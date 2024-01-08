Jujutsu Kaisen: Why didn't Sukuna heal Junpei? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 concluded with Kenjaku's grim act of modifying numerous humans into jujutsu sorcerers. Amidst the tragedies that unfolded—Nanami and Nobara's deaths, Gojo Satoru's sealing—Sukuna's ruthless atomization of Shibuya showcased the depth of unbridled evil.

Yet, the seed of Sukuna's malevolence was sown earlier in season 1 when Yuji desperately pleaded for Junpei's healing. Sukuna callously refused, foreshadowing the heart-wrenching events that further established his ruthless nature in the subsequent season.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Junpei death a plan yielding no returns

Mahito and Sukuna mocking Yuji during Junpei's death (Image via Studio MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 1, Junpei Yoshino, manipulated and transformed by the malevolent Mahito, became a pivotal moment that left fans questioning why Sukuna, the fearsome Curse within Yuji Itadori, refused to heal him. Contrary to the assumption that Junpei was merely an unfortunate side character, the events surrounding him were part of Mahito's elaborate plan to break Yuji's spirit.

Mahito's sinister objective was to shatter Yuji emotionally, allowing Sukuna to take over Yuji's body. To accomplish this, Mahito reshaped Junpei's soul, turning him into a cursed spirit-like creature. In a desperate plea, Yuji implored Sukuna to return Junpei to humanity, offering anything in return. However, Sukuna shockingly refused, leading to a moment where both Sukuna and Mahito callously laughed at Yuji's trauma.

Ryomen Sukuna as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The reasons behind Sukuna's denial remain speculative, with no explicit statement in the manga. With the story reaching around 250 chapters, it becomes increasingly evident that Sukuna's refusal stemmed from his inherent evil nature and personal animosity towards Yuji. Sukuna, driven by a desire to break Yuji, refused assistance to Junpei, leaving fans perplexed and disturbed.

Moreover, it can be deduced that Sukuna had ulterior motives. Yuji, in his plea to heal Junpei, offered anything Sukuna desired. However, Sukuna, already having a long-term plan involving Megumi Fushiguro, saw no value in what Yuji could provide. Before this plea, Sukuna and Yuji had entered a complex agreement, sealed with a binding vow.

Junpei as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Sukuna's endgame was to possess Megumi, rendering Yuji's offer inconsequential in the grand scheme. With no personal gain in healing Junpei, Sukuna callously rejected the plea, leaving fans to grapple with the chilling realization of Sukuna's malevolence and strategic cunning.

Furthermore, Junpei Yoshino played a pivotal role beyond his tragic fate. As the first normal human modified into a Jujutsu Sorcerer by Mahito, his transformation gained significance during the Culling Games arc. Kenjaku's master plan hinged on Mahito's ability to turn regular humans into Jujutsu Sorcerers, aiming to revive the golden era of jujutsu from the Heian Era.

Kenjaku as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Junpei's alteration served as a crucial precursor to the broader scheme, highlighting Mahito's sinister capability to create Jujutsu Sorcerers out of ordinary individuals, a power that ultimately facilitated the dark events of the Culling Games.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

In a bitter twist, Jujutsu Kaisen season 1's opening, depicting Junpei alongside Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara, fueled false hope among fans. The tragic death of Junpei shattered expectations. As the anime evolves, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, which was announced to adapt the Culling Games arc, promises more intense revelations.