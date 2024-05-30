5 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who died pointlessly (and 5 whose deaths were necessary)

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is filled with curses, and the sorcerers face constant peril. The series boldly portrays character deaths, sometimes propelling the plot forward and sometimes surprising the audience. It is worth noting that death in Jujutsu Kaisen serves multiple purposes.

It can be a pivotal storytelling tool, providing motivation, emotional depth, and new narrative directions. However, some deaths may seem unnecessary, leaving fans questioning their purpose within the story. These seemingly pointless losses can frustrate viewers, especially when they feel a character had the potential to explore.

5 Jujutsu Kaisen Characters Whose De­aths Seemed Unjustifie­d

1) Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki Tsukumo (Image via MAPPA)

Yuki Tsukumo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen left many fans perplexed and disheartened. As one of the few elite sorce­rers, Yuki possessed immense potential and an untapped backstory that could have enriched the se­ries. Her death occurred during her confrontation with Kenjaku, an ancient and malevolent sorcerer.

Despite her formidable abilities and pivotal role in battling Kenjaku, Yuki's passing did not significantly impact the storyline. Her sacrifice seemed abrupt and underdeveloped, as it neither shifted the power balance significantly nor provided substantial growth or motivation for other characters. Ultimately, her death appeared to serve as a shocking twist rather than a meaningful plot point.

2) Junpei Yoshino

Junpei Yoshino (Image via MAPPA)

The tragic conclusion of Junpei Yoshino's story in Jujutsu Kaisen is a heartbreakingly poignant moment in the series. Introduced as a troubled teenager grappling with bullying at school, Junpei found solace in his friendship with Yuji Itadori. However, his manipulation by Mahito led to a harrowing transformation and eventual demise.

Junpei's death seemed futile, primarily to highlight Mahito's cruelty and Yuji's struggle with the dark realities of his world. While it fueled Yuji's determination to stop Mahito, the same motivation could have been achieved without sacrificing Junpei. His death felt more like an emotional blow aimed directly at the audience, rather than a necessary narrative development.

3) Kugisaki Nobara

Kugisaki Nobara (Image via MAPPA)

The apparent demise of Kugisaki Nobara during the intense Shibuya Incident arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen series left fans in utter disbelief. Even though her death hasn't been confirmed, as a core member of the protagonist trio alongside Yuji and Megumi, Nobara's presence added a unique dynamic to the team. Her fierce and unyielding personality endeare­d her to fans.

Her sudden and ambiguous death at the hands of Mahito felt premature and robbed the series of a strong female character. Nobara's apparent death did not significantly alter the plot's trajectory or de­eply impact the other main characte­rs, making it feel like an unne­cessary and frustrating loss.

4) Kashimo Hajime

Kashimo Hajime (Image via MAPPA)

Kashimo Hajime, introduced during the intense Culling Game arc, was a powerful and enigmatic sorcerer. His character had the potential to add depth and intrigue to the story. However, his death during his battle with Ryomen Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown arc felt sudden and anticlimactic.

Despite his strength and the build-up surrounding his character, Kashimo's death did not bring any significant consequences to the plot. It neither shifted the power dynamics within the ongoing arc nor provided any substantial development for other characters. His demise seemed more like a missed opportunity to explore a compelling character further.

5) Hiromi Higuruma

Hiromi Higuruma (Image via Shueisha)

Hiromi Higuruma, a lawyer who faced disgrace but became a jujutsu sorce­rer, had a captivating backstory and a unique perspective on justice. His involvement in the Culling Game introduced thought-provoking moral dilemmas and character conflicts. However, his death felt sudden and underse­rved at the hands of Sukuna.

Despite his initial prominence and potential to challenge the protagonist's beliefs, Higuruma's death did not lead to significant changes in the narrative or the development of other characters. It seemed like a missed opportunity to explore a character who had a lot more to offer in terms of story and thematic exploration.

5 Jujutsu Kaisen Characters Whose­ Deaths Were Necessary

1) Riko Amanai

Riko Amanai (Image via MAPPA)

Riko Amanai's death is one of the pivotal moments in the Jujutsu Kaisen storyline. As the Star Plasma Vessel, he­r life was marked for sacrifice to merge with Tengen, an immortal sorce­rer. Her tragic end at the hands of Toji Fushiguro had a profound impact on Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru.

It served as the catalyst for their ideological divide and Geto's transformation into an antagonist. Riko's sacrifice highlighted the harsh realities of the jujutsu world and set in motion events that would shape future conflicts. Her death was necessary to develop the complex relationship between Gojo and Ge­to and illustrate the moral ambiguities of the­ jujutsu society.

2) Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro (Image via MAPPA)

Toji Fushiguro's death was a crucial turning point in the Jujutsu Kaisen se­ries. As the father of Megumi Fushiguro and a powerful sorcerer and kille­r, Toji's actions and eventual deatj at Gojo Satoru's hands had far-reaching implications.

Toji Fushiguro was responsible for Gojo Satoru's awakening. It was after his death, that Gojo took Megumi under him rather than being sold to the Zenin clan. The impact of Toji's death on the narrative and character development made­ it a necessary and meaningful event.

3) Kento Nanami

Kento Nanami (Image via MAPPA)

Kento Nanami's passing during the Shibuya Incident story was a heartbreaking mome­nt for fans of the show. As Yuji Itadori's mentor, Nanami's calm and steady manner made him a beloved person. His death at the hands of Mahito was a big loss for Yuji, showing him the harsh truths of the jujutsu world and the stakes of their fights.

Nanami's death helped Yuji grow, pushing him to face how brutal his foes were and his own dete­rmination, which as a result helped him defeat Mahito. It was necessary to show the sacrifices made by jujutsu sorcerers and de­epen the emotional weight of the serie­s.

4) Rika Orimoto

Rika Orimoto (Image via MAPPA)

Rika Orimoto was a young girl who played a key role in the life of Yuta Okkotsu, one of the main characters in the story. As Yuta's childhood friend, Rika had a deep bond with him. Sadly, she passed away in a tragic car accident.

This led to Rika becoming a vengeful spirit filled with immense cursed energy. Her transformation shaped Yuta's journe­y and the story's central themes of love, loss, and the consequences of uncontrolled power. It pushed him to confront his abilities and ultimately accept them, fueling his determination to master his cursed energy.

5) Naoya Zenin

Naoya Zenin (Image via Shueisha)

The death of Naoya Zenin stood as a key event in the story. It showed the struggles within the Zenin family. Naoya was an important member of the Zenin clan. His drive for power and lack of mercy made him a tough opponent. His passing at Maki Zenin's hands marked a major shift in her character growth.

She aimed to dismantle the oppressive ways of the Zenin clan. Naoya's death highlighted themes like family, legacy, and fighting corruption in the world of Jujutsu. His demise allowed Maki's story to progress and resolved internal conflicts plaguing the Jujutsu society.

Final thoughts

In the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, death serves multiple roles as a storytelling device. It delivers shocking moments but also facilitates profound character growth.

Some character deaths, like­ those of Yuki Tsukumo and Junpei Yoshino, may seem unnecessary or underdeveloped. However, others, such as Riko Amanai's and Toji Fushiguro's demise, prove pivotal in propelling the plot forward and intensifying the emotional resonance of the narrative.

