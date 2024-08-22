The most popular Jujutsu Kaisen theory about Nobara and Sukuna finally comes true in chapter 267

Fans of Nobara Kugisaki are celebrating her long-awaited return to the story, as per the alleged spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267. The spoilers for the upcoming chapter not only featured her highly-anticipated comeback but also saw her delivering a fatal blow to Ryomen Sukuna using her Resonance technique.

What many fans may not remember, however, is the fact that the chain of events that took place in chapter 267 was predicted in a near-perfect manner in a long-discarded yet popular fan theory.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 spoilers: A popular fan theory once predicted Nobara's return and her role in defeating Sukuna

Nobara Kugisaki's long-awaited comeback in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 moved almost the entire fanbase to tears, especially since her fans had been holding on to the hope of seeing her return to the story for almost four years.

As per the alleged spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267, Yuta Okkotsu had tricked Ryomen Sukuna into believing that he had consumed the latter's last finger to copy his Shrine cursed technique.

It was then revealed that it was actually Yuji Itadori's fingers that Yuta had Rika consume. Sukuna's last finger was sealed in a mysterious place with Principal Gakuganji and Utahime Iori.

Nobara as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via MAPPA)

In another surprising twist, it was revealed that Sukuna's last finger was meant to be utilized as a secret weapon against the King of Curses, with the help of Nobara Kugisaki's Straw Doll cursed technique.

After making a dramatic yet emotional reappearance, Nobara used Resonance, an extension of her cursed technique, on Sukuna's finger, which dealt a massive blow to the King of Curses. It allowed Yuji Itadori to regain momentum and land a powerful Soul Dismantle attack on his opponent.

However, the most surprising thing about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 is the fact that the events of the chapter, from Nobara's return to her using Resonance to harm Sukuna, were already predicted by a popular fan theory from 2023.

Ryomen Sukuna's fingers, as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

According to the theory, there was a high chance of Nobara surviving Mahito's attack in the Shibuya arc, despite all the hints of Nobara's death that mangaka Gege Akutami had dropped.

The theory also suggested that before heading out to his fated showdown against Ryomen Sukuna in the demon-infested city of Shinjuku, Satoru Gojo may have foreseen the outcome of his battle, which might have led him to prepare some contingencies if it ever came to the worst case scenario.

One of his contingencies may have included him hiding away and entrusting Sukuna's last finger with his allies, who could use it as their trump card against the King of Curses with the help of a sorcerer who possessed a deadly ability to deal direct damage to her opponents' soul.

The sorcerer in question is Nobara Kugisaki, whose Straw Doll cursed technique allows her to deal heavy damage to her opponent's soul by applying Resonance to an object with direct ties to her opponent.

This theory cemented the fact that Nobara's return to action would aid in Sukuna's imminent demise, given that her Resonance is one of the few techniques, apart from Yuji's, that has proven effective against the King of Curses.

In hindsight, this theory was one of the most brilliant Jujutsu Kaisen fan theories since it perfectly predicted the events in chapter 267. Although it had a slim chance of coming true due to recent developments before chapter 267, fans who came up with this theory and persistently chose to believe in it are now undoubtedly delighted to have predicted one of the series' most shocking returns and twists.

