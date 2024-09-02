The official translation for Gojo's letter in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 highlights the sorcerer's dark humor

The recently released Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 not only marked the end of the Shinjuku Showdown with Ryomen Sukuna's defeat, but also featured the highly anticipated and emotional reunion of the beloved main trio - Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki.

Additionally, the chapter featured another hilarious yet memorable moment where Nobara and Megumi each received letters from their former mentor, Satoru Gojo.

In his letter to Megumi, Gojo finally revealed that Megumi's father, Toji Fushiguro, had died a long time ago, and Gojo himself was responsible for his death. Although Gojo made this revelation in his usual goofy way, the official translation of his letter in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 took things a bit further by making it even darker yet more amusing as compared to the fan translation.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268: Official translation for Gojo's letter to Megumi makes the former's confession even funnier

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268, Gege Akutami's magnum opus is one step closer to its imminent conclusion. With only three more chapters remaining before the manga concludes on September 30, 2024, fans are looking forward to witnessing an overall satisfying and happy ending for their favorite characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268, in particular, featured a lot of hilarious and heartwarming moments between the beloved main trio of the series, since the threat posed by Ryomen Sukuna and Kenjaku is finally behind them.

In one of the many highlights of the chapter, readers saw Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki receive two letters written to them by Satoru Gojo before his final showdown against Sukuna. In the letter that was addressed to Nobara, Gojo revealed that he had managed to track down her mother's location and presented her whereabouts to Nobara, in case she wanted to look for her mother.

Gojo and Megumi as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

However, in the letter that Gojo wrote to Megumi, the former revealed that the latter's dad was long gone, and the one who killed him was none other than Gojo himself. As one would expect, Gojo apologized to Megumi for killing his father in his typical unserious and goofy manner.

In the fan translation of Gojo's letter to Megumi, the blindfolded jokester wrote the following words:

"Unfortunately, your daddy's dead and burried! 'Cuz I killed the dude!!"

Below this revelation, Gojo also drew a doodle of himself, where he said "Sowwy!" jokingly expressing his remorse for killing Megumi's father. It's safe to say that this is almost exactly the way that any Jujutsu Kaisen fan would have expected Gojo to break the news of Toji Fushiguro's death to Megumi.

That said, the official translation of Gojo's letter in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 kicked things up a notch by featuring the following translation of Gojo's words:

"Sorry, Megumi. But your dad's a goner!! I wasted his a*s!!"

The difference between the two translations is obvious - one is a milder version that perfectly captured Gojo's unserious personality and dark humor, whereas the other is a bolder version that also somehow managed to sound like something Gojo would typically say.

Although fans were initially caught off-guard by the official translation of Gojo's letter to Megumi, they eventually realized just how hilarious and in-character it sounded for Gojo. As such, many even praised John Werry, who is usually in charge of the official translations, claiming that this was probably the first time he managed to make the official translation of a chapter better than the fan translation.

