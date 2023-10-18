Is Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood a sequel to the original anime? Explained

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a show that most members of the anime and manga community are aware of. It’s often treated as a gateway to anime for those who haven’t come into contact with this form of media. A big reason why this show is beloved by many is for its incredible storytelling, well-written characters, geopolitics, and the sheer magnitude of events that are covered in the story.

One question frequently pops up when fans wish to watch the aforementioned show. Is Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood a sequel to Fullmetal Alchemist (FMA)? No, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is not a sequel to Fullmetal Alchemist. They are two different adaptations, of which the former follows the manga a lot more closely than the FMA.

This article will explore some of the key differences between these two titles, providing detailed insight into the essence of each show.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood vs Fullmetal Alchemist:

Key differences

Adaptation of the source material

A still from the Fullmetal Alchemist series (Image via Studio Bones)

FMA was first released in 2003. Initially, this series closely adapted the manga. However, the anime was being produced as the manga storyline was progressing. Therefore, FMA followed an original storyline midway.

That being said, the contents covered in the anime were incredibly entertaining to watch. The ending was quite bittersweet, and the overall atmosphere was on the darker side in comparison to the Brotherhood series.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood made its debut in 2009. Since the manga had completed its run, the adaptation was true to the manga’s storyline. However, the earlier section of the series will feel rushed. However, the necessary context is provided in the show for fans to understand.

Furthermore, this show concludes on a happier note in comparison to FMA, which is a big reason why fans prefer Brotherhood over FMA.

Atmosphere and story conclusion

King bradley as seen in the Brotherhood series (Image via Studio Bones)

FMA took a darker approach while presenting the characters and exploring themes. Despair and a feeling of loss are leitmotifs in this show. The majority of the characters' circumstances seem to be quite unfortunate, and the show features their struggles to cope with the extremely tough environment they’re in.

While this might not be everyone’s cup of tea, the show certainly attempted to explore it from a more realistic standpoint.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood was a notch more cheerful in comparison to FMA. The Elric brothers attempt to cope with the loss of their mother in both of these shows. In FMA, there is a constant sense of grimness.

However, in the Brotherhood series, the brothers seem a lot more hopeful, and their actions seem driven by goals and aspirations. The concluding events are a lot more satisfying in Brotherhood since the show ends on a good note, with the Elric brothers partially achieving what they had set out for themselves.

What show should you watch?

Father as seen in the Brotherhood series (Image via Studio Bones)

We advise interested viewers to watch Fullmetal Alchemist first and then Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The former does an impeccable job of fleshing out the characters. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a closer adaptation of the source material, explores the link between geopolitics and alchemy, and has an ending that is universally considered to be better than FMA.

We highly recommend watching both shows and reading the manga that was drawn and illustrated by Hiromu Arakawa for a complete and well-rounded experience.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.