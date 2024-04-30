Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna copying Gojo's hand sign may have scientific merit

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced many different mechanics, such as binding vows, heavenly restrictions, and cursed techniques. However, domain expansions remain one of the most intriguing parts of their power system.

Throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen story, numerous domain expansions have been revealed, each needing a unique hand sign from their user. Sukuna's domain didn't appear much after his fight against Satoru Gojo, but he reopened his domain in chapter 258 with a 99-second time limit.

Although the actual appearance of the domain expansion had changed a lot compared to Sukuna's original domain, the most intriguing detail that fans noticed was Sukuna's use of a hand sign similar to Gojo's.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna uncovered the principles behind Gojo's domain

Sukuna's domain as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Satoru Gojo's domain expansion, his cursed technique, and the Six Eyes have always been one of the most intriguing parts of Jujutsu Kaisen. Recently, in chapter 258, Sukuna reopened his domain for the first time after his fight against Gojo. Although the rules around the opening of domain expansions were well established earlier in the series, many of them were bent during the Gojo vs Sukuna fight.

Throughout their fight, Gojo and Sukuna used various binding vows to change their domains' conditions while repeatedly opening and closing them. Amidst all the inconsistent rules, hand signs remain the sole most consistent indicator of a domain expansion. In chapter 258, Sukuna opened his domain using the hand signs of Gojo's domain expansion.

Gojo's Six Eyes as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Although the specifics behind this haven't been explained yet, the answer might lie in the functioning of Gojo's domain. Satoru Gojo’s domain differs from others due to his unique physical attribute, the Six Eyes.

As Sukuna stated, cursed techniques are engraved in the pre-frontal cortex, where informational processing occurs in the Cerebral Cortex. This suggests that Gojo may be utilizing his Occipital Lobe for the domain, contrary to common belief. While his technique remains imbued in the barrier, the sure hit stems from his Six Eyes and, consequently, the Occipital Lobe.

Gojo’s sure hit happens instantaneously, a feat Mahito only managed to replicate partially. There is no activation time for Gojo's sure hit. Visual information is processed in the Occipital Lobe, and due to Gojo’s Six Eyes, this region is naturally adapted to handle vast amounts of information, possibly infinite.

In chapter 258, Sukuna opened a domain using Gojo’s seal, suggesting a different region of the brain was involved. Gojo's infinity persists, as his cursed technique isn't fully utilized within the domain, resulting in its exhaustion upon termination. While an element of the barrier’s sure hit, Gojo's Six Eyes is its origin.

Sukuna as shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The Six Eyes are attributed to infinite Information Processing, which, combined with his technique, results in a unique domain. The Six Eyes enable infinite information processing, while the Limitless technique enables its weaponization. Gojo's status as the strongest Six Eyes and Limitless user might be due to advancements in scientific knowledge, which allow his technique to grow in power through expanded interpretations.

This underscores the necessity of the Six Eyes in controlling the Limitless Technique. In conclusion, the Infinite Void sure hit derives from Gojo’s Six Eyes, amplified by the Limitless Technique within the barrier, allowing him to weaponize the information he processes.

Sukuna's use of Gojo’s hand seals, uniquely tied to his Occipital Lobe, indicates his recognition of this, enabling him to activate his domain through this region. This elucidates why his domain shrine is covered in eyes and why Sukuna can achieve this, as he possesses four eyes.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently on a break, and the next chapter will be officially released on May 12, 2024. The reasoning behind Sukuna using Gojo's hand signs hasn't yet been revealed, and it is still possible that Sukuna was simply mimicking Gojo's hand signs to mock Yuji.