reveals the Hollow Technique: Purple, creating a huge explosion that wipes out an area in Shinjuku along with Mahoraga. Sukuna is gravely injured from this technique, having lost his left hand. At the same time, Gojo was not that affected by it.

Gojo's loses his life against Sukuna

Gojo dies in the manga (Image via Viz Media)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, Satoru Gojo's mind finds its way to some sort of limbo, where he meets his now-deceased friend, Suguru Geto. Gojo reflects on his battle with Sukuna and is contented that he put in a good fight. He is bitter over the loneliness great power has imposed upon him and is happy that he could die an honorable death.

In the real world, Sukuna explains that Gojo died from a Dismantle attack against the world, bypassing his Infinity. Gojo's body was left to be brutally bisected as Sukuna recognized Gojo was one hell of an opponent. The scene then cuts to Hajime Kashimo setting out to face Sukuna next, apparently certain of defeat in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Sukuna vs Hajime Kashimo

Hakari seals Uraume away in his domain so Kashimo can fight Sukuna one on one. Uraume cannot interfere in this duel due to interference from Hakari.

Sukuna appears with a double of the cursed tool Kamutoke. However, Kashimo's resistance to lightning negates the said effects. Sukuna gets brutally crushed by Kashimo's overwhelming power. Sukuna fully reincarnates into his body in preparation for this next intense fight in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Sukuna reveals his true form

Sukuna's true form (Image via Viz Media)

Sukuna transforms into his strongest and most grotesque form, which features four arms and two mouths. In this avatar, he could perform hand signs and incantations with great efficiency.

Sukuna unleashes unmatched physical and strategic strength. Meanwhile, Kamutoke and Hiten take a step back in time and reminisce about the victories of the Heian Era. Kashimo then looks at Sukuna's form and declares that it is a flawless manifestation of the cursed power in Jujustu Kaisen.

Kenjaku's demise in Jujutsu Kaisen timeline

Kenjaku's ruthless pursuit and Takaba's unexpected comeback

Kenjaku as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

On the other side, in Jujutsu Kaisen, Kenjaku uses a curse stone to send an incarnated player into oblivion in Lake Gosho Colony, clearly showing that he does not care about their fate and can trace them using cursed objects. Further, he catches up with Iori Hazenoki, beats him with curses, and uses his Reverse Cursed Technique.

Kenjaku then fights Fumihiko Takaba, who manages to survive the brutal attack, which surprises Kenjaku. Incidentally, Kenjaku finds the unexpected survival of Takaba both amusing and noteworthy.

Fumihiko Takaba vs Kenjaku

Fumihiko (Image via Viz Media)

Kenjaku begins to strike Takaba with cursed spirits in Jujutsu Kaisen. At first, Takaba is taken aback but still manages to endure it all, enraging Kenjaku by showing off his comedian skills. Kenjaku discovers that Takaba's technique can only take effect when he is confident and attempts to weaken him with criticism. Fumihiko falters while Kenjaku's attacks gradually become more powerful.

However, Takaba regains his confidence, activates his technique, and exorcises Kenjaku's summoned spirit with a truck. Their fight breaks into comic scenes where Kenjaku realizes Takaba's damage is an illusion.

In one such comic scene in Jujutsu Kaisen, Takaba's technique ends, and Kenjaku gets ambushed and decapitated by Yuta. Kenjaku, knowing how the jujutsu sorcerers plot things, is in grief about his failure but says his will remains.

Sukuna vs Jujutsu sorcerers

Sukuna vs Hiromi Higuruma

Expand Tweet

Higuruma puts Sukuna on trial in his Domain Expansion, aiming to find Sukuna guilty of the massacre in Shibuya. Sukuna is sentenced to "Confiscation" and "Death Penalty," though the execution of such is merely just the loss of his cursed tool and not the technique itself in Jujutsu Kaisen. Sukuna overpowers him even after Higuruma's defense strategies and sacrificial resolution with powerful attacks, putting Yuji in critical condition.

Higuruma tries to apply Domain Amplification and the Executioner's Sword several times, but he gets defeated. Sukuna's attack involves cutting off Higuruma's limbs, yet with Yuji's help, he manages to gain the advantage at one point. In the final act, he sacrifices himself to save time for Yuji's preparation of a finishing blow against Sukuna.

