Jujutsu Kaisen's latest death could bring back its most popular villain at the worst time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 featured the battle between the King and Queen of curses as Itadori joined the battle. Sukuna was driven into a corner, and the odds now favored the jujutsu sorcerers. But the chapter also came with a flashback of the fight between Yuta and Kenjaku. This battle revealed that when Yuta beheaded Kenjaku, his head disappeared, and he lost control over his cursed spirit manipulation. This caused the spirits that Kenjaku had absorbed to run amok.

Fans have speculated a disturbing theory regarding this incident as the cursed spirit named 'Mahito' might also have escaped Kenjaku's control. This might be the worst timing for his entry into the battle, as Yuta and Itadori are trying their best to bring the soul of their friend back.

Exploring the possible return of Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen

In Jujutsu Kaisen episode 22, the fight between Yuji and Mahito, one of the main antagonists of this series, reached its conclusion, with the latter being utterly defeated. As Yuji chased Mahito to exorcise him, they reached a point where Kenjaku stood.

Mahito, who showed his true nature as a cursed spirit, tried attacking Kenjaku as he had no choice. But Kenjaku, the cunning antagonist of the series, dodged and absorbed Mahito for his plans.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249, Yuta beheaded Kenjaku, but before he could get a chance to exorcise him, Kenjaku's head disappeared. All the cursed spirits Kenjaku had absorbed throughout his life had now been released, and they attacked Yuta.

As Yuta was fighting off these spirits, Kenjaku passed on the authority to activate the merger with Tengen and humanity to Megumi (Sukuna). Kenjaku was stabbed in the head by Yuta later. This marked the end of Kenjaku, one of the main antagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Fans have speculated that alongside the other cursed spirits, Mahito was also released after Yuta beheaded Kenjaku. He might not be in top shape, but if he is back, he will try to meddle with the current situation, which is his nature as a cursed spirit.

Yuta and Yuji have been trying their best to create an opening against Sukuna so they can free Megumi's soul and get him his original body back. If Mahito enters this picture, things could turn south because his cursed technique is centered around transforming souls.

If Yuta and Yuji manage to rescue, Mahito might make his entry and cast Idle Transfiguration on Megumi's soul, transforming him into a cursed spirit just like Junpei. As Yuji stands, he could break after this presumed scenario because Megumi is the last friend he has left in this world.

Mahito's cursed technique

Mahito was an unregistered cursed spirit who played the role of one of Jujutsu Kaisen's antagonists. He was born from the hatred humans hold against one another, which makes him the mastermind in manipulating humans against each other. He was also able to use Black Flash, an advanced cursed technique.

The cursed technique possessed by Mahito revolved around him playing with the souls of his opponents. For instance, Transfiguration granted Mahito the ability to reshape souls. Similarly, Body Repel, Soul Multiplicity, and Polymorphic Soul Isomer followed the same concept of tweaking someone's soul, and he used it as a combat tool in battle.

Mahito's domain expansion, 'Self-Embodiment of Perfection,' amplified his cursed technique even more. He could cover a particular region, and the soul of whoever gets trapped inside this region could be altered by Mahito without even touching him.

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga likely ending in 2024, fans can expect rapid changes in the story. This could make this theory even more valid, and fans could witness some heartbreaking moments in the upcoming chapters. But as predictions are only predictions, taking this article with a grain of salt is advised. Nothing can be considered a fact until the source confirms something.