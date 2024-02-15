Neither Sukuna nor Kenjaku, Jujutsu Kaisen's final villain might be someone completely different

Jujutsu Kaisen's final villain is one of the most significant discussions in the story now that Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori are fighting Ryomen Sukuna in the manga. Considering that Takaba and Yuta seemingly defeated Kenjaku, everything seems to suggest that Sukuna will be the series' final enemy. However, there could be room for another candidate.

It would make a lot of sense that Sukuna was Jujutsu Kaisen's final villain when taking into account how long he has been in the story, the things he has done, and his connection with the manga's main character, Yuji. However, there is also the possibility that the King of Curses is not the endgame and that someone else could be waiting in the grand finale.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining how Jujutsu Kaisen's final villain could be someone else other than Sukuna and Kenjaku

Jujutsu Kaisen's final villain may be a result of Kenjaku's merger. After all, it has already been hinted in the story that a powerful Curse could be the direct result of Kenjaku's machinations and what took place in the Culling Game, amassing Cursed Energy through the use of Master Tengen's body.

This scenario could have many interesting ramifications, such as Kenjaku's vision coming to fruition even after his death and giving Ryomen Sukuna a new enemy to face that could live up to his expectations. That complements a theory among the fandom that the sorcerers will not be able to defeat Sukuna and that he will face the creature of the merger to get the battle he always craved.

Also, the merger being Jujutsu Kaisen's final villain could be the end of Cursed Energy since it's a direct result of its accumulation. However, the bulk of this theory is mere speculation and headcannons, so nothing suggests that the merger's result could be an enemy or something along those lines, which is why it has to be taken with a grain of salt.

Who should be Jujutsu Kaisen's final villain?

Sukuna and Kenjaku are the driving forces of the series (Image via Shueisha and MAPPA).

Sukuna and Kenjaku have been two of the most prominent characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. Their being the compelling final bosses makes a lot of sense, not just because of who they are as individuals but also because of their influence on the plot and the characters' lives.

While Takaba and Yuta Okkotsu's strategy has apparently defeated Kenjaku, the truth is that many fans felt that his conclusion was unsatisfying. Therefore, his comeback in future chapters by perhaps taking over Megumi's body through the item that Sukuna ate could be a fitting conclusion for him as a final boss.

On the other hand, considering how author Gege Akutami has claimed to want to end the series this year, Sukuna seems like the best choice to be Jujutsu Kaisen's final villain. He is the last man standing who could challenge the sorcerers. He has been causing havoc since his introduction, often being the source of despair and tragedy for the main character, Yuji Itadori.