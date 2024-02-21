Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Mahoraga still alive after the fight against Gojo? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of interesting abilities, and one of the most interesting is the Shikigami, which are creatures that certain sorcerers in the series can summon. There are a lot of unique Shikigami throughout the manga but none of them compare to the power, design, and impact of the strongest among them all, Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga.

Most commonly known as simply Mahoraga, he is the strongest Shikigami in Jujutsu Kaisen and is a challenge for even the most powerful characters in the series, such as Ryomen Sukuna. In fact, Sukuna used Mahoraga during his battle with Satoru Gojo.

Gojo managed to deal some serious damage to the creature, which is why a lot of fans are wondering if the latter is still alive. As of chapter 251, Mahoraga is unanimously considered to be dead, although it has not been explicitly confirmed by the manga or Akutami.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining if Mahoraga is still alive after his battle with Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen

Satoru Gojo managed to destroy Mahoraga in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga when he was fighting Ryomen Sukuna in Megumi Fushiguro's body. The King of Curses was able to summon Shikigami because he was in Megumi's body and even managed to tame the Divine General, which is something that no other sorcerer accomplished, although that didn't keep him from dying against Gojo.

Satoru's tactics included hitting Mahoraga with several Black Flashes and also trying to make sure that he would be defeated before he adapted to his attacks. Eventually, right before dying at the hands of Sukuna, Gojo destroyed Mahoraga with an intensified Hollow Purple, which is why the King of Curses did not use the Shikigami in the battles he had afterwards.

Of course, Gojo won this battle but lost the war and that was shown through Sukuna using Mahoraga as a test to find an opening to defeat Satoru. It is one of the most controversial moments in Jujutsu Kaisen because in one chapter it was confirmed that Gojo was the winner of the battle and in the next one he was killed offscreen, with the destruction of Mahoraga being the key factor in Sukuna's victory.

The aftermath of Mahoraga's death and Sukuna's victory

Mahoraga in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

There is no denying that Mahoraga was extremely essential for the character of Ryomen Sukuna to defeat Satoru Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and that battle has been a watershed moment for the franchise. Not only because Gojo was killed and Sukuna now had no equal to compete with in the series but also because it was a battle that had the fandom strongly divided regarding who was the strongest.

Gojo was perceived as the person who could defeat Sukuna and it was, on paper, the chance to remove or weaken the King of Curses but the result turned out to be entirely the opposite. Sukuna managed to defeat Gojo and remove him from the battlefield, leading to the rest of the sorcerers having to come up with their own strategies and find a way to defeat the villain.

It is difficult to see how Sukuna would have defeated Gojo without Mahoraga because the latter gave him a blueprint to kill the white-haired sorcerer. Mahoraga's ability to adapt to any attack he goes through after the wheel turns gave Sukuna the lead he needed to win and is something that is discussed even to this very day in the fandom.

Final thoughts

Mahoraga is currently considered dead in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and was killed by Satoru Gojo due to the latter's intensified Hollow Purple. It was even shown in the series that Gojo destroyed the Shikigami's wheel, which is a sign that he was destroyed.

This was further complemented by Sukuna not summoning him afterwards. However, considering the mythological origins of Mahoraga and his previous history of returning after being destroyed, his death cannot be considered a certainty unless directly confirmed by the manga or the mangaka.