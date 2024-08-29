Nobara and Yuji almost pull off another "Oppappi" after Megumi is freed in Jujutsu Kaisen 

Spoilers for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 are circulating the Internet, and they have sent pretty much the entire fandom into overdrive. The alleged spoilers not only saw the long-awaited conclusion of Ryomen Sukuna's battle against the Jujutsu Tech sorcerers, but it also featured a heartwarming reunion between the beloved trio of the series' main characters.

That said, the main highlight of the chapter was when Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki tried to pull off one of the series' most popular gags on Megumi Fushiguro. The said gag is none other than the infamous "Oppappi," a catchphrase initially made popular by Yuji when he surprised his friends at Jujutsu High after returning from a certain death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268: Yuji and Nobara fumble their third attempt at "Oppappi" after freeing Megumi

As per the alleged spoilers of the upcoming chapter, Yuji Itadori finally managed to save Megumi Fushiguro from Ryomen Sukuna's clutches, putting a definite end to the Shinjuku Showdown.

Afterward, the chapter also featured a hilarious callback to one of Jujutsu Kaisen's funniest and most popular gags. As fans may remember, Yuji had infamously shocked Megumi and Nobara before the Kyoto Sister-School Goodwill Event, where he made a surprising reappearance after seemingly dying in front of Megumi's eyes.

What made the moment even more hilarious was him yelling "Oppappi" at the top of his lungs, all while awaiting an overwhelmingly positive and tearful welcome from his friends. However, this prank backfired on Yuji, as neither Nobara nor Megumi approved of him reappearing in such a manner.

Yuji yelling "Oppappi" in the anime (image via MAPPA)

The second callback to this hilarious moment was in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267, when Nobara surprised by making her comeback and mocking Yuji with the infamous "Oppappi" catchphrase.

Now that Megumi is finally free from Sukuna's clutches, Gege Akutami brought back this hilarious gag one last time, as Nobara and Yuji were seen trying to pull off the "Oppappi" prank on their friend.

After regaining consciousness back at Jujutsu High, Megumi woke up to find Yuji pushing a cart with Nobara inside and was undoubtedly bewildered by their actions. It was obvious to the readers that Nobara was about to surprise Megumi by jumping out of the cart and yelling "Oppappi," similar to how Yuji had shocked them but had hilariously failed.

On a separate note, fans may be interested in knowing that "Oppappi" (also written as "OPP") stands for "Ocean, Pacific, Peace." This is a reference to the popular Japanese comedian Yoshio Kojima's signature routine, in which he says the catchphrase and makes a pose on one leg.

Yuji and Nobara trying to surprise Megumi with yet another "Oppappi" can also be interpreted as the iconic prank coming full circle in a way. It also provided some much-needed comic relief to the story, especially since the Shinjuku Showdown arc took the readers on a literal roller coaster of emotions.

After chapter 268 is officially released on September 2, 2024, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will have three more chapters until it reaches its imminent conclusion on September 30, 2024. Given that the series seems to be heading towards a happy ending for the characters, fans can expect many similar heartwarming and hilarious moments to occur in the upcoming chapters.

