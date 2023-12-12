Who killed Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

It was not until much later in Jujutsu Kaisen's story that the main antagonist was finally divulged. Initially, due to his appearance, Suguru Geto was thought to be the enemy. However, there was something strange about him - the stitches across his forehead made him stand out.

What irked viewers more was when he undid them and lifted the top half of his head to reveal a brain with a mouth. That was when the bomb was dropped and he was introduced as Kenjaku, leading many to wonder how this happened.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How did Kenjaku die?

Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Kenjaku was an ancient sorcerer who lived a thousand years ago. He has existed for all this time all thanks to his Innate Technique. It allowed him to transplant his brain into other people to control them. Using this, he switched bodies multiple times, assumed different identities, and kept on living.

It was in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 that he was decapitated by Yuta Okkotsu. Following a fight with Fumihiko Takaba, he failed to sense Yuta's presence in the background, who crept up on him and landed a clean blow. While he is believed to be finally dead, his last words could point to something else.

Who is Kenjaku?

Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, Kenjaku was an ancient sorcerer who existed more than a thousand years ago. His overarching aim was to evolve humanity through Cursed Energy in the hopes of heralding in a Jujutsu Golden Age similar to the Heian era. His Innate Technique allowed him to switch bodies as time passed and this enabled him to continue his work towards his larger goal.

Throughout his existence, Kenjaku has possessed a number of bodies. The most notable ones include the creator of the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings, Noritoshi Kamo, mother of Yuji Itadori, Kaori, and presently, Suguru Geto. Upon successful possession, he gains the host's abilities and can pass off as them.

It is yet unknown what he might have originally looked like. The only distinguishing features of Kenjaku are the stitches and scars that circle the top of his host's head.

Kenjaku's final words

Kenjaku's final words in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Chapter 243 begins with Kenjaku and Takaba stepping on stage as a comedy duo. Their aim - make the audience laugh. The whole scene is Takaba's Cursed Technique, which embodies his one dream - become a successful comedian and make people laugh.

Kenjaku managed to fulfill the technique's goal and in a nutshell, the duo was successful. The chapter proceeds to then show Yuta suddenly appearing behind Kenjaku, and cleanly severing his head. Takaba was revealed to be a distraction, since he did not kill people. The chapter then ends with Kenjaku uttering the words,

"But my Will ... will be carried on!!".

Final thoughts

While the chapter didn't really reveal whether or not the ancient sorcerer is actually dead, it's nearly confirmed that he cannot fight back in Geto's body anymore, considering his head was severed. However, his final words are another story.

It implies that even though he has met his end, there will be another to carry on his original plan of the Great Merger. As already known, the entire Culling Games was part of the plan. He aimed to merge ordinary Japanese civilians with Tengen to create an ultimate being.

Lastly, his words point to the fact that he did in fact have a backup plan ready. It is still too early to know exactly what or who that refers to, but for the time being, Kenjaku is no more in Jujutsu Kaisen.