Sukuna the King of Curses vs Rika the Queen of Curses

Rika in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Later in Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta and Rika charge at Sukuna. The ground caves in when Rika tosses Sukuna into a building, but Sukuna, who immediately recognizes Rika, engages with much enthusiasm now.

Yuta and Rika clash with Sukuna, but Yuta tries using his katana and uses his Domain Expansion: Authentic Mutual Love. Sukuna turns it around with Hollow Wicker Basket, knowing full well that this had been an attempt to negate his powers and make him sit for Yuji's attacks.

Yuta uses Cleave to injure Sukuna. He shows that the King of Curses of Jujutsu Kaisen never recovered his last finger. A brutal counterattack by Sukuna and a severe injury to Yuji brought about a further attack on the jujutsu sorcerers.

Yuji and Yuta's plan to separate Sukuna from Megumi

Yuji as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji's blood blinds Sukuna, and Yuta is able to slice off one of Sukuna's hands in Jujutsu Kaisen. Their best tries temporarily hinder Sukuna from making world-cutting Dismantle, but Yuji's realization about Megumi's soul messes up their strategy.

Yuta unleashes Maximum Output: Jacob's Ladder and crushes Sukuna. While Yuji tries to wake Megumi's sleeping soul, Sukuna manages to counterattack and delivers a strong strike. Just when Sukuna thinks he has won, Maki Zenin intervenes in the fight and stabs Sukuna from behind with Split Soul Katana, changing the tide of battle.

Maki Zenin vs Sukuna

Maki Zenin as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

While Yuta and Yuji struggle to fight Sukuna inside the Domain, Kusakabe and Ino devise an exterior strategy in which Maki should suddenly attack once Yuta gives her the signal by breaking a part of the barrier around the Domain. Maki prepares for the attack included in this elaborate plan.

As soon as Yuta gives the signal, Maki launches an attack on Sukuna, who realizes this is all a decoy. Sukuna is in agony with the recovery of an injury given by Split Soul Katana, further complicated by his previous fight and inability to use the reverse cursed technique fully.

Injured and unable to heal his wounds, Yuji falls and collapses while trying to confront Sukuna to save Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen. The fight between Maki and Sukuna is extremely intense, as they are tangled around Shinjuku City, with Maki dodging Sukuna's strong attacks.

Sukuna has the tunnel combination of a car blowing up and a Cleave, and Maki's friends, Ino and Kusakabe, try to stop him. Still, it did not go well because Sukuna injures Maki with a Black Flash and demonstrates his utter despise for jujutsu. Kusakabe realizes how serious things are and decides to confront Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Sukuna vs. Atsuya Kusakabe

Atsuya Kusakabe as seen in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Kusakabe opens his Simple Domain and utilizes Evening Moon Sword Drawing to block Sukuna's long-range slashing attacks. Kusakabe whacks the relentless Sukuna into quick, consecutive slashes, stunning the King of Curses with his speed and precision.

Nonetheless, Sukuna finally breaks Kusakabe's katana and badly injures him, making Kusakabe bleed out until Ui Ui teleports him to safety in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Sukuna vs. Miguel and Larue

Miguel Oduol as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

After rescuing Ui Ui and Kusakabe in Jujutsu Kaisen, Miguel and Larue charge into battle with Sukuna using their various cursed techniques. Larue convinces Miguel that, by doing so, he will be able to fight Sukuna in Shinjuku.

Eventually, Miguel and Larue, Suguru Geto's former associates, engage Sukuna in hand-to-hand combat, using their cursed technique against his now weakened state.

Sukuna lands a strong Black Flash on Larue and instantly regains his reverse cursed technique output, making the tide of battle turn completely. Sukuna then overpowers Larue, Maki, and Choso one after another with a second, third, and fourth Black Flash.

Yuji awakens his cursed technique

Yuji and Sukuna as seen in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Yuji attempts to engage Sukuna in close combat and scrapes through, continuously dodging and counter-attacking Sukuna until the moment of truth finally comes. Larue holds Sukuna off so Yuji can land a Black Flash that will kill him and grant Yuji the chance to go all out.

Yuji discovers and uses his newly awakened cursed technique, Shrine, to deliver consecutive Black Flashes that tear Sukuna apart for the first time in Jujutsu Kaisen. Ino summons Ryu and, with Nanami's blunt sword, manages to temporarily disrupt Sukuna, which is long enough for Yuji to land a strong Black Flash on Sukuna.

