Jujutsu Kaisen fan finds "Yuji Itadori" in Haikyuu official art

The Haikyuu official art has been released, which seems to have caused some excitement among the fanbase. This excitement is because the anime series is slowly ending, and the upcoming movie will be integral to the series' conclusion. Another show that's been making waves on the internet is Jujutsu Kaisen.

Oddly enough, fans of the volleyball anime series seem to be connecting the shonen anime series to the Haikyuu official art. While it might seem strange at first glance, a considerable portion of the fanbase seems to have connected these dots.

Let's look at how the respective fanbases reacted to this seemingly odd crossover featured in the Haikyuu official art, which was pointed out on X.

Fans seem to have found Yuji Itadori in the latest Haikyuu official art

Expand Tweet

As one can see in the image attached to the original poster, one of the background characters in the Haikyuu official art resembles Yuji Itadori. This particular fan pointed the character out and stated that it was Yuji from the Jujutsu Kaisen series. The main reason for this connection was the hair. Both these characters have pink hair, which led to the fan making this connection at the moment.

However, it is pretty clear that the character in question is not Yuji Itadori from the Jujutsu Kaisen series. The character in Haikyuu is a small supporting character, and there aren't any crossovers in particular. There is a high chance that the character in question is Haruki Komi. He is a libero who represents the Fukurodani school. They're considered a powerhouse and have one of the best spikers in the country - Bokuto.

Haruki Komi as seen in the anime and manga series (Image via Production I.G.)

The only confusion that the Haikyuu official art caused was the color of the hair. The color shown in the anime and the color displayed in the manga seem to differ slightly. The pink hair is the reason why fans call him Yuji Itadori.

A portion of the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase was happy with the fan who made this connection. This is purely because of what Yuji Itadori has been through in the anime and manga series. The show starts with Yuji being sentenced to death because of an action he committed to save a stranger. Since then, life has only gotten harder for him, and there is no doubt that fans who love him want nothing but happiness for him.

Fans react to the Yuji Itadori speculation (Screengrab via X)

This is why netizens believed that Yuji was destined for volleyball but was forced into sorcery. His athleticism would have lent itself quite well to a sport like that. Given Yuji Itadori's rather complex situation, fans also wanted him to stay in the Haikyuu world.

Seeing him in the Haikyuu official art certainly made fans feel happy and at ease. These comments were quite common, and it's safe to say that fans of the animanga series hope he catches a break at some point in the series.

That being said, once again, we would like to confirm that Yuji Itadori is not present in the Haikyuu official art. We have reason to believe that the character that is being discussed is Haruki Komi.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.