Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Mei Mei return to Japan after the Shibuya Arc? explained

With the end of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Pseudo Geto succeeded in his mission to seal Satoru Gojo and absorb Mahito. Hence, he was able to alter the souls of humans he had previously marked, effectively allowing them to use Jujutsu powers. This led to absolute chaos in Japan, as curses appeared in hordes to attack people.

However, two characters—Mei Mei and Ui Ui—managed to escape Japan before the incident took place. As a result, fans are still wondering whether Mei Mei and Ui Ui will return to Japan in the future, or if their appearance in the Shibuya Incident Arc their final appearance in the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Does Mei Mei return to Japan in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Ui Ui and Mei Mei as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yes, Mei Mei returns to Japan, alongside Ui Ui, in Jujutsu Kaisen. Her previous appearance was in the Shibuya Incident Arc. Following her victory against Smallpox Deity, she and her brother Ui Ui are seen in a hotel room in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The siblings had seemingly escaped Japan by using Ui Ui's cursed technique to avoid Pseudo Geto's plans for Japan. The scene portrayed Mei Mei's decision to not return to Japan by showing her talking to an associate on the phone, asking them to sell off all their assets in Japan.

Mei Mei as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 (Image via MAPPA)

Nevertheless, Mei Mei and Ui Ui do return to Japan in Jujutsu Kaisen, as they make their appearance in chapter 222 during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. With the final showdown between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna soon approaching, both sides could be seen making their final preparations.

During this, Mei Mei could be seen marveling at the number of people who were willing to purchase the pay-per-view fight, drawing in lots of money. She was seemingly planning to use her Cursed Technique, Black Bird Manipulation, to broadcast the fight and earn money out of it.

Mei Mei as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Even Ui Ui seemed happy about the broadcast, as he could be seen carrying feed for the crows that were set to broadcast the fight.

Thus, there is a good chance that the siblings returned to Japan upon learning that Gojo had returned. With his return, their safety was guaranteed. On top of that, they could earn quite a lumpsum amount by broadcasting the Satoru Gojo vs Ryomen Sukuna fight at a pay-per-view.

Yuji and Kusakabe as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, their main aim behind returning to Japan seems to be the intention to capitalize on the occasion and earn some money. However, from the manga panels in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222, it was also made evident that both of them were very much invested in Yuji Itadori's training. The training saw him peculiarly switch bodies with Kusakabe. Hence, the siblings could have a huge part to play in Yuji's "soon-to-be-revealed" ability in the manga.

Nevertheless, fans may have to wait for quite some time before the same is revealed. Currently, the Jujutsu Sorcerers are making use of Hiromi Higuruma's ability to fight the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, following his victory against Satoru Gojo.