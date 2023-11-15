Why Boruto chapter 84 is perfect for Sasuke's return, explained

The much-awaited Boruto chapter 84 is right around the corner, set to be released on November 20, 2023. With the upcoming segment inching closer to the air date, fans of the series are ecstatic to find out how the story will pan out. Given the ongoing events in the series, the storyline is expected to progress with major developments in Boruto chapter 84.

Interestingly, one development that fans are looking forward to involves Sasuke, originally a key character in Naruto. Despite his reduced role in Boruto, Sasuke Uchiha still remains significant as Boruto’s mentor in the series. In the latest developments in the story, Sasuke is shown assisting Boruto in his earlier escape.

However, following the timeskip events in the manga, Sasuke is yet to make his appearance, leaving fans curious about his current whereabouts. As the anticipation builds for revelations about what happened to Sasuke during their time away, Boruto chapter 84 could potentially set the scene for Sasuke's much-awaited comeback.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Can fans expect Sasuke’s return in Boruto chapter 84?

Sasuke in Boruto anime (Image via Pierrot)

Following Kawaki sealing Naruto and Hinata using his Karma Rift in chapter 77, Time Drawing Near, Sasuke and the other Konoha shinobi are seen trying to locate Naruto. Meanwhile, Kawaki uses Eida’s Omnipotence Shinjutsu to overwrite everyone’s memories.

He swaps places with Boruto, leading everyone to believe that Boruto is the outsider who murdered Naruto, while Kawaki is portrayed as the 7th Hokage’s biological son who grew up in Konoha. This impacts everyone in the village, including Sasuke.

However, Sarada and Sumire, for reasons unknown, are unaffected by the memory changes, and manage to retain their original memories.

Sasuke’s whereabouts at present

Sarada asks Sasuke to help Boruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

In chapter 80, when Sasuke approaches Sadara, she pleads with her father to trust her and assist in Boruto’s escape. She insists on Boruto’s innocence, triggering her to unlock her Mangekyo Sharingan in the process. Sasuke, despite still being under the influence of the memory alteration, decides to believe his daughter and chooses to trust Sarada, assisting Boruto to escape the village safely.

Following the three-year timeskip, Boruto returns to Konoha in chapter 1 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, which is chapter 81. However, he makes an appearance alone, with Sasuke Uchiha’s whereabouts remaining a mystery. This chapter reveals that Sasuke, having helped Boruto escape, is labeled as a rogue ninja once again.

Boruto chapter 84 could mark the ideal moment for Sasuke’s return

Sasuke stopping Kawaki (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Three years ago, Sasuke and Boruto had escaped together, and now, Boruto has made his comeback at the beginning of chapter 81. Given these developments, Sasuke's return is highly anticipated in Boruto chapter 84.

Boruto’s sudden and swift appearance in Konoha during an attack suggests that he and Sasuke were closely monitoring the village. Given the current circumstances, it sets the ideal stage for Sasuke's return to the series.

In fact, it’s possible that Sasuke is currently observing the situation from somewhere nearby, waiting to intervene if things worsen, or perhaps pursuing Code in order to locate the ten-tails. Regardless of the circumstances, as the post-time-skip story enters its fourth chapter, fans are eagerly awaiting Sasuke’s return in Boruto chapter 84.

Final thoughts

Boruto with Sasuke's headband, cloak, and sword (Image via Pierrot)

Throughout the series, Sasuke is seen lending his headband to Boruto on numerous occasions, and the fandom knows what value that headband holds to him. At the beginning of the series, Boruto is seen wearing Sasuke’s headband and his cloak and also wielding his sword (the sword of Kusanagi), which is the same as in the post-time-skip chapter 81.

Given how the plot has evolved so far, there’s also a possibility of Sasuke being incapable of joining the fight at present in Boruto chapter 84. Thus, he might have as well handed over all his signature accessories and sword to Boruto to fight in his stead. Since much isn’t revealed about the events that unfolded during their time away from Konoha, all fans can do is speculate about what happened while awaiting Sasuke’s return.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.