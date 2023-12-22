10 strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters involved in the Shibuya Incident, ranked

The Shibuya Incident brought forth and showed off some of the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters. From Gojo's astonishing 299-second gamble to Sukuna taking down Mahoraga, the battles were stunning. At the same time, there were unfortunate moments, which saw much-loved characters bow out in heartwrenching deaths.

While the entire arc has been a treat to witness and be a part of, it does lead one to wonder which of these characters would make it to a top 10 list of the most powerful. Be it Kenjaku or Yuji Itadori, there are plenty of worthy contenders for such a list.

Ranking the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters of the Shibuya Incident

10) Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Kicking off the lineup of strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters during the Shibuya Incident is Megumi Fushiguro. He was part of the sorcerer group facing the surprisingly powerful Dagon. Post transformation, the Curse gave them a ton of trouble and nearly bested Megumi, Maki, Nanami and Naobito.

However, it was Megumi who forced open a hole in Dagon's barrier so they could escape. That turned out differently when Toji arrived, but even so, it was all thanks to Megumi's quick thinking.

Again, he managed to keep Sukuna busy by summoning Mahoraga, something he had never done before.

9) Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Series protagonist Yuji Itadori had to be among the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters. To say he underwent some serious development during the Shibuya Incident might be an understatement. His fights with the likes of Choso and Mahito contributed to boosting his anyway ridiculous potential.

Each of his fights showed a part of Yuji that viewers had never seen before. For instance, when he nearly gave up on everything following Nobara's death or his sudden awakening that sent Mahito running in the opposite direction.

At the end of it all, Yuji has grown into a powerful sorcerer who will improve still.

8) Todo Aoi

Todo Aoi in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

A welcome face amidst the chaos, Todo Aoi has proved time and again why he is one of the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters and Shibuya was no different. Thanks to him, Yuji's fighting spirit was renewed and the tide of battle changed completely.

Till he lost his arm, he was untouchable and literally toyed with Mahito. In fact, even after losing his left arm, it was his fakeout (faking a clap to distract Mahito) that allowed Yuji to land a deadly Black Flash and deal massive damage to the Curse.

It is a shame that he retired from battle following the Shibuya Incident as the Jujutsu World lost a truly magnificent sorcerer.

7) Kento Nanami

Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

An unfortunate demise, but nevertheless a part of the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters list from Shibuya is Kento Nanami. He stepped in when Nobara was facing against the despicable Haruta Shigemo.

In true Nanami fashion, he dominated the battle and truly frightened the villain, beating the latter to a pulp for his misdeeds. Next up, he contributed majorly to holding off the evolved Dagon and landed some good hits too.

However, even Kento Nanami is human and finally succumbs to his injuries, but he still exorcises multiple just before being dispatched by Mahito.

6) Mahito

Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

His antics in Shibuya earn Mahito a place among the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters. If his abilities aren't annoying and quite powerful enough by themselves, he had a transformation up his sleeve. His new body, Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing, is the true essence of his soul and as terribly powerful.

Extremely tough on the exterior, he became something entirely different when in that form. Mahito was the one behind Nobara and Nanami's deaths, callously taking their lives and admiring his handiwork in the process. However, he does meet his end with Yuji when Kenjaku arrives.

5) Kenjaku

Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The antagonist of the series, Kenjaku, rightfully has a spot among the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters. It was all thanks to his cunning plan that Gojo Satoru was caught in a vulnerable position and sealed away. He managed to devise a way to isolate the Six Eyes User and used the emotion attached to the stolen body to trick him.

Following the sealing, he remained on the sidelines till Mahito is defeated. That is when he reappeared and fought alongside Uraume to take on Yuji, Noritoshi, Panda, Nishimiya, Mai, Miwa, Kusakabe and Choso.

During the battle, he gave viewers a glimpse of his abilities and held them off till he finally escaped.

4) Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Toji Fushiguro deserves to be counted among the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters in Shibuya. His body's information was summoned by Ogami via her grandson, but it backfired as his body was too strong for the latter's soul. He immediately kills the old lady and moves on.

He was the one who annihilated Dagon and then targeted his son, Megumi. However, upon looking into his eyes closely and learning of his identity as a Fushiguro rather than a Zenin, he contentedly takes his own life.

Anyhow, his brief but overwhelming display was enough to show just how powerful he can be, even in death.

3) Mahoraga

Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The Divine General's exchange with Ryomen Sukuna was proof enough to place the Shikigami in the list of the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters in Shibuya. He was summoned by Megumi as a last resort against Haruta. But crashing the scene was Sukuna, who had unfinished work with the Fushiguro.

What ensued was a destructive battle between Mahoraga and the King of Curses. He adapted to nearly all of Sukuna's moves and put up a magnificent fight. Although he was ultimately exorcised by Sukuna, he showcased why no one has been able to control him so far.

2) Ryomen Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna during the Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The King of Curses had a field day during the Shibuya Incident. With Yuji swallowing 15 fingers, Sukuna had control for a considerable duration and wreaked havoc, to say the least. Among the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters in Shibuya, he easily defeated Jogo and exorcised Mahoraga as well.

Sukuna taking on Mahoraga was a highly anticipated fight in the series. Although there were times when it seemed like Mahoraga might edge Sukuna, the latter came up with a counter and justified the title of "King of Curses." Even while not at full power, Sukuna is undoubtedly overwhelmingly powerful.

1) Gojo Satoru

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Topping the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters in Shibuya list is Gojo Satoru. Granted, he did get sealed and a pretty significant chink in his armour was revealed, it is still undeniable that he put up a strong showing before that. He absolutely destroyed Hanami in their bout.

Next, the gamble he took shocked every single person, Curses and viewers alike. Expanding his Domain for 0.2 seconds and clearing the transfigured humans in just 299 seconds stands amongst his greatest feats.

This was a testament to the strength of the strongest modern-day sorcerer.