Complete list of every Black Flash shown in Jujutsu Kaisen so far

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256, the strongest sorcerer, Gojo Satoru, explained a misconception about Black Flash that it is not completely dependent on a person's overall cursed output, but more on luck.

This could be the reason why Nanami, a first-grade sorcerer, was able to achieve a higher record of consecutive Black Flash techniques than Gojo Satoru, a special-grade sorcerer. But the latter added that he beats Nanami in a record for most Blalck Flash techniques used in combat. Surprisingly, Itadori Yuji surpassed him in this aspect.

If this technique depends entirely on luck, which characters from the series have used it? It is an advanced cursed technique that involves amplifying a physical punch with cursed energy within one-millionth of a second.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and also has the author's opinion.

Death Painting arc, Cursed Child arc, and more: Every time Black Flash was used in Jujutsu Kaisen

Cursed Child arc (Jujutsu Kaisen movie 0)

Nanami using the advanced cursed technique (Image via MAPPA)

The cursed Chid arc of Jujutsu Kaisen was the arc during which one of the protagonists of the series, Yuta Okkotsu, was introduced. The whole arc passed during the movie 0 of the series and was filled with some of the best showdowns of the series.

Moreover, this arc also featured the moment when Nanami Kento, the first-grade sorcerer, set the record by using the advanced cursed technique 4 consecutive times. He used it against cursed spirits that were attacking the Jujutsu High side during the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons showdown.

Yuta hitting Geto with the advanced cursed technique (Image via MAPPA)

There was another sorcerer who showcased this advanced cursed technique in this movie and that was the newly introduced protagonist Yuta Okkotsu. After making all the sorcerers engage in a battle, Geto returned to Jujutsu High to convince the protagonist to join his side.

After fighting Inumaki, Panda, and Maki, Geto went against Yuta. While fighting, Geto broke Yuta's sword and started mocking him. This gave Yuta an adrenaline boost and he hit the antagonist with the advanced cursed technique right in the face.

Kyoto Sister-School Goodwill Event arc (Jujutsu Kaisen season 1)

Itadori hitting Hanami with the advanced cursed technique (Image via MAPPA)

This arc of Jujutsu Kaisen was where the students of the two branches of Jujutsu High fought in a friendly battle as an annual practice. Unfortunately, during Itadori Yuji's time, the event was raided by enemies that included sorcerers and a special-grade cursed spirit, Hanami.

Itadori also met Aoi during this arc, who taught him how to control his cursed energy more efficiently and land Black Flash. Fortunately, this was also the right time to test Itadori's practice against Hanami. His first try was a failure as he was overcome with anger because Hanami was on the side of Mahito, the killer of Junpei. Aoi wasted no time and made Itadori come back to his senses.

Itadori Yuji started his march and hit Hanami with the advanced cursed technique. While he was in the zone, he hit the cursed spirit with three more, thus breaking the record set by Nanami on his first try.

Death Painting arc (Jujutsu Kaisen season 1)

Nobara (left) and Yuji (right) using the advanced cursed technique (Image via MAPPA)

Death Painting arc of Jujutsu Kaisen was the last arc of the first season of the series and featured the main trio of sorcerers investigating mysterious disappearances at the former school of Megumi. As the latter was transported to another place, Itadori and Nobara were left behind facing two death paintings, Eso and Kechizu.

While Itadori overpowered Kechizu, Nobara faced some difficulties against Eso and was hit by the latter's cursed technique. But she used this against the death painting and hit it with her cursed technique. Later, as both the death paintings were on death's door, Kugisaki Nobara partnered with Itadori Yuji to hit Eso and Kechizu with two Black Flash techniques from each sorcerer.

Shibuya arc (Jujutsu Kaisen season 2)

Mahito hitting Yuji with the advanced cursed technique (Image via MAPPA)

Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen was the last arc of the second season and revolved around the cursed spirits trying their best to seal Gojo Satoru while endangering the lives of the people at the station.

After sealing the strongest sorcerer, Mahito went after Itadori but was met with a dying Nanami. As Itadori arrived in front of him, the cursed spirit killed the first-grade sorcerer in front of his student.

