Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 is set to release on Monday, September 2, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Sukuna now truly on the ropes and out of options, fans are unsure of what to expect from the immediate issue, as it’s just as likely to see Sukuna die as it is to give him something of a backstory.

Thankfully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 should have some very basic spoilers coming later in the week as the release date draws nearer. However, with the spoiler process for creator Gege Akutami’s original manga series in danger (as are several others), this process is liable to stop at any time, including this week.

Fans at least know when Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 is set to release thanks to official information from Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 release date and time

Despite her return, Nobara is likely to take a step back in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 is, at the time of this article’s writing, slated for an official release date and time of Monday, September 2, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Likewise, the series’ exact local release date time will differ from region to region. The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, September 1, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, September 1, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Sunday, September 1, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Sunday, September 1, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, September 1, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, September 1, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, September 2, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, September 2, 2024

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268

Sukuna's ultimate defeat will likely be left to Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

As aforementioned, Shueisha’s official MANGA Plus platform is the best way to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 since doing so supports the official release. Other means of reading which support the official release include Viz Media’s website and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Buying the corresponding compilation volume which contains chapter 268 is also an option once it is officially released.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 began with a brief flashback to Satoru Gojo and Yuta Okkotsu’s switch training, where the latter asked to be given Sukuna’s last finger so he can Copy it. However, Gojo rejected since that alone wouldn’t be enough. He pointed to Inumaki’s Cursed Technique and how Yuta needed his help to master it as proof of this. Gojo likewise pointed Yuta to Yuji, who had been bathed in Sukuna’s Cursed Technique also.

Yuta gave Yuji the bare minimum explanation, emphasizing that Gojo confirmed the presence of Sukuna’s Cursed Technique within Yuji. He also spoke with Mei Mei about the issue of resonance, and why they were enacting this plan right before fighting Sukuna. This led back into the present, where Sukuna realized all of this. Focus then shifted to the final finger’s location, where Gakugani and Utahime discussed the possibility of attacking Sukuna’s final finger.

They emphasized that a Binding Vow will make it work, but the biggest concern is that the returning Nobara has barely been up for an hour. Nevertheless, she used Resonance on Sukuna’s final finger and was able to do severe damage to him. Yuji cried tears of joy as he continued pummeling Sukuna. The issue ended with Yuji saying they should finish this before landing a devastating Black Flash in the final panel.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 (speculative)

Essentially, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 has one of two major routes to take. The first would be getting Sukuna’s backstory out of the way before his defeat, possibly dedicating close to a full chapter to this focus. In this scenario, the issue will likely end with a brief continuation of his and Yuji’s fight, seeing the latter have the definitive advantage.

The second route would be to save Sukuna’s flashback for after the precipice of his defeat, in which case chapter 268 will likely focus exclusively on Yuji and Sukuna’s fight. This should also lead to Sukuna finally recognizing Yuji as a legitimate sorcerer, possibly even dubbing him a Special Grade as well. Should this be the case, fans can expect this to come at the very end of the issue, with the final panel setting up the flashback for the next release.

