Why Megumi's best battle in Jujutsu Kaisen is also the "most hated" one, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series famous for its over-the-top fights in each of its arcs, be it anime or manga series. Although some find the explanations of cursed techniques during fights complicated, they add depth to the experience.

One of the best examples of this is Sukuna versus Mahoraga in the Shibuya arc. This fight also introduced Mahoroga, and his cursed technique was explained, which was as overpowered as the risk of summoning him. So, this could be considered the spotlight fight for this cursed spirit.

Similarly, Megumi fought the fight of his spotlight during the Culling Game arc against Reggie Star. The fight is also regarded as one of the most hated ones in the arc due to its underwhelming progression. As for Megumi, this fight made him strong enough to survive the rest of the arc until the King of Curses took over his body.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and contains the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi's fight against Reggie Star was his spotlight in the series

Reggie Star (left) and Megumi (right) (Image via Shueisha)

After entering the Culling Game, Itadori Yuji and Megumi Fushigoro split and faced different opponents. While the former faced off against Hanyu and Haba, Megumi encountered Reggie Star, a reincarnated sorcerer from the past.

As soon as Megumi entered the Tokyo No. 1 Colony, he crossed paths with Remi, who tried to attack him. Megumi overpowered her and ordered her to take him to Higuruma. However, she framed him and took him to Reggie Star, whom she worked with.

Megumi had to deal with Reggie's group first, but an unexpected ally helped him move forward, and that was Takaba Fumihiko. As Takabe took care of Reggie's subordinates, Megumi focused on defeating Reggie Star.

Reggie Star's cursed technique was 'Contractual Recreation,' which allowed him to recreate things that are present on receipts. Be it a building, a knife, or anything else, he could recreate anything as long as it was present on a receipt.

Megumi's domain expansion against Reggie Star (Image via Shueisha)

Megumi also didn't hold back and utilized his Ten Shadow Technique to its fullest extent in the battle, but the standout was his versatile way of using his domain expansion, 'Chimera Shadow Garden.' He used his domain for the second time during this fight, but it wasn't enough against Reggie, who was also not throwing things out randomly.

As the fight reached its climax, Megumi resorted to cunning tactics. The Divine Dog, whom the latter had thought he had killed earlier, jumped at it from point blank as Reggie was preparing to end Megumi. It bit off a big chunk from Reggie's body, rendering him immobile. This marked the end of Reggie Star.

Expand Tweet

Despite being a fight packed with action and cursed technique, this fight is regarded as one of the most hated fights of the Culling Game, if not Jujutsu Kaisen. The reason for this could be that Megumi went all-out against an unknown sorcerer whose cursed technique didn't seem that impressive.

Moreover, after defeating Reggie Star at the expense of the majority of his cursed technique, Megumi wasn't able to get a single piece of valuable information out of him. This could have made the fight look underwhelming, which led to it becoming one of the most hated fights of the Culling Game.

A defeated Reggie Star as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

But this could also be considered the best fight of Fushigoro Megumi, which made him strong enough to survive in the Culling Game. Not only did Megumi use his Ten Shadow Technique (except Mahoraga) to the full extent, but he also used his domain expansion, which let him see the blind spots in his cursed abilities.

Although Reggie wasn't a big shot like other participants of the Culling Game, like Higuruma and Kashimo, he was still a good match for Megumi to see his current abilities.

Read Also:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Every new rule added in the Culling Game, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game timeline, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen: Every Ancient Sorcerer to fight in the Culling Games

Jujutsu Kaisen's Maki Zenin is the Culling Game's cheat code

5 Jujutsu Kaisen fights from the Culling Game that didn't deliver