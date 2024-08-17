Jujutsu Kaisen may have finally set up Nobara's return, and it's not a simple delusion this time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 266 is set to be released on August 19, 2024, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been released. They hinted at Nobara's return in a way that could actually be possible. Where the majority of the chapter was centered around the return of Megumi and Yuji impaling Ryomen Sukuna, the climax was what made things interesting.

The last panel of the chapter showcased a finger in some mysterious location. Where the importance of this finger wasn't showcased in the chapter, it could be indicated through the music video of the series' game opening theme song. The music video featured vague images, one of which was a finger with Nobara's nail inside it, hinting that the next chapter could feature her return.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 266 and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Nobara's return could be closer than the fandom thinks

Sukuna's finger as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 266 was entirely centered around the conversation between Fushigoro and Itadori and saw the return of the latter as he started resisting from the inside of Sukuna's body. The chapter ended with a vague face-off between Yuji and Sukuna as the sorcerer had two of his fingers half-chopped.

The chapter then shifted to a mysterious location, which looked like a clock tower, on top of which was Sukuna's last finger hanging through threads. Where this detail baffled the entirety of the fandom with its sudden reveal, it could lead to the return of a sorcerer who 'potentially' died during the Shibuya arc. But how could that be possible?

The mysterious finger that appeared in chapter 266 could be the same as the one that appeared in the music video for the game Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade's opening theme song, titled Avant.

The music video for the mobile game featured vague images of different utensils and body parts. Despite all the vague imagery in the music video, a few details were pretty 'interesting.'

The timestamp 2:06 of the music video showcased Kugisaki Nobara's nail (which is a key part of her cursed technique) surrounded by four eyes, which most probably belong to Ryomen Sukuna (In his true form).

In the next second in the music video (2:07), the finger is shown hanging and this finger could be the same one from Chapter 266. So, where Megumi and Itadori are fighting the King of Curses, the place where Sukuna's last finger was hanging could be where Nobara's return would be possible.

She could use her Resonance cursed technique on this finger to weaken the King of Curses to a lethal state such that Itadori could finally land a finishing blow on Ryomen Sukuna, marking the antagonist's demise.

Until now, Nobara's return had just been a pep dream, but revealing such key details in the latest chapter could make her return a reality.

Final thoughts

Nobara as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The biggest argument from the fandom on this would be how the music video that aired almost two years ago could have such a key detail to the return of Nobara. If the fandom remembered from a few chapters ago, Yuji's domain expansion was also similar to the first opening song of the manga series' anime series.

While it is not confirmed if Gege Akutami was involved in the making of Avant's music video, the chances of such details matching are very low. Moreover, the return of Nobara doesn't mean she would meet Yuji. She could be breathing her last breaths and this move could be a finishing act for her character.

UPDATE: Chapter 267 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has finally revealed that Nobara is alive. Her return marks a decisive turn in the fight against Sukuna. She effectively helps Yuji in changing the tide of the battle and gaining the upper hand. Nobara fans were overjoyed with her return, although only a few chapters are left for the series finale.

