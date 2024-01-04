Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji's true nature is why Sukuna dislikes him so much

Jujutsu Kaisen recently ended the second season of its anime with 23 explosive episodes. At the other end, the manga continues to peak with 247 chapters and the next is not too far away. All in all, Gege Akutami's supernatural dark fantasy series is enjoying huge success in both realms.

Another detail that may have flown under the radar has surfaced—Ryomen Sukuna's dislike for his vessel, Yuji Itadori. Initially, it seemed as if the two were existing in a strange and twisted harmony till the former took over Megumi's body to regain full strength. However, the manga recently touched upon the reason for his dislike toward the teenager.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The reason why Sukuna detests Yuji

Expand Tweet

In the latest segment, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247, Sukuna brushed aside the oncoming Yuji Itadori, calling him "a bore" and saying that there wasn't "a single interesting bone in that body". Such an interaction is a testament, if not evident from other previous encounters, that Sukuna despises Yuji.

The reason for this dislike is revealed in the conversation between Kenjaku and Sukuna. In it, the former said something that confirmed the previous theories regarding Yuji being Kenjaku's offspring and reinforced the Demon King's view on his ex-vessel. He thanked the King of Curses for "getting along with my son".

Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

So, it is speculated that Sukuna's disdain toward Yuji revolves around him being Kenjaku's son. Despite working together, Sukuna did not seem particularly inclined toward Kenjaku in any way. He was aloof even with him and somewhere, his dislike toward him grew. Yuji being a product of Kenjaku's experiments tied the two together, thereby gaining a negative point from Sukuna.

Again, given Sukuna's past, he too began as a regular sorcerer before transcending boundaries and becoming the King of Curses. Due to all he had done to achieve his power, he only acknowledged those who did the same. But in Yuji's case, his enormous physical attributes were the product of an experiment. In other words, he didn't earn it. This was completely unimpressive to the Demon Lord.

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via X)

Additionally, Sukuna stands for or embodies the idea of freedom. He only craves absolute strength and does whatever he can to achieve it. In a sense, he lives unbounded, free of a specific purpose or goal, so to speak. But in contrast, Yuji was created with something in mind by Kenjaku, that is, he is bound to an end goal.

This is another reason why Sukuna remains uninterested in the teenager. He believes in doing whatever one wants, whenever one wants to. Living bound to something meant that the person's life is not their own, and Sukuna lives for no one but himself.

Hiromi Higuruma earns the acknowledgment of the King of Curses

Expand Tweet

There is another among the sorcerers who was acknowledged by Sukuna. The latter was impressed by Higuruma's Domain use and the way he kept his sword active between amplifications. In Sukuna's eyes, Higuruma was displaying a profoundness of ability similar to his own.

Even before this fight, Higuruma awakened his cursed technique just two months ago, yet he wielded it like a seasoned sorcerer. In a short span, he was able to almost fully understand it and use it effectively. Not only that, he was evolving with each encounter, including this one. His talent was "equal to Gojo Satoru's." All this earned him the recognition of the great Ryomen Sukuna.

Final Thoughts

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The Jujutsu Kaisen antagonist, Ryomen Sukuna, although dreadful, does stand for certain ideals. His character, thanks to Gege's expert writing, unapologetically touches upon subjects that are far away from the series' protagonists.

As mentioned earlier, earning power and receiving it are entirely different. Power earned is far more valuable than power received. Sukuna had to earn his status but Yuji's was the result of an experiment. Again, Yuji was made to serve a purpose, but Sukuna exists solely for himself. Lastly, Yuji is tied to Kenjaku. All this put together made Sukuna dislike the boy.