Yuji lands as many as seven consecutive Black Flashes on Sukuna, pushing the King of Curses to his limits.

Sukuna reactivates his domain

Incomplete Malevolent Shrine as in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Sukuna reactivates the Malevolent Shrine, and destruction is brought all over Shinjuku as his domain wipes everything out of its reach. Yuji and his friends engage in Simple Domain to hold up Sukuna's deadly slashes, but Yuji is heavily injured before healing himself.

Having survived Sukuna's domain, Yuji sees Sukuna bring out a strong fire technique, meaning the battle has entered the next phase.

Sukuna vs Aoi Todo

Aoi Todo as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Todo upgrades his cursed technique by incorporating a vibraslap, enabling him to perform up to 50 swaps per second to overwhelm Sukuna. Mei Mei and Todo devise a plan to utilize the cursed technique of swapping to save the sorcerers that are sealed within the Malevolent Shrine of Sukuna.

As the final confrontation takes place, Todo has already set his plan in motion. The disrupted fast movement gets Sukuna confused as Todo allows Yuji to have a clear opportunity to pull off the Black Flash technique on his nemesis.

Flashback of Gojo and Yuta making a plan to defeat Sukuna

Yuta informs other Jujutsu Kaisen characters before the last battle that he intends to transfer his brain into Gojo's body as a last resort in defeating Sukuna, knowing the risks and ethical considerations involved.

At the Jujutsu Headquarters, Gojo agrees to Yuta's plan, getting prepared for any event when his body would be utilized during the last fight against Sukuna.

Yuta vs. Sukuna

Sukuna and Gojo Satoru (Yuta) in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Later, in Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta successfully transplants his brain into Gojo's body, catching Sukuna off guard. It was a crucial turn in the battle. Yuta and Sukuna activate their Domain Expansions as Unlimited Void clashes with Malevolent Shrine to signal the start of their final battle in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Yuta and Sukuna reduce their domains to a very small size, which locks them into a life-or-death battle to see who emerges victorious within three minutes. Hand-to-hand combat and Sukuna's Domain Amplification shock Yuta by physically touching him inside the domain, revealing that he can conduct Domain Amplification as well.

Yuta fails to implement Gojo's Limitless correctly, and in the ensuing frantic argument, Sukuna holds him back from using Hollow Purple. Yuta pulls in a voice recorder with Blue as he uses Toge Inumaki's Cursed Speech to immobilize Sukuna and prepare the finishing blow with Hollow Purple.

Yuji and Hana Kurusu's attempt to split Megumi's soul

Hana Kurusu as seen in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Yuji attacks Dismantle with a binding vow at the border between Sukuna and Megumi's soul. The attack proves to be increasingly pressuring Sukuna into taking action. Sukuna has no choice but to devour his fingers and regain control, hoping to repair the damage to his soul.

However, Sukuna labors to sustain control as Yuji holds the attack. Hana Kurusu, teleported into place by the well-timed Boogie Woogie from Todo, launches Jacob's Ladder at maximum power in Jujutsu Kaisen. This attack, intended to split Sukuna and Megumi's soul, is a desperate last resort that would finally rupture Sukuna's grasp and give the Jujutsu High sorcerors the upper hand.

While Hana's Jacob's Ladder descends upon Sukuna, Yuji supports her by collapsing the ground beneath him. At this time, Sukuna starts climbing the rubble upwards to escape the attack. Meanwhile, he threatens Yuji and Todo.

Todo sacrifices himself to block a lethal punch from Sukuna

Later, in Jujutsu Kaisen, Todo sacrifices himself to neutralize a deadly punch Sukuna had directed toward Hana. This action finally proved how strong Todo was as a sorcerer.

However, it also rendered him and Hana unable to move. Sukuna then fights Yuji directly. Sukuna grows his missing hands back after a number of attacks and once again plunges into the attack against Yuji.

Yuji unleashes his first Domain Expansion

Expand Tweet

Recalling the training and information provided by his past experiences, Yuji begins his domain expansion, altering the field of battle to a setting resembling a train station. By doing this, Sukuna returns to the form he had taken when Yuji was his host. Yuji returns to his old self and continues in a new phase of their battle.

