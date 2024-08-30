Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's fate in chapter 268 aligns him with Muzan and AFO as "Holy Trinity"

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 is set to be released on Monday, September 2, 2024. However, the spoilers from the same got leaked out a few days before its official release. With that, fans learned about the latest developments that are set to take place in the upcoming manga chapter.

As evident from the alleged spoilers, the upcoming manga chapter is set to see Yuji Itadori finally succeed in separating Ryomen Sukuna from Megumi's body. With that, the King of Curses will only be left with his residuals.

However, this was not the first time in Shonen manga that the series' main antagonist turned into such an entity. Such instances were previously seen in Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia. With Sukuna joining them, the "Holy Trinity" was now finally complete.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from multiple manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna joins the antagonist "Holy Trinity"

Expand Tweet

As seen in the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 spoilers, after Yuji separated Ryomen Sukuna from Megumi Fushiguro's body, the King of Curses was left without a body. With effectively no frame to hold him, Sukuna was only left with his residuals, looking like a slime with eyes and a mouth.

Similar instances were seen in the case of Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia. In the final war, All For One had unleashed a new way to preserve his life. every time he was defeated, his body regressed to his younger form. Thus, after being defeated multiple times, All For One turned into a baby and was erased by Katsuki Bakugo. While the villain did return later, his baby form looked as bad as Sukuna's residuals.

Muzan Kibutsuji as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Shueisha)

Almost an identical incident took place in Demon Slayer as Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji turned into an enlarged baby to protect himself from the sunlight. This form looked even worse than All For One's baby form. Considering how all three esteemed villains had such transformations near their end, fans grouped them together as the "Holy Trinity."

How fans reacted to the "Holy Trinity"

After Jujutsu Kaisen manga revealed Ryomen Sukuna's final form in the series, fans were forced to ask why Shonen villains had such a tendency to turn into babies or goop near the end of their lives.

"Why all the villains turning into babies or goop," one fan said.

"Get AFO out of there," another said.

However, some fans did not like the three villains grouped together. As per them, My Hero Academia's All For One was a far better villain than Demon Slayer's Muzan and Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna. Thus, the comparison was disrespectful to the manga series.

All For One as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, another fan noticed how Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen weren't the first to depict such an end to an antagonist. Such an ending was most popularly seen in the case of Envy from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

"Funny that envy was the first one xd," another added.

"How glad I am when the villain who despises everything is humiliated," other fan said.

As for other fans, they did not care much about the comparisons between the villains. They liked how the villains who despised everything were humiliated. As per them, while the similar ending may seem repetitive, it was something they liked seeing happen to a villain.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback