Boruto: Two Blue Vortex introduces new Rinnegan users in chapter 4

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4, the manga made some big revelations as the series introduced four new antagonists for the possible upcoming arc. While one may be led to believe that the Divine Trees only possess powers similar to their original, that is false, as their possessing Rinnegan could enhance their powers to unprecedented territories.

The manga chapter saw Boruto going after Code using the Flying Raijin Technique. Upon reaching, both Boruto and Code are confronted by the Divine Tree. However, the moment things got worse, Code fled the area, forcing the protagonist to go back to his hideout. There, the manga revealed Sasuke's status and Boruto's new ally, Kashin Koji.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex reveals new Rinnegan users

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 saw Boruto learning about the Divine Trees. The previous chapter made it very evident that any person that the Claw Grimes managed to bite was turned into a tree. However, the manga did not reveal what happened to the people who got bit until chapter 4 was released.

Upon being bit, a humanoid Divine Tree version of the person gets created. This entity not only retained the abilities and appearance of the original person but also enhanced them. It was evident from how the "Bug" Divine Tree managed to stay toe-to-toe in battle with Boruto despite the weak persona of the real Bug.

The Divine Trees as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

This characteristic made the Divine Trees very dangerous, as the "Divine Tree" version of characters like Sasuke Uchiha would just end up becoming overpowered. However, that was not all, as being spawned as a Divine Tree gave a huge power-up to all characters that got bitten by the Claw Grimes, as each of them possessed the Rinnegan.

If fans remember, a single Rinnegan user, i.e., Nagato himself, was powerful enough to terrorize the Shinobi world using the Six Paths of Pain. Hence, multiple Rinnegan users, i.e., the Divine Trees, should certainly be able to wreak havoc.

Sasuke-lookalike Divine Tree in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

The worst part about the situation is that the four Divine Trees aren't the only ones that possess Rinnegan. Any humanoid Divine Trees that get created by the Claw Grime bite will possess Rinnegan, meaning that Boruto, Kashin Koji, and others may soon have to come up with a strategy to stop them.

Moreover, unlike Sasuke Uchiha, who previously possessed only one Rinnegan, the Divine Trees possess two Rinnegan. A person possessing dual Rinnegan is able to make use of more Rinnegan jutsu than a person with a single Rinnegan. In addition, the second Rinnegan exemplifies the user's power, allowing them to use it in the best way possible.

Sasuke and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

With Sasuke's Divine Tree now possessing dual Rinnegan, he could end up being a huge threat to Boruto and the Hidden Leaf Village. That said, no other characters seem on par with the Divine Trees, leaving fans to hope for the protagonists to get improved power-ups in the future.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.