Megumi asks Yuji to stop trying to save him

The despair of Megumi's soul, with his sister dead and his dream shattered, makes him ask Yuji to stop trying to save him. Yuji reflects on personal experiences with loss, ultimately bringing him to a point where he can agree with Megumi's wish.

Yuji exploits Sukuna’s weakness while Sukuna plans a counterattack

Yuji attacks Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Viz Media)

As the fight gets heavier, Sukuna uses Hollow Wicker Basket for his defense while he regains his cursed technique. Despite Sukuna's unrivaled strength and rage, Yuji sees an opening when Megumi's lingering soul finally helps him sabotage Sukuna's balance. This combat becomes even more intense as Yuji uses Megumi's presence to attack Sukuna until he prepares himself once more for a Domain Expansion.

Sukuna quickly takes notice of Yuji's arm injury and decides to use Gojo's technique to regenerate his techniques in preparation for a counterattack. The scene shifts to Sukuna's finger being manipulated somewhere else because that is where the story will take a turn.

Nobara Kugisaki makes a shocking comeback

Nobara Kugisaki as seen in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Later, in Jujutsu Kaisen, Nobara Kugisaki returns and uses her Resonance technique to disrupt Sukuna's ability to expand his domain. Her activation of the said technique causes nails to burst from Sukuna's chest, enabling Yuji to attack with his sure-hit effect and dismantle Sukuna's soul.

Yuji defeats Sukuna with a Black Flash uppercut

Expand Tweet

Completely exhausted, Yuji, with all his curse energy spent, goes into battle with Sukuna. Within the last minutes of the fight, Yuji summons every last shred of his strength and beats Sukuna unrelentingly. In a moment, Yuji surges much-cursed energy into his right fist, clenching his fist in preparation for a finisher.

Yuji strikes Sukuna with a powerful Black Flash uppercut in the stomach. Sukuna is out cold, his eyes rolling back in defeat. That attack seals their hard fight as Yuji wins against the King of Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Sukuna attempts to crush Megumi's will

Sukuna attempts to break Megumi's will by teasing him about his failures and his sister's loss in Jujutsu Kaisen. He tells him to leave everything in his hands now. Megumi fires back, saying Sukuna is scared of dying since the last finger would make his existence meaningless as a cursed object.

He admits that he wants to live for others, not for himself, as previously he intended not to lead a proper life. This conflict reveals that Megumi accepts his fate and has the will to fight for a purpose above himself.

Sukuna is dragged out of Megumi

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Viz Media)

As Sukuna's domain falls apart, Sukuna is dragged screaming out of Megumi's body, expelling him with great force. Without Sukuna weighing on him, Megumi is finally free at last. Yuji stops and takes a moment to think about what has happened, bends down, and picks up Sukuna's residuals, considering how their lives are so intertwined since they're cursed.

He mentions he wants Sukuna to live again, though nobody else would be willing to accept him. Sukuna angrily rebuffs Yuji's attempt to understand him, even going so far as to say he is a curse. It was in those moments that Yuji showed persistence: he would not give up trying to save even the most powerful of enemies.

The aftermath

Nobara, Yuji, and Megumi as seen in manga (Image via Viz Media)

With Sukuna defeated in Jujutsu Kaisen, Uraume regrets that this is it, saying their victory was pure luck since Sukuna was so weak after a thousand years. Hakari mentions that knowing how to take that luck is a skill, and Uraume agrees before disappearing. The scene shifts to Jujutsu Tech, where Megumi wakes up confused by Yuji and Nobara's surprise.

Yuji and Megumi show each other their reactions to Gojo's letters. Yuji reveals that Nobara crushed her letter because she did not want to know about her mother, while Megumi finds the content of his letter hilarious, as Gojo had revealed that he killed his father.

Final thoughts

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc marks a turning point in Jujutsu Kaisen, where major power shifts take place. Gojo Satoru is pitted against Ryomen Sukuna in one of the fiercest fights that pushes both fighters to their limits. Gojo, with the most extreme strength that he possesses, falls into Sukuna's hands.

However, that changes when Sukuna is defeated and releases Megumi Fushiguro. It is fundamental for the series timeline of Jujutsu Kaisen because everything, from an aggressive fight to strategic alliances, has remade the fates of sorcerers and curses.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback