10 most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters, ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen, the acclaimed manga and anime series by Gege Akutami, featuring a group of characters who fight to protect society from Cursed Spirits, has developed a significant global fan following. Whether they are seasoned Jujutsu sorcerers using powerful Cursed Techniques or malevolent Cursed Spirits wreaking havoc, each character contributes distinctive abilities and traits.
Viewers have connected with the charismatic personalities representing different factions within the Jujutsu world. With nuanced character development and unimaginative battles against formidable foes, the Jujutsu Kaisen universe has captivated audiences worldwide.
Thus, the most popular characters from Jujutsu Kaisen, are often fan-favorites too, and they are celebrated on the basis of their fan popularity and how much they influence the storyline. Each character has their own appeal and a noteworthy cursed technique that gives them more detail.
From Gojo Satoru to Toge Inumaki: Here are the top 10 most loved Jujutsu Kaisen characters ranked
10) Suguru Geto
Suguru Geto was a Special Grade sorcerer alongside Gojo Satoru and Yuki Tsukumo before Yuta Okkotsu came along. He possesses strong cursed energy and has excellent combat skills. His technique Cursed Spirit Manipulation lets him command multiple Cursed Spirits at once, giving him an edge in fights.
Geto believes that the current Jujutsu society is flawed and aims to coexist between cursed spirits and humans. His charisma and ability to manipulate others further his goals, making him a compelling and unpredictable antagonist.
9) Toge Inumaki
Toge Inumaki is a soft-spoken sorcerer, who communicates primarily through a special language known as Cursed Speech. With his words alone, he can unleash powerful assaults against enemies. Toge's tranquil and reserved disposition, together with his uncommon power, has won him the admiration of many fans.
His devotion to companions and resolve to surmount difficulties make him a beloved figure within the story. Though possessing a calm exterior, Toge demonstrates hidden courage and compassion. While reserved in nature, his ability hints at formidable strength used judiciously for aid rather than harm.
8) Maki Zenin
Maki Zenin is a remarkably tough and resilient sorcerer who has managed to surmount various difficulties. Even though she came into the world without Cursed Energy, she makes up for it with her uncommon physical ability and authority of the blade.
Maki's resolve, her selflessness, and her unbending responsibility to her standards have made her an adored character among fans. Maki regularly needs to battle against sorcerers who have Cursed Energy while she doesn't. Be that as it may, through diligent preparation and solid will, she has figured out how to create strategies that shield her shortcomings and exploit her qualities.
7) Yuta Okkotsu
Yuta Okkotsu is the protagonist of the spin-off series Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Possessing immense cursed energy from a young age, he strives to master controlling the dark power within, which is fueled by Orimoto Rika. Fans connect with Yuta as he grapples with balancing this force and finding his place among Jujutsu sorcerers.
Though powerful, his inner struggles and complexities lend depth to his personality. Fans see him transform from a lonely boy struggling with a curse into a determined young man resolved to safeguard others. Along the way, small acts of kindness from newfound friends help him rediscover his compassion.
6) Todo Aoi
Todo Aoi, a student at Kyoto Jujutsu High, is recognized for his outgoing and carefree attitude throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen series. He has a cursed technique called Boogie Woogie, that enables him to swap places with any object or person he touches. Todo's upbeat personality, his true friendship with Yuji, and his unconventional tactics in fights have made him a favorite character among fans.
Viewers value his loyalty, humor, and talent for bringing moments of happiness even during the most serious circumstances. His lighthearted demeanor and playful fighting style offer brevity during grim battles.
5) Kento Nanami
Kento Nanami, a sorcerer from Tokyo Jujutsu High, is renowned for taking a down-to-earth and practical stance regarding his responsibilities. His cursed technique, dubbed Ratio Technique, enables him to manipulate the dimensions of time and space to augment his combat prowess. Admirers value Nanami's reserved demeanor, his commitment to fulfilling his role, and his firm belief in fairness.
His identifiable efforts and unwavering dedication to safeguarding others have made him a beloved character among Jujutsu Kaisen fans around the world. While possessing abilities beyond most, he faces challenges just as real. Yet, through steady resolve and by upholding his principles, he continues fighting to protect citizens from harm.
4) Nobara Kugisaki
Nobara Kugisaki possesses a strong will and fiercely independent nature as a sorcerer. She wields a unique cursed technique called Straw Doll Technique that allows her to harm her adversaries using nails and a hammer. Fans resonate with Nobara's confident and assertive personality as well as her no-nonsense demeanor.
With her Straw Doll Technique, Nobara fights tirelessly against her enemies. While some view sorcery as a means for personal gain, Nobara applies her abilities to uphold righteousness. Nobara's bold character and refusal to surrender her principles, even in the face of hardship, have won her much admiration within the Jujutsu Kaisen series.
3) Megumi Fushiguro
Megumi Fushiguro is a reserved yet gifted sorcerer renowned for his extraordinary cursed technique called Ten Shadows Technique. This ability allows him to conjure shikigami, spiritual entities that take the form of animals, to support him in conflicts against Cursed Spirits.
While Megumi presents an aloof exterior, beneath lies a fierce advocate for justice, who analyzes each situation meticulously before taking strategic action. Fans find him fascinating due to his mysterious air and strong moral compass that compels him to safeguard anyone vulnerable.
Further, they also admire his clever problem-solving skills, a knack for improvising innovative plans on the go, and unyielding commitment to shielding those in harm's way.
2) Yuji Itadori
Yuji Itadori, the cheerful and determined protagonist, has captivated fans globally with his uplifting disposition and incredible resolve. Despite becoming an unwilling vessel for the malevolent cursed spirit Ryomen Sukuna, Yuji demonstrates amazing willpower in keeping Sukuna's destructive powers in check.
Through diligent training, he has learned to skillfully harness portions of Sukuna's immense cursed energy, allowing Yuji to assist his allies in confrontations against formidable adversaries. Whether braving life-threatening hazards or resolutely protecting friends in need, Yuji's compassionate heart and steadfast allegiance have undoubtedly been a driving force, inspiring many in Jujutsu Kaisen.
1) Satoru Gojo
Satoru Gojo, the mysterious yet immensely powerful sorcerer, captivates many Jujutsu Kaisen fans. As a teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High, Gojo has extraordinary capabilities, including the Six Eyes and the Limitless. Both allow immense control over space and time.
His ability to manipulate these fundamental aspects of reality, paired with his carefree yet resolute dedication to safeguarding his pupils, render Gojo a formidable adversary in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.
While possessing godlike prowess, Gojo prioritizes the wellbeing of those under his tutelage. This combination of immense power and compassion for others under his care amplifies Gojo's intrigue among the series' fanbase.
Final thoughts
Jujutsu Kaisen has popular characters with fascinating personalities and cursed techniques. Yuji Itadori has unwavering determination, and Satoru Gojo has overwhelming power. Each character brings something special through intriguing backstories, complex personalities, or remarkable abilities. Jujutsu Kaisen captivates with compelling characters and a thrilling storyline, ensuring fans will love the characters for years.