Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuta and Yuji's plans to save Megumi might end in complete failure

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 was leaked on Thursday, February 15, 2024, and there were a lot of interesting events regarding the battle between Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori with Ryomen Sukuna. However, one of the scenes that got most people's attention was the rencounter of Yuji with Megumi Fushiguro, especially considering how the latter has become Sukuna's vessel.

While the moment had been long-awaited by the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, Megumi's current state showed that he wasn't in the best of conditions and the possibilities of saving him were not as prominent as some of the sorcerers thought. If that proves to be the case, then Yuta and Yuji's plan to save him could fail and that could have a lot of dangerous ramifications.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining why Yuta and Yuji's plan in Jujutsu Kaisen could fail because of Megumi's state of mind

The recent leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 showed that Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu continued to get the upper hand over Ryomen Sukuna, with the latter being weakened enough for the first two sorcerers to have an opening. Said opening was very important because it allowed Yuji to reach Megumi Fushiguro's soul and attempt to reach out to him, thereby separating his body from Sukuna.

However, the leaks of this chapter showed Yuji reaching Megumi's soul and the latter crumbling to the floor, with the narrator of the manga saying that he had lost the will to live. This is a direct result of his sister Tsumiki dying, being possessed by Yorozu, and being killed by Sukuna in Megumi's body, leading to his spirit breaking into pieces.

If Yuji cannot help and motivate Megumi to get his fighting spirit back, there is a very good chance that he could die, meaning that the former and Yuta's plan would fail. This could also mean that Ryomen Sukuna would have a chance to get back on his feet and fight back, which could cause a lot of problems not only for the sorcerers but also for the entire world.

Megumi Fushiguro's themes in Jujutsu Kaisen

Megumi in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

While Megumi was initially introduced as one of the main characters in the series, a lot of Jujutsu Kaisen fans have felt that he has not lived up to his potential. Some fans have mentioned that several plot points involving Megumi, such as Toji Fushiguro being his father, his connection with Satoru Gojo as his mentor, his role in the Zen'in clan, and his relationship with Tsumiki, were not being developed properly.

However, a running theme that has been fairly constant in Megumi's entire run in the series is the lack of self-respect when it comes to his own life. It has been shown time and again that Megumi doesn't care about his life. Moreover, he is willing to throw everything away whenever things go wrong, with his approach to summoning Mahogara becoming a meme in the community.

It seems that author Gege Akutami, based on the leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, has not forgotten this aspect of his character and is coming to full fruition in this battle. Megumi doesn't seem willing to fight for his own life and that will be one of Yuji's biggest battles in the series.

Final thoughts

Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori's plan to save Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen could fail, as observed in the recent leaks of the manga. Megumi doesn't seem to want to continue living and this means that Yuji will have to motivate his friend to get him back on his feet.