Every Jujutsu Kaisen character Akutami brought back before Nobara Kugisaki, ranked chronologically

Kugisaki Nobara is a Jujutsu Kaisen character whose return is one of the most anticipated ones in the series. But despite all the hype surrounding her comeback, the author has shown no clue about her return, indicating that her return could be impossible.

Her last appearance was during the Shibuya arc when she fought against one of the series' main antagonists, Mahito, the unregistered special-grade cursed spirit. Despite giving the cursed spirit good competition, she was lured into a trap by Mahito and was fatally injured due to his cursed technique, Idle Transfiguration. After this incident, Nobara hasn't returned.

Since Nobara left the front lines, many characters have made a return. Some of these characters were least expected to return, and this article will compile all characters that made a return since Nobara's departure from the series in chronological order.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Yuta, Naoya, and every other Jujutsu Kaisen character brought back before Kugisaki Nobara, in chronological order

1) Okkotsu Yuta (Itadori's Extermination arc)

Okkotsu Yuta as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The special-grade sorcerer and the main protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Okkotsu Yuta, is a Jujutsu Kaisen character who was the first to return after Nobara's departure during the Shibuya arc. He departed with Miguel to the latter country to nurture his techniques and skills. But there were no signs of his return.

Fortunately, the Jujutsu Kaisen character returned during Itadori's Extermination Arc as the assassin of the main protagonist, Itadori. After a fight, Yuta managed to stab Yuji's heart, but he used the reverse-cursed technique at the same time to avoid killing him. Yuta later revealed that he had to do such a thing to get Itadori off of the Jujutsu higher-ups' radar.

Yuta later played a key role in the Culling Games and during the final fight against Ryomen Sukuna. During the latter battle, the special-grade sorcerer was fatally injured and transported by Ui Ui's cursed technique to a safe zone.

2) Gojo Satoru (Culling Game arc)

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Jujutsu Kaisen character, Gojo Satoru, who is honored throughout Heaven and Earth alone, is a special-grade sorcerer. During the Shibuya arc, he was sealed by Kenjaku (Geto) through the Prison Realm, after which there were no signs of his return.

But no force could keep the strongest sorcerer sealed as he returned during the Culling Game arc. Unfortunately, the Jujutsu Kaisen character's return doesn't last long, as Ryomen Sukuna defeats him in a one-on-one battle. As of chapter 260, Gojo Satoru's second return was hinted at as his silhouette was revealed standing next to Sukuna.

3) Naoya Zen'in (Culling Game arc)

Naoya as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Naoya is a Jujutsu Kaisen character who was the captain of the Hei and also the person suspected of becoming the next leader of the Zen'in clan until Naobito declared Megumi as the next leader. Maki Zen'in fatally injured him during the Perfect Preparation arc. Maki's mother later killed him by stabbing him in the back, thus putting an end to the character.

However, the Jujutsu Kaisen character returns during the Culling Game arc as a vengeful spirit who wants Maki's death. Fortunately, Maki met Hagane Daido and Rokujushi Miyo, who trained her and made her strong enough to overpower the cursed spirit form of Naoya inside his domain expansion, Time Cell Moon Palace.

4) Iori Hanezoki (Shinjuku Showdown arc)

Iori Hanezoki as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Iori Hazenoki is a minor Jujutsu Kaisen character who appeared in the Culling Game arc. He was aligned with Reggie Star and fought Takaba, who was aligned with Fushigoro Megumi. With the death of Reggie Star at the hands of Megumi, Iori decided to leave the Culling Games, and there were no signs of his return, as fans speculated.

But surprisingly, he appeared before Geto (Kenjaku) in the Shinjuku Showdown arc by chance. After an exchange of dialogues, Kenjaku attacked Iori with some cursed spirits that slowly sneaked up on him. A few moments before his death, Takaba entered the battlefield to fight Kenjaku as the cursed spirits consumed Iori.

5) Miguel (Shinjuku Showdown arc)

Miguel as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

One of the strongest people in Geto's army, Miguel is a Jujutsu Kaisen character who was a minor antagonist of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. He was utterly defeated by Gojo Satoru and was assigned by the latter as the teacher of Yuta Okkotsu.

He left, alongside Yuta, to train the special-grade sorcerer with no signs of his return. But he made a surprise return in the final fight against Sukuna during the Shinjuku Showdown arc. His cursed technique, Prayer Song, was also unveiled during this arc, and he fought against the King of Curses so that his deceased king, Geto Suguru, could rest in peace.

6) Larue (Shinjuku Showdown arc)

Larue as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Another of the strongest members of Geto's army that appeared in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, Larue, is a Jujutsu Kaisen character who vanished after the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons with no signs of return. But it was revealed that he allied with Yuki Tsukumo.

He officially returned alongside Miguel in the final fight against Sukuna during the Shinjuku Showdown arc. Moreover, Larue's cursed technique, Heart Catch, was also revealed during this battle, and he was responsible for helping Itadori land continuous Black Flash attacks on Sukuna.

7) Aoi Todo (Shinjuku Showdown arc)

Aoi Todo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Arguably the most hated sorcerer by the Jujutsu High students, Aoi Todo is a Jujutsu Kaisen character with a strong bond with the protagonist, Itadori Yuji. His last fight was against Mahito during the Shibuya arc, where the cursed spirit used his cursed technique, Idle Transfiguration, on Aoi's hand.

Luckily, Aoi chopped his hand to avoid death and lost his cursed technique, Boogie Woogie. Even though Itadori won the fight, Aoi was utterly defeated, and there was no chance of his return to the battlefield.

Surprisingly, not only did the Jujutsu Kaisen character make a return during a critical phase of the final fight against Sukuna during the Shinjuku Showdown arc, but he could also use his cursed technique by using an apparatus called the Vibraslap.

Final thoughts

With so many characters already making a return to the series before Nobara, there could be a chance that her injuries, which she got against Mahito, were fatal, and she died after she was taken away from the battlefield.

But nothing could be said about her comeback as it could happen anytime because the writer of the series, Gege Akutami, is famous for his surprises, one of which was the surprise return of Miguel and Larue during the final fight against Sukuna.

