Hiromi Higuruma’s survival in Jujutsu Kaisen is still possible and Masamichi Yaga’s Cursed Corpses are the key

Jujutsu Kaisen only has three manga chapters left before reaching its conclusion and one of the biggest questions people have is whether Yuta Okkotsu is going to survive or not, with a recent theory on Reddit suggesting that he could make it thanks to Masamichi Yaga's Cursed Technique. In that regard, the theory goes one step further and points out how Satoru Gojo and Hiromi Higuruma could return as well.

While Yuta's survival and Gojo's return are things that the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has wanted in the last chapters, there is no denying that a Higuruma comeback would surprise a lot of people. This theory implies that Yaga's Cursed Corpses could be a way for their souls to be trapped in a physical, thus allowing them to carry on living, although that comes with its own set of problems in the story's overarching narrative.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining how Hiromi Higuruma could return thanks to Yaga's Cursed Corpses in Jujutsu Kaisen

Masamichi Yaga as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

When Masamichi Yaga was killed by Gakuganji in chapter 147 of the manga, right at the start of the Culling Games arc, he stated that his Cursed Technique worked by replicating Soul Information from Physical Information, then putting said information in the Cursed Corpses' cores, and "You must put cores housing three highly compatible souls into one cursed corpse and have the souls observe one another constantly".

That could be the way for Gojo, Yuta, and Higuruma to return since it requires three souls.

The cases of Gojo and Yuta might be the most logical since they both have a lot of natural talents, with the former being the Six Eyes user and the latter being his distant relative and having monumental amounts of Cursed Energy. Furthermore, Hiromi Higuruma was described as someone with a lot of natural talent for sorcery, which is something that even Ryomen Sukuna stated during their battle in the Shinjuku arc.

Therefore, it could be theorized that Higuruma might have some blood connection to one of the Big Three Vengeful Spirits, thus explaining his natural talent. Then, when the three souls of these characters are in the core of the Cursed Corpse, Yuji Itadori is going to use his Soul Dismantle technique to separate them so they can live on as individual entities.

The problems with this theory

Ryomen Sukuna was the one who killed Hiromi Higuruma in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

One of the most prominent issues with this Jujutsu Kaisen theory is that Masamichi Yaga has died, so it means that other people won't be able to replicate his Cursed Technique. There is an argument to be made that it could be Yuta Okkotsu because he can copy other people's abilities, although he might not be in a state where he could execute this.

Furthermore, this series has become known for having no qualms about killing popular characters, so having them return in the final chapters would be a total waste. It could also undermine the stakes of the final battle, which is something that could devalue Sukuna as a villain and the consequences of that conflict.

Final thoughts

It is true that Masamichi Yaga's ability could lead to the return of Gojo, Higuruma, and Yuta in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. However, there are some issues from a writing and world-building perspective that could hamper this possibility.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback