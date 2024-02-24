20 most powerful anime eyes of all time, ranked

Anime showcases various captivating powers and abilities, among which powerful anime eyes are particularly intriguing. These ocular abilities are typically possessed by only a few characters in each series, granting them unique and formidable advantages.

From Satoru Gojo's formidable Six Eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen to the legendary Rinnegan abilities in Naruto, numerous anime introduce viewers to characters with extraordinary eye-based powers that leave a lasting impression. This article lists 20 of the most powerful anime eyes of all time from various series, ranking them based on their level of strength and impact in their respective narratives.

Disclaimer: All opinions presented in this list are subjective and represent the writer's perspective.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Six Eyes, Naruto's Rinnegan, and 18 other formidable anime eyes

20) Adam's Eyes of the Lord (Record of Ragnarok)

Adam using the Eyes of the Lord (Image via Graphinica)

The first entry on this list of powerful anime eyes belongs to Adam in Record of Ragnarok – the holder of the formidable Eyes of the Lord. Crafted to mirror those of a God, Adam's eyes possess the remarkable ability to replicate any move he sees, regardless of its speed or power.

By activating this ability, Adam can discern and dissect his opponents' techniques, a capability that applies even to Gods. Adam's eyes allow him to devise effective strategies to counter his adversaries and even replicate their attacks, returning them right back to his opponents.

19) Ryuya's Tengentsu Eye (Black Clover)

Ryuya using his Tengentsu eye (Image via Yuki Tabata/Shueisha)

In the world of powerful anime eyes, magic eyes are often associated with overpowering abilities. However, Ryuya Ryudo's eyes take a different path in Black Clover. In exchange for his immense magical powers, Ryuya acquires the Tengentsu eye, which grants him supreme clairvoyance abilities.

The users of this eye are given the power to perceive events unfolding in the present moment, read thoughts and memories, and gauge the strengths and abilities of others. Obtaining the Tengentsu eye requires exceptional magical prowess, but it comes at the cost of the user losing their ability to wield magic altogether.

18) Kurapika's Scarlet Eyes (Hunter x Hunter)

The Scarlet Eyes of the Kurta Clan hold a significant role in the narrative of Hunter x Hunter. These eyes, activated by great emotional triggers, grant the members of the Kurta Clan extraordinary physical prowess and enhanced nen abilities.

With diligent training, individuals can harness and wield the power of these eyes at their command, as demonstrated by Kurapika. In the present storyline, Kurapika is the clan's sole surviving member, the only one with these remarkable anime eyes.

17) Sir Nighteye’s Foresight (My Hero Academia)

In My Hero Academia, Sir Nighteye, aka Mirai Sasaki, possesses a powerful eye ability known as Foresight. This ocular quirk enables him to peer into the future of any person in remarkable detail. Sasaki can gain invaluable insights into future events using these extraordinary anime eyes, allowing him to navigate situations with strategic Foresight and calculated precision.

Despite his efforts to alter the outcomes he glimpses, the accuracy of Sir Nighteye's Foresight remains at 100%, with only rare exceptions. However, this ability can only be activated once every 24 hours. Once activated, it can stay working for up to one hour.

16) Evergreen's Stone Eyes (Fairy Tail)

Evergreen's formidable anime eyes (Image via Satelight, A-1 Pictures)

Evergreen from Fairy Tail owns a pair of formidable anime eyes – the Stone Eyes. These anime eyes function similarly to the mythological abilities of Medusa's eyes, capable of turning anyone who meets their gaze directly into stone.

The magic induced by these eyes is so powerful that if the spellcaster does not dispel the magic, the petrification will gradually lead to the victim turning to dust. However, this magical eye prowess can sometimes become unstable and uncontrollable. To mitigate its strength, Evergreen wears glasses that help prevent the magic from activating spontaneously.

15) Seijuro Akashi’s Emperor Eye (Kuroko no Basket)

The Emperor's Eye from Kuroko no Basket is one of the most influential anime eyes, known for its powerful predictive capability. This eye power grants its users the extraordinary ability to observe and accurately predict the future movements of their opponents.

Primarily associated with the character Akashi Seijuro, this ability enables him to strategize his plays precisely and adapt his movements according to the unfolding situation. While Akashi is the primary wielder of this ability, other characters, such as Tetsuya Kuroko, Ryōta Kise, and Nash Gold Jr., also demonstrate using this powerful technique to some degree.

