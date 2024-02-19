Jujutsu Kaisen is set to end in 2024, and with the battle against the King of Curses, Sukuna, about to conclude, many in the fandom have felt that there are a lot of dead Jujutsu Kaisen characters who could have helped stir things towards a different outcome.

For instance, when Yuji tried to bring back Megumi, the latter had no hope left to live, and begged the former to stop trying to help him. If Yuji was accompanied by some other jujutsu sorcerer or teacher from his days at the Jujutsu High School, Megumi could have been brought back much earlier.

However, there are also those dead characters whose return wouldn't have made much of a difference because their power levels are nothing compared to the King of Curses.

Here, we take a look at both groups of Jujutsu Kaisen characters - the ones whose presence would have made a difference against Sukuna, and the ones for whom this wouldn't be the case.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author's.

Kento Nanami and 3 other dead Jujutsu Kaisen characters who could've helped Yuji win against Sukuna

1) Kento Nanami

Nanami was a first-grade sorcerer and one of those dead Jujutsu Kaisen characters who could have helped Yuji beat Sukuna. He was killed by Mahito during the Shibuya arc and was one of the closest characters to Itadori Yuji.

Yuji and Nanami's coordination was unmatched. During their first mission, they did a great job subduing the cursed spirits. Against Sukuna, in the absence of Gojo Satoru, Nanami could have made a difference and would have helped Itadori develop his powers.

2) Mechamaru (Kokichi Muta)

Kokichi was a semi-first-grade sorcerer and a student at Jujutsu High, Kyoto Branch. He had a trial body and used his robot named Mechamaru to interact with others. He was killed by Mahito during the Shibuya arc and is definitely one of the dead Jujutsu Kaisen characters who could have helped Yuji beat Sukuna.

Even before the Shibuya Incident happened, Mechamaru tried his best to beat the special grade cursed spirits and inform the Jujutsu High of the upcoming danger. Unfortunately, he couldn't make it but he managed to contact some sorcerers before he passed away.

After Mahito healed his body with Idle Transfiguration, he was able to use his cursed energy more efficiently. If he had come out of this fight alive, he could have assisted Yuji and others in their fight against Sukuna.

3) Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki was a special-grade sorcerer and one of the dead Jujutsu Kaisen characters who could have helped Yuji beat Sukuna. She was killed by Kenjaku during the Culling Games arc, but heavily damaged the former before passing away.

Being a special-grade sorcerer, Yuki was one of the strongest in the series as she rivaled Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru. She gave Kenjaku - one of the strongest creatures in Jujutsu Kaisen - a run for his money. If she had been present during the fight against Sukuna, the fight would probably already be over with the jujutsu sorcerers as the winners.

4) Gojo Satoru

Gojo Satoru was a special-grade sorcerer and the strongest sorcerer humanity had ever witnessed. He was killed by Sukuna during the Shinjuku Showdown arc after he weakened the King of Curses.

Gojo was the strongest sorcerer and went toe-to-toe against the King of Curses, but was overpowered because Sukuna also had Megumi's cursed technique. However, if he had the assistance of Yuji and some other sorcerers, he could have prevailed against Sukuna.

Yu Haibara and 3 other dead Jujutsu Kaisen characters who wouldn't have made a difference against Sukuna

1) Junpei Yoshino

Junpei was a normal human being and was turned into a sorcerer after he met Mahito, one of the antagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen. He was also killed by Mahito during the 'versus Mahito arc.' However, even if he had lived, he wouldn't have made a difference against Sukuna.

As mentioned before, Junpei was a normal human being and was converted into a sorcerer afterward. He had the innate talent to see cursed spirits, but as a sorcerer he couldn't do much as he had the basic cursed energy which didn't qualify him as a grade sorcerer. So, against the King of Curses, he couldn't have done much in helping Yuji and the group.

2) Yu Haibara

Haibara, a Jujutsu High student, is also one of those dead Jujutsu Kaisen characters who wouldn't have made any difference against Sukuna. He died during the Gojo's Past arc as he was killed by a random first-grade cursed spirit.

His sorcerer grade wasn't shown in the anime or the manga, but considering he died at the hands of a first-grade cursed spirit, he wasn't that powerful. Although he was a good-spirited man, he could've done much against Sukuna, a special-grade cursed spirit.

3) Mai Zennin

Mai Zenin was a third-grade sorcerer and a student of Jujutsu High, Kyoto Branch. She gave her life for her sister, Maki Zenin, during the Perfect Preparation arc. However, she is also one of those dead Jujutsu Kaisen characters who wouldn't have made any difference against Sukuna.

As they were twins, the complete potential of neither Maki nor Mai would be unlocked unless they were both motivated to become strong. As Mai wasn't motivated, she gave her life so that Maki could become stronger. Even if the former was present during the fight against Sukuna, things wouldn't have turned out any better.

4) Riko Amanai

Riko was the Star Plasma Vessel for Tengen and was killed by Toji Fushigoro during Gojo's Past arc. She is one of the dead Jujutsu Kaisen characters who wouldn't have made any difference against Sukuna. Although she was just a normal human being, she bore the responsibility of acting as a vessel for the great Tengen.

Unfortunately, she rejected this responsibility as she wanted to spend more time with her loved ones. However, even if she had been present with Yuji and his group in their fight with Sukuna, she wouldn't have made any significant difference.