5 saddest Jujutsu Kaisen deaths so far (& 5 that had little to no impact)

Although the series isn't a drama-centered one, Jujutsu Kaisen deaths are one of the most emotional ones in the media. Moreover, the author of the series is also not shy about killing the characters, be it a protagonist who has been a good person since the start of the series or the most notorious antagonist.

But some Jujutsu Kaisen deaths hit differently. For instance, the death of Nanami Kento was arguably the saddest one in the series and was mourned in the anime, if not in the real world too. He also received a memorial in his dream place, Kuantan Malaysia, and anime fans still remember him as one of the best characters of the series.

This article compiles five emotional Jujutsu Kaisen deaths that left their mark on anime fans. Moreover, it lists five Jujutsu Kaisen deaths that had a lukewarm reaction from the fans, meaning they weren't sad or joy-worthy.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Nanami's death and 4 other saddest Jujutsu Kaisen deaths

1) Nanami Kento

Nanami's death as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Died during the infamous Shibuya arc, Nanami Kento was one of the supporting characters of the series and his death was a part of the Jujutsu Kaisen deaths that left fans broken for quite a while.

He died while fighting cursed spirits until Mahito, the special-grade cursed spirit, snuck close to him and used Idle Transfiguration to kill him. Nanami died in front of his student Itadori Yuji, so it left an impact on the latter's mental health.

2) Junpei Yoshino

Junpei's death as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Junpei Yoshino was a supporting character in the series and one of Itadori's best friends. He died during the Versus Mahito arc at the hands of one of the main antagonists of the series, Mahito. He used Idle Transfiguration to transform Junpei into a deformed cursed spirit. Junpei died soon after in front of Itadori. His death was one of the most heartbreaking Jujutsu Kaisen deaths.

Junpei had been bullied by his class fellows, which led to him developing hatred for them. This attracted Mahito, who taught him how to control cursed energy, but this was all to make Itadori suffer during their fight at the climax of this arc.

3) Riko Amanai

Riko's death as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The to-be Star Prisma Vessel of Master Tengen, Riko Amanai was one of the main characters of Gojo's Past arc and died during the same. She was killed by Toji Fushigoro who was paid to kill her before she could become a vessel for Tengen.

Riko was a normal high school girl who just wanted to enjoy the little things in life whenever possible. When Geto offered her the chance to run with them and not become the next vessel, she agreed as she cared for her only family, her maid Kuroi. But Toji shot her in the head, thus making Riko's death one of the most emotional Jujutsu Kaisen deaths.

4) Mai Zenin

Mai's death as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen deaths that hit out of nowhere was Mai Zenin's death, which was one of the most heartbreaking and tear-jerking moments in the series. She was a supporting character and the sister of Maki Zenin.

Mai was introduced as a jealous character who despised her sister's skills even though the latter didn't have any cursed energy, which led to the former becoming one of the most hated characters of Jujutsu Kaisen. But she sacrificed herself during the Perfect Preparation arc so that her sister could unlock her full potential. Her sacrifice left her sister and the anime fandom broken.

5) Masamichi Yaga

Yaga's death as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The principal of Tokyo's Jujutsu High, Masamichi Yaga was one of the supporting characters of the series and the one who created Panda using his cursed corpse technique. He was killed by the principal of Kyoto's Jujutsu High, Gakunganji, who wanted the former to spill the secrets on how to make cursed corpses.

After the Shibuya arc, Masamichi Yaga was put on the radar by the higher-ups of the Jujutsu world. He tried to run because he knew these people would come after him to learn about his technique to create an army of cursed corpses. So, he preferred to die at the hands of Gakunganji and left the fans and Panda crying. His death was one of the saddest Jujutsu Kaisen deaths.

Naobito's death and 4 other Jujutsu Kaisen deaths that had little to no impact on fans

1) Reggie Star

Reggie Star's death as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Reggie Star was one of the minor characters of the series who made his first appearance during the Culling Game arc and died during this arc. He was killed by Megumi Fushigoro after a heated battle and it was one of the Jujutsu Kaisen deaths that had little to no impact on fans.

Reggie was a sorcerer whose soul was incarnated into a body to make him participate in the Culling Game. Although he was a minor character, Megumi went all out against him and killed him with a sneaky move. Since he was an unimpressive arc character, fans didn't pay much attention to him.

2) Naobito Zenin

Naobito as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Naobito Zenin's death was one of the most underwhelming Jujutsu Kaisen deaths in the series and one that was done to make the plot more interesting. Moreover, his death was one of the most merciless Jujutsu Kaisen deaths as Jogo burned him to a crisp.

Naobito was introduced in the Shibuya arc and was a main part of the sorcerers' forces against the cursed spirits. He was also a great help against Dagon, the special-grade spirit, but against Jogo, he couldn't do much and died. His death led to Megumi becoming the next leader of the Zenin clan.

3) Ryu Ishigori

Ryu's death as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

A sorcerer from 400 years ago, Ryu Ishigori was one of the fighters during the Culling Game. He was killed by Sukuna during his stroll towards Yorozu after the King of Curses had transferred himself to Fushiguro Megumi.

Earlier in the arc, Ryu had fought Okkotsu Yuta and lost. After losing the battle, Ryu wandered around and had a chance encounter with Sukuna who belittled him and killed him. Ryu's death was one of the most insignificant Jujutsu Kaisen deaths.

4) The Hashiba Sisters (Nanako and Mimiko)

Mimiko (left) and Nanako (right) (Image via MAPPA)

More commonly referred to as Geto Suguru's daughters, Mimiko and Nanako were the supporting characters in the series. These two girls were saved by Geto during Gojo's Past arc and were killed by Sukuna during the Shibuya arc.

After Kenjaku betrayed them and didn't free Geto, these girls took their plea to the King of Curses, but Sukuna didn't like someone ordering him so he beheaded them. Since the start of the series, these two weren't too involved in the plot, which could be the reason why their deaths were one of the most underwhelming Jujutsu Kaisen deaths.

5) Wasuke Itadori

Wasuke Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Itadori Yuji's grandfather and the one who died in the first episode, Wasuke Itadori, was a minor character in the series. His cause of death is still unknown but fans speculate that he could have been suffering from a curse as he might have been a cursed sorcerer in the past.

During the last moments of his life, Wasuke tried his best to teach Iatdori his ideology of making friends and not dying alone. But his impact on the story couldn't be considered huge, which could be the reason why his death was one of the most underwhelming Jujutsu Kaisen deaths.