Itadori jumped in rage and started fighting Mahito, but Nobara appeared out of nowhere and got gravely injured by Mahito's cursed technique. This broke Itadori and made Mahito one step closer to his perfect form. While the latter was high in spirits, he jumped forward and hit Itadori with the advanced cursed technique.

Fortunately, Aoi arrived in time and saved his self-proclaimed brother. He told the protagonist to take his time as he had suffered a great loss. As Aoi kept Mahito busy, Itadori Yuji woke up to his senses and hit Mahito with the advanced cursed technique, thus breaking his hand.

Now it was a battle between the tag team of Itadori and Aoi versus Mahito.

Yuji (left) and Aoi (right) hitting Mahito with the advanced cursed technique (Image via MAPPA)

Witnessing his brother grow strong so fast, Aoi Todo decided to take the spotlight. He rushed towards Mahito and hit him with the advanced cursed technique. Later in the fight, Mahito again used the advanced cursed technique but this time against Aoi.

The latter blocked the technique from the cursed spirit. As the battle was about to end, Aoi assisted Itadori Yuji twice with his boogie-woogie (once with a fake) and the latter hit Mahito with Black Flash two times. In this arc, Yuji utilized this technique three times, Mahito one time, and Aoi one time.

Shinjuku Showdown arc

Every time Gojo hit Sukuna with the advanced cursed technique (Image via Shueisha)

The latest, and possibly the last, arc of Jujutsu Kaisen of the series started with the battle of the strongest: Gojo Satoru versus Ryomen Sukuna. This battle took place in Shinjuku and was the most heated battle in the series. This was also the first time Gojo Satoru showcased the advanced cursed technique. Gojo used this cursed technique four times (not consecutively).

The first time was against Sukuna, the second time against Agito (an advanced version of Megumi's cursed technique's Nue that utilized the powers of his strongest shadows), the third time against Mahoraga (the strongest shinigami of Megumi's cursed technique), and the fourth time against Sukuna, but the latter was shielded by Mahoraga.

Every time Sukuna used the advanced cursed technique (Image via Shueisha)

Unfortunately, despite being the strongest bet of humanity, Gojo was utterly defeated by the King of Curses. Other sorcerers came in his place until the arrival of Maki Zenin. Ryomen Sukuna was enthusiastic about beating her as he wanted to prove jujutsu (sorcery) was greater than raw strength (as Maki could only use physical strength).

So, he sent Maki flying with the advanced cursed technique after a few exchanges of blows. Later, Miguel and Larue appeared after Kusakbe was beaten by the King of Curses.

As Sukuna had already exhausted his reverse cursed technique, he used the cursed technique on Larue to kick it. He learned this trick from Gojo Satoru during their battle.

Yuji hitting Sukuna with the advanced cursed technique (Image via Shueisha)

Fortunately, Maki returned to the battlefield, even though she had suffered the hit of a Black Flash. Ironically, the first hit she received after her return was, again, a Black Flash from Sukuna which, this time, kickstarted his cursed technique Dismantle.

A few minutes after hitting Maki, he hit Choso, the death painting, with the cursed technique. Sukuna showcased the cursed technique four times. After hitting Choso, Sukuna was distracted by Larue's cursed technique and was hit by Itadori Yuji's Black Flash which awakened the sorcerer's cursed technique.

Total number of times the cursed technique was used

After Gojo Satoru's display during the battle of the strongest, the cursed technique became more versatile as it could have the capability to kickstart cursed techniques. The proofs were Sukuna kickstarting his reverse cursed technique and Dismantle, and Yuji awakening his cursed technique. The total amount of times this technique was showcased throughout the series is:

Black Flash user Number of times used Yuta Okkotsu 1 Kento Nanami 4 Itadori Yuji 8 Kugisaki Nobara 1 Mahito 2 Aoi Todo 1 Gojo Satoru 4 Ryomen Sukuna 4

So, Black Flash was showcased in the series by sorcerers and cursed spirits for a total of 25 times . This could also be considered the unofficial analysis of the number of times this technique was used because of sorcerers like Gojo who could have used this technique off-screen.

In chapter 256, Gojo declared his number of Black Flashes higher than Nanami's, which was before the Shinjuku Showdown arc. However, the total number of times the strongest sorcerer used this technique was less than Itadori (8) as confirmed by chapter 256.

