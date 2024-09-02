Sukuna's end in Jujutsu Kaisen does fail in his backstory with Angel, and Gege may have forgotten about it

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 concluded the Sorcerers vs. Sukuna fight, with Sukuna meeting his end at the hands of Yuji. While his end and Megumi's recovery were the highlights of the chapter, many fans have mentioned how Sukuna's demise undermines the entire character that had been built up since the beginning.

Many have stated that Sukuna's Heian Era story, which was foreshadowed during the Culling Games arc, is yet to be explored. Angel, who was approached to unseal Gojo, was built up as someone rather close to Sukuna, and her history was left unexplored. This has led many fans to believe that Gege might have forgotten about this plot point entirely.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's foreshadowed story might've been forgotten by Gege

Expand Tweet

Trending

Sukuna and his entire story leading up to his apparent "subjugation" at the end of the Heian Era were being built up as a mystery to be explored since the beginning of the story.

Due to the overwhelming mentions of the time period and its connection with Tengen, Kenjaku, and every single important side character present in the story, fans theorized that a "Heian Era flashback" was going to occur in the manga, where Gege would heavily develop this plot point.

Angel was one of the sorcerers who confronted Sukuna directly alongside other parties in the Heian Era and later made her way into the present age under a contract with Kenjaku.

Kenjaku as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Angel's entire theme, centered around Abrahamic angels with her cursed technique manifesting a pillar of light that negates all cursed energy, essentially built up the theory of an actual god within the story.

The presence and prominence of Heian Era sorcerers like Uro and Ryu implied that Gege was actually trying to set up an arc or mini-arc centered around the Heian Era. It is possible that Gege forgot about this plotline or simply abandoned it.

Heian Era Sukuna as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Although the story of Jujutsu Kaisen has increasingly focused on action ever since the Culling Games arc, its writing has not taken a considerable dip in quality. However, the setup of a Heian Era flashback or arc with no actual payoff leaves much to be desired from the story.

The overall story of Jujutsu Kaisen is not convoluted or complex enough for Gege to possibly forget a plot point that was being set up throughout the entire manga. It is possible that he might have saved the Heian Era to be explored in spin-offs of the manga or possibly a part two that will be released following the end of the series in chapter 271.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 concluded the story of Sukuna at the hands of Yuji. Given that there are still three chapters left before the actual end of the story in chapter 271, it is possible that Gege Akutami foreshadows a continuation or a spin-off of the manga with a plot twist in the final chapter.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback