"Gege I never doubted you"- Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 has fans singing Akutami's praise

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 is set to be released on August 26, 2024, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been released. Despite the whole chapter being a rollercoaster ride of different emotions, the spotlight landed in the hands of the author Gege Akutami. The fandom, despite criticizing the author for the last few episodes, turned to a new page and finally started singing his praises.

The chapter not only featured the return of Kugisaki Nobara but also indicated the demise of the King of Curses since the final fight started. The reunion between the two sorcerers won the hearts of the fans who claimed that they always trusted the author, even though his reputation amongst the fandom for the last few chapters hasn't been that of a nice person.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Why is the fandom singing praises for Gege Akutami after Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267?

Sukuna as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 commenced with a flashback to the time when Gojo and Yuta were doing their exchange training, using Ui Ui's cursed technique, and it was revealed that the finger Yuta used wasn't Sukuna's last one but one of Yuji's (as both of them have the same cursed technique).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 then returned to the present where it left off in the previous chapter. Principal Gakuganji and Utahime stood before Sukuna's last finger as they speculated how to fully utilize this opportunity. The only concern they had was whether that 'girl' would be able to do it because she had just woken up. Fortunately, this girl was Kugisaki Nobara who, indeed, hadn't died.

Nobara as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara hit Sukuna's finger with her nails and activated her cursed technique, Resonance. When its effects hit the King of Curses, he realized that Nobara was still alive. Moreover, Itadori was over the moon when he witnessed Nobara's cursed technique and realised she was indeed alive.

Taking the opportunity of a confused Sukuna, the protagonist hits the antagonist with his Soul Dismantle. Even though Sukuna was in agony, he kept belittling Itadori in hopes that he would stop. But the chapter ended with Sukuna getting hit by Yuji's Black Flash, hinting that the next chapter could mark the demise of Ryomen Sukuna.

Reactions from the fandom

Many of the fandoms considered Nobara's return the only thing that could have made the ending of the series better. Moreover, some fans couldn't even believe the panel of her return as there exist several fan-made panels that showcased Nobara with the same eye patch. However, the fandom can rest assured because she is officially back.

"THIS IS AN AMAZING DAY OH MY GOD NO ONE UNDERSTANDS HOW THANKFUL I AM GEGE" a fan celebrated

"WHAT A CALLBACK" another fan said

"It looks so fake but its so so so real" another fan claimed

Yuta's return as Gojo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While some fans celebrated, some fans couldn't help but worry about the future of the series that only has 4 more chapters remaining. Some true fans also stood up against the 'frauds' who doubted Gege Akutami so much in the past due to the infamous return of Gojo and stated that the author doesn't deserve such a fandom.

Lastly, one fan celebrated the man who saved Nobara in the nick of time, Arata Nitta. During the Shibuya arc, he left everything in the hands of Aoi and Yuji and rushed outside with Nobara's body. Fortunately, he played the biggest part in Nobara's return to the series against Ryomen Sukuna.

"But there is 4 chapter left" a fan claimed

"THEY ALL DOUBTED YOU... COOK THEM FRAUDS" another one said

"EVERYONE SAY THANK YOU TO THE GOAT" another one claimed

Final thoughts

Nobara's return to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 could be considered a given considering how this act was foreshadowed so many times in the past. Moreover, Gege Akutami's vague description regarding the demise of Nobara also gave signs that she would return but her return would be a spotlight. As seen in the chapter, her return could be crucial to the demise of the final antagonist.

