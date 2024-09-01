Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268: Yuji defeats Sukuna as Yuta's ultimate fate is teased

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 was expected to, at the very least, all but conclude the fight against Ryomen Sukuna giventhe series’ looming end on Monday, September 30, 2024. Officially released earlier this weekend, the issue titled “Finale” did excitingly see Ryomen Sukuna be defeated thanks to the efforts of Yuji Itadori and his allies.

However, where fans may be disappointed with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 is the rather unceremonious end which Sukuna faces, offering no Heian era flashback or backstory. Likewise, Sukuna’s demise is only a small part of the issue, with its second half beginning to address the fallout of Shinjuku Showdown, starting with Yuta Okkotsu’s fate.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 sets up focus on Yuta Okkotsu’s ultimate fate at its end

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268: Living for someone else

Sukuna's defeat directly leads into Megumi Fushiguro's return in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 begins with Ryomen Sukuna speaking with Megumi Fushiguro’s soul. He asks Megumi how he thinks he’ll be able to go on living after having his body stolen, killing his sister with his own hands, turning away those who reached out to him, and saving Yuji who ended up killing thousands in the Shibuya Massacre. Sukuna implores him to give it up since he can’t live a proper life anymore, telling Megumi to relax and leave it all to him.

Megumi, however, counters by suggesting Sukuna sounds so desperate due to only one finger remaining. He asserts that the one finger alone isn’t enough to connect his soul to if the other 19 die here, adding that Resonance isn’t exactly helpful to him either. Megumi then comments on how even something like Sukuna fears death, before saying he never intended to live a proper life.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 sees him say he wants to try living for someone else once more, as focus returns to reality where the barrier on Yuji Itadori’s Domain Expansion is crumbling. It’s then revealed that Sukuna has officially been torn from Megumi’s body, being reduced to a lump of flesh on the ground. Yuji then approaches Sukuna and stands over him, asking him what his decision is.

Yuji then continues, claiming that Sukuna is him in a parallel to the infamous Mahito moment. He adds that people are born into this world unconsciously shouldering curses, asserting that the monster you become is decided by luck. He comments on how he had his grandpa, before asking Sukuna to try once more to live not by cursing others, but existing alongside them. He adds that even if no one else will accept Sukuna, he’ll stay by his side.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 sees Sukuna comment on how shocked and impressed he is that he’d take such feelings this far, calling Yuji by his full name here. However, in his final moments, he tells Yuji not to underestimate him, asserting that he’s a Curse with his final words. As Yuji seemingly mourns Sukuna briefly, focus shifts to Uraume and Kinji Hakari. Uraume’s neck is starting to freeze as they comment on it all being over, with Hakari asking them what they’ll do.

They respond that there’s nothing more to do, asserting that Hakari and co only won because of Sukuna being in a reincarnated form. They add that Hakari and co had no strength, only luck on their side by being born a millennium too late. Hakari counters that saying luck is on his side is the highest praise someone like him can get, which Uraume laughs at and agrees with before dying from their own Cursed Technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268: Shinjuku’s fallout

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 sets up Yuta's status as the next issue's focus (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 then jumps ahead in time, seeing Megumi wake up to Yuji and Megumi attempting to recreate the “I’m alive” prank Yuji once pulled on them. Megumi apologizes for messing it up before Nobara asks them what they think about her return. Yuji says that he cried when she landed Resonance, while Megumi simply says he’s not surprised since he found out while inside Sukuna.

Nobara comments on how being in person for things like this are more effective, while Yuji gives the other two each a letter from Gojo. He adds that he spoke to Gojo directly so there’s nothing for him. Nobara’s is information on where her mom is and what she’s doing, which she says she didn’t want to know even a little bit.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 sees Megumi laughing at his letter, telling Yuji and Nobara it's similar to hers as they read it. However, they’re shocked to see him laugh at the letter, which is revealed to be Gojo apologizing for killing Megumi’s dad Toji Fushiguro. The letter is written in classic Gojo fashion, including a doodle of himself with his blindfold apologizing.

The trio then realize they need to meet with Maki Zen’in and the others, to which Megumi says he has to thank everyone. However, they tell him that this is instead about Yuta Okkotsu and how they have to save him. The issue ends with Maki, Toge Inumaki, Panda, Kasumi Miwa, Atsuya Kusakabe, and Momo Nishimiya heading to Yuta’s location as one of them (presumably Maki) insulted Yuta over whatever his status is.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268: In summation

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 did see Sukuna come to a rather unceremonious end, this seems to be in exchange for focusing on wrapping up loose ends in these final chapters. Although it’s not exactly what fans wanted, it’s at least nice to see mangaka Gege Akutami considering these plotlines with the time their series has left. Likewise, fans will at least be starting this wrapup with the most significant of all of them, that being Yuta’s ultimate fate.

This is significant due to the fact that it could lead to one more death from the Shinjuku Showdown’s events. It may also lead to the revival of Satoru Gojo if certain fan theories are to be believed. Unfortunately, fans will be waiting quite some time for an answer, as the series is going on break after chapter 268 and won’t officially return until Monday, September 16, 2024.