14) Shinigami Eyes (Death Note)

Anime enthusiasts are well acquainted with the formidable power granted by the Shinigami eyes in Death Note. By striking a deal with a Shinigami, the user of a Death Note can obtain the Shinigami's eyes. Through these eyes, the user can learn the names of other humans and perceive their remaining lifespan simply by looking at their faces.

This extraordinary ability places immense power at the user's fingertips, allowing them to wield control over life and death with a mere glance. In the wrong hands, the Shinigami eyes become a terrifying tool, enabling the user to kill anyone at will.

13) Ciel’s Faustian Contract (Black Butler)

The Faustian Contract in Black Butler is a pact between a human and a devil, where the devil agrees to fulfill the human's desires in exchange for their soul. The protagonist, Earl Ciel Phantomhive's Faustian Contract with the formidable demon, Sebastian Michaelis, grants him the ability to command Sebastian and use his powers as he sees fit.

The placement of the seal is crucial since it signifies the strength of the contract. For Ciel, the prominently visible seal on his right eye allows him to exert significant control over Sebastian and use the demon's powers at full strength to achieve his goals.

12) Yuu’s Plunder Eyes (Charlotte)

In the anime Charlotte, the protagonist Yuu Otosaka possesses one of the most formidable eye abilities –the Plunder Eyes. Also referred to as Looting, these anime eyes grant Yuu the power to possess another person's body temporarily for approximately 5 seconds.

However, the capabilities of these eyes extend beyond mere possession. After taking control of someone's body, Yuu can also steal their supernatural ability. As there's no limit to the number of powers Yuu can steal using Plunder, he can amass an unlimited arsenal of abilities. These unique aspects of his eyes make Plunder one of the most intimidating powers in the anime universe.

11) Demon Eyes (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)

In the isekai anime Mushoku Tensei, demon eyes stand out among the various powers showcased. Each demon eye typically possesses unique abilities, but mastering and utilizing them is exceptionally challenging.

The primary wielder of these demon eyes is the former empress of the Demon Continent, Kishirika Kishirisu, who possesses twelve of these formidable anime eyes, including Magic Power Eyes, Clairvoyant Eyes, and All-Seeing Eyes.

Kishirika can bestow these eyes on others at will. She has granted the protagonist, Rudeus, his demon eye – the Foresight Eye, which lets its user peer into the near future.

10) Pegasus’ Millennium Eye (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

The Millennium Eye from Yu-Gi-Oh! holds the remarkable ability of mind reading, primarily owned by Maximillion Pegasus, an initial antagonist in the series. This mystical eye grants Pegasus the power to delve into the minds of his opponents during duels, providing him with a significant advantage to view their cards and, thus, precisely anticipate their next moves.

Additionally, the eye enables Pegasus to peer into his adversaries' hidden memories and detect the presence of spirits. According to the manga, the Millennium Eye can grant a wish to anyone who wears it.

9) Hiei’s Jagan Eye (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Hiei's Jagan eye in Yu Yu Hakusho is hailed as one of the most formidable anime eyes thanks to its extraordinary abilities. Unlike conventional eye abilities, the Jagan Eye is a third eye in the center of the user's forehead. It bestows upon its wielder several powerful psychic abilities, including telepathy, mind control, telekinesis, and remote viewing.

Additionally, the Jagan Eye heightens the user's senses and enables them to transform into a powerful form known as Jaganshi. However, due to its immense power, the eye requires a substantial amount of energy to develop completely.

8) Jougan and Senrigan (Boruto)

Boruto's Jougan and Eida's senrigan (Image via Pierrot)

The Naruto series, renowned for its powerful eye abilities known as kekkei genkai, extends its legacy into its sequel series, Boruto. Despite criticism for filler content, Boruto introduces intriguing new abilities, including unique dojutsu such as Jougan and Senrigan.

Boruto Uzumaki wields Jougan, a formidable eye power deemed troublesome even by Otsutsuki Clan members. Meanwhile, Eida possesses Senrigan – the anime eyes with supreme clairvoyance abilities, which the renowned Shibai Otsutsuki, the strongest Otsutsuki member, first owned.

Due to their overpowering nature, both eyes secure their place among the strongest anime eyes in the series.

7) Lelouch's Geass (Code Geass)

Code Geass showcases some of the most powerful anime eyes with the Geass abilities – a supernatural visual prowess that bestows its users with overwhelming ability. Each user's Geass abilities vary based on their inner desires and personalities.

Among these abilities, the protagonist Lelouch Lamperouge possesses the power of Absolute Obedience, allowing him to control any person once through direct eye contact. The effects of his Geass commands have no time limit, capable of lasting a lifetime for the affected individual.

Due to their formidable nature, these anime eyes are undoubtedly among the most powerful eye abilities ever.

6) Sharingan (Naruto)

The Sharingan dojutsu is one of Naruto's most significant 3 eye abilities. Originally belonging to the Otsutsuki clan, this kekkei genkai later became an ability inherited by members of the Uchiha Clan.

These anime eyes grant their wielders access to a wide array of abilities and powerful jutsu, ranging from applying intricate genjutsu to formidable techniques like Susano and Amaterasu, among others.

The powers of the Sharingan are further enhanced by the intense emotions experienced by its users. Under specific conditions, the Sharingan can evolve into the Mangekyo Sharingan, an even more powerful version of the original eye ability.

5) Aizawa’s Erasure quirk (My Hero Academia)

Aizawa Sensei's Erasure quirk is a powerful ability in the My Hero Academia universe. Activating the quirk with his eyes, Erasurehead can nullify and erase the quirks of other users as long as he doesn't blink.

This ability proved invaluable in restraining powerful adversaries like a powered-up Tomura Shigaraki, providing the other heroes with an advantage to confront the overwhelming antagonist. While Aizawa's ability is undeniably fearsome, it's important to note that it cannot affect the physical skills and strengths of others.

Despite this limitation, the Erasure quirk stands as one of the strongest anime eyes of all time.

4) Byakugan (Naruto)

In the Narutoverse, another formidable eye ability stands as a powerhouse due to its remarkable capabilities. Following the Rinnegan, the Byakugan undoubtedly earns its place as the second-strongest anime eye in the series.

Regarded as one of the three greatest dojutsu alongside the Rinnegan and Sharingan, the Byakugan grants its users nearly 360° vision and heightened awareness of their surroundings over a vast area. While originating from the Otsutsuki Clan, the Byakugan is primarily associated with members of the Hyuga clan in the anime.

These powerful anime eyes undoubtedly rank among anime's most feared ocular abilities.

3) King Bradley/Wrath’s Ultimate Eye (Fullmetal Alchemist)

A central antagonist in Fullmetal Alchemist, King Bradley, aka the Homunculus of Wrath, possesses one of the most powerful anime eyes – the Ultimate Eye. This eye grants him unmatched abilities, including extraordinary sensory perception. With it, Bradley can effortlessly see through any opponent's attack and easily discern their intentions.

Furthermore, the eye's precognitive nature allows Bradley to assess all potential outcomes on the battlefield, allowing him to anticipate enemy actions and devise strategies with remarkable efficiency. Using the eye, Bradley becomes a masterful strategist, earning him a place as one of the most despised villains in the anime universe.

2) Rinnegan (Naruto)

Naruto stands out not only as one of the Big 3 anime but also for its extensive array of eye powers, known as dojutsu. Among these, the Rinnegan reigns supreme as the strongest. Possession of the Rinnegan grants its user access to a wide range of formidable jutsu, including numerous powerful genjutsu.

Throughout the series, various individuals have wielded the Rinnegan, including iconic characters like Madara Uchiha, Pain (Nagato), Sasuke Uchiha, and members of the Otsutsuki Clan. Their mastery over the Rinnegan has allowed them to wield immense power and influence, making it one of the most feared anime eyes in the Naruto universe.

1) Satoru Gojo's Six Eyes (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Satoru Gojo is acknowledged as the most powerful sorcerer in the current jujutsu era, and much of his strength is attributed to his Six Eyes Cursed Technique. This unique ability grants him mastery over his other Cursed Technique, Limitless, enabling him to unleash its full potential.

Moreover, the Six Eyes allow Gojo to have unparalleled situational awareness, helping him perceive and understand his surroundings with remarkable clarity. Due to the formidable abilities the Six Eyes provide, they can certainly be regarded as the most powerful anime eyes.

To conclude

The 20 anime eyes listed above are currently considered among the strongest eye powers in the anime universe. However, anime constantly introduces viewers to new and intriguing powers. As such, anime enthusiasts can anticipate encountering even more overwhelming eye abilities as the medium continues to surprise and captivate its audience with fresh and imaginative concepts.

