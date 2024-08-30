Yuji calls back to Mahito's Shibuya moment against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 marks the end of the climactic final battle against Sukuna. Mangaka Gege Akutami's acclaimed series approaches its conclusion on September 30, 2024, and the latest chapter sees the defeat of the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. Yuji successfully separates him from Megumi's body, ultimately freeing the latter from his grasp.

What follows next echoes one of Jujutsu Kaisen's most iconic moments. In this scene, Yuji tells Sukuna, "You are me," which parallels his earlier encounter with Mahito in chapter 132, where he declared, "I'm you."

Through this, the mangaka masterfully ties together two of the series' most impactful moments, using Yuji's resonant dialogue to create a powerful thematic connection between them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268. Readers' discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 draws parallels between Yuji's final climactic moments with Mahito and Sukuna

With just four chapters remaining in Gege Akutami's acclaimed series, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 brings the epic battle against Ryomen Sukuna to a close, marking the end of the King of Curses. However, the mangaka intricately parallels Yuji's final moments with Sukuna to another iconic moment in the series — his decisive final encounter with Mahito during the Shibuya Incident Arc.

In chapter 132, after defeating Mahito, Yuji confronts him and acknowledges their shared nature, declaring,

"You’re right Mahito, I’m you."

This moment signifies Yuji's recognition of their inherent similarities — Mahito's instinct to kill humans mirrors Yuji's instinct to destroy curses, creating a powerful thematic link between them.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 masterfully calls back to the iconic scene of Yuji and Mahito's last moments with Yuji's final interaction with Sukuna. In chapter 267, Nobara's dramatic return played a crucial role in the battle against the King of Curses.

Yuji and Mahito's final moments in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Using her Resonance Curse Technique on Sukuna's 20th finger, she significantly disrupts his Cursed Technique output, which critically weakens him. This forces Sukuna into a state where he's unable to open his domain, giving Yuji the perfect opportunity to strike with a final Black Flash.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 sees the aftermath of this decisive attack, which tears Sukuna out of Megumi's body. The narrative explains that due to his weakened state, being ripped from his vessel, Megumi's body, will cause the 19 fingers absorbed there to vanish.

With only one last finger remaining, it lacks the strength to keep Sukuna's soul connected, especially after getting hit with Nobara's Resonance. The subsequent panels show Sukuna's 19 fingers getting ripped out of Megumi's body, reducing him to a blob-like form that slowly disintegrates, turning to dust after getting separated from his vessel.

In a climactic moment, Yuji, who uniquely understands Sukuna's situation, offers to take him back into his body. After picking up Sukuna's residuals, his words draw a parallel between their fates:

"Sukuna, You are me."

Yuji reflects that both of them were born with a curse, though neither realized it. He stated that the kind of monster they'd turn out to be was only a matter of chance and circumstance.

Yuji and Mahito's final moments in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

In Yuji's case, due to his grandfather's intervention, he didn't end up like Sukuna. Extending his hand to Sukuna, Yuji offers him a chance to live differently — not as a curse, a force of destruction, but alongside others, without cursing them. He promises that even if no one else would accept Sukuna, only he can live with him.

However, Sukuna, being the proud and unyielding curse that he is, rejects Yuji's offer. He warns Yuji not to underestimate him, asserting that he remains a curse to the very end. With this declaration, the last remnants of Sukuna dissipate into nothingness, refusing the redemption that Yuji extends.

Final thoughts

Yuji hits Sukuna with a final Black Flash in chapter 267 (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

While Gege Akutami skillfully connected these two iconic final moments of the protagonist with the series' most impactful villains in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268, weaving the characters together with an underlying thematic link, the difference between Mahito and Sukuna remains evident.

Although Yuji understood the circumstances of both villains, he was eager to offer Sukuna a chance at redemption. In contrast, with Mahito, Yuji wasn't as willing to forgive, highlighting a stark contrast amid the parallel encounters.

