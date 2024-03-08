Every hidden Jujutsu Kaisen reference in the official 'Special Z' MV

The Special Z anime opening song could be a Jujutsu Kaisen reference to all the upcoming events in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Some famous ones include the foreshadowing of the demise of the strongest sorcerer, Gojo Satoru, and the showcasing of every domain expansion that appeared later in the series.

Just like the opening song, the official music video for Special Z, performed by the Japanese band King Gnu and some other actors, also had a lot of references. King Gnu is a Japanese band that is comprised of five members: Daiki Tsuneta (vocalist and guitarist), Kazuki Arai (bassist), Satoru Iguchi (vocalist and keyboardist), Daiki Tsuneta (main songwriter), and Yu Seki (drummer).

The Special Z music video had many Jujutsu Kaisen references but most of them are hidden and need some context to understand. So, in this article, all clear and hidden Jujutsu Kaisen references from the Special Z video will be discussed.

Disclaimer: The last entry in this article contains a spoiler from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series. This article might contain the author's opinion.

Mahito's domain expansion, Shibuya Station, and every other hidden Jujutsu Kaisen reference in the official Special Z MV

1) Mahito's Domain Expansion

Special Z music video (left) and Mahito's domain expansion (Images via King Gnu & MAPPA)

During a part of the music video, the focus was turned toward Kazuki Arai's mouth in a scene where two hands were present making a heart shape. This further progressed into a crowded place filled with hands that were all shaped like hearts.

This could be a Jujutsu Kaisen reference to Mahito's domain expansion, which is titled Self-Embodiment of Perfection. His domain expansion is comprised of various hands, just like the music video. Mahito's domain expansion creates an environment where the souls of everyone present inside his domain can be transfigured freely by the cursed spirit.

2) Shibuya Station

Special Z music video (left) and Todo (right) (Images via King Gnu & MAPPA)

During the music video, Kazuki Arai was seen inside a station with trains passing behind him continuously. This was the Shibuya Station in Tokyo and every scene this singer was seen in was from the same station.

This could be a Jujutsu Kaisen reference to the theme of the Shibuya Arc that took place inside the Shibuya station. The arc started when the cursed spirits invaded Shibuya Station in hopes of sealing Gojo Satoru.

3) Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga

Special Z video (left) and Mahoraga (right) (Images via King Gnu & MAPPA)

During the music video, an animated part was shown during which an individual summoned a huge dog-like shadow from his own shadow. This shadow was larger than the summoner and kept beating the octopuses that kept coming the summoner's way.

This could be a Jujutsu Kaisen reference to the wild card summon Fushigoro summoned after he had lost all hopes of winning against his enemy. Mahoraga is the most powerful shikigami of his Cursed Technique "Ten Shadow Technique." As most of Fushigoro's summons include gods, the summon from the music video makes more sense as a Jujutsu Kaisen reference.

4) Geto's daughters

Special Z music video (left) and Geto's daughters (right) (Images via King Gnu & MAPPA)

Throughout the music video, there are cuts of two girls roaming around in their space. They were wearing school dresses and one of them was seen using a smartphone and taking pictures.

This could be a Jujutsu Kaisen reference to the two daughters of Geto, Nanako and Mimiko. Geto adopted them during the Hidden Inventory Arc after these girls were framed by their village as monsters. Nanako's Cursed Technique revolves around using a smartphone so the reference from the music video could be valid.

5) Sukuna's Domain Expansion

Special Z music video (left) and Sukuna (right) (Images via King Gnu & MAPPA)

The second half of the music video started in an open field where a pile of skulls was lying on the ground. On top of this pile stood another skull, which was glowing brightly.

This could be a Jujutsu Kaisen reference to Sukuna's domain expansion named "Malevolent Shrine." His domain had been animated before in season 1 but in season 2, it was animated differently with the main focus being on skulls, thus the reference.

6) Nobara's Cursed Technique

Special Z music video (left) and Nobara (right) (Images via King Gnu and MAPPA)

In different sections of the music video, little children were seen smashing nails into voodoo dolls, as if they were being taught Cursed Techniques in a classroom. Later, a single person was seen hammering a nail inside a giant voodoo doll.

This was a reference to Nobara's Cursed Technique named the "Straw Doll Technique." During this technique, Nobara captures a body part of her opponent, and wherever her opponent goes after this, she can hunt them using her Cursed Technique. She uses nails and a hammer to activate her Cursed Technique.

7) Shibuya getting destroyed

Special Z music video (left) and Shibuya (Right) (Images via King Gnu & MAPPA)

As the music video reached its climax, a large creature awakened from its sleep, stepped into the streets of Shibuya, and started smashing everything. It later destroyed the octopuses in that area and screamed at the end.

This was a Jujutsu Kaisen reference, more specifically the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 when a satellite view of Tokyo was showcased. This view had half of Tokyo in the dark, which indicated the destruction done by the cursed spirits.

8) Sukuna's Cursed Technique "Cleave"

Special Z music video (left) and Sukuna (right) (Images via King Gnu and MAPPA)

At the end of the music video, Kazuki Arai was seen standing in the middle of the Shibuya crossway. He spun and slashed an octopus that was floating near a building and chopped it in half.

This could be a Jujutsu Kaisen reference to one of Sukuna's Cursed Techniques titled "Cleave." This Cursed Technique gave Sukuna the capability to cut his opponents and was seen being used in his domain expansion too.

9) The conference meeting

Special Z music video (left) and Kenjaku (Images via King Gnu & MAPPA)

During one of the first moments of the music video, Daiki Tsuneta was seen standing in a committee room in front of a round table where people were sitting. As the video progressed, the people started to laugh and dance.

This could be a Jujutsu Kaisen reference to Kenjaku after the Shibuya Arc. He went to different countries and offered them his assistance in utilizing cursed energy for various purposes other than fighting.

