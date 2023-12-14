Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Why did Mahito use Gojo's 0.2 Second Domain in episode 21? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has reached the climax of the Shibuya Incident arc, and episode 21 could very well rank as one of the best segments in the entire series. Watching Aoi Todo and Yuji Itadori teaming up against Mahito has been a joy to behold, which is something that was further highlighted by the latter's evolution and growth through the battle itself.

However, what makes Mahito stand out from other Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 antagonists is his constant ability to grow and evolve as he fights. This is because of his nature as the Curse of human hatred and his understanding of the soul, which is something that has helped him greatly in order to adapt and evolve during every ordeal he goes through in the series, with the use of his Domain Expansion in this battle being a prime example of that approach.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining how Mahito could do Gojo's 0.2 Second Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has shown the full extent of Mahito's abilities and how he can grow as he fights, making him one of the most naturally gifted characters in the series. The first season already revealed him learning Domain Expansion on the fly, and the second instalment showed him physically evolving as well as using his Domain for 0.2 second to affect Yuji and Todo in their battle.

This approach, of course, was first used by Satoru Gojo at the beginning of the Shibuya Incident arc. Mahito took notice of this, which proved to pay dividends for him during his fight with Todo and Yuji. It is also worth pointing out that this fight alone showed the full extent of how much Mahito could evolve in the series, as he gained a new form and a new understanding of his Domain.

There is an argument to be made that he is the most naturally gifted character in the series, after the likes of Gojo and Sukuna, considering how much he grew in such a short period of time. Another good example was how he learned the Black Flash on the fly as well and got almost full mastery of the attack during a couple of fights, making him a very fearsome opponent.

Mahito's legacy in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Episode 21 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 saw the full demise of Mahito as he was defeated by Aoi Todo and Yuji Itadori. However, this doesn't undermine his legacy in the series. He is one of the most notorious villains in Gege Akutami's manga and one of the most important characters in Yuji's arc throughout the story.

The thing about Mahito is that Akutami gave him enough leeway to kill characters who were important to Yuji, such as Junpei Yoshino, Nanami Kento, and Nobara Kugisaki. He did it with glee, with no redeeming qualities, which is something that the author has been very successful at so far in this series.

Furthermore, Mahito also evolved and learned throughout the series, becoming a very interesting and entertaining fighter to watch across Jujutsu Kaisen. Considering how his potential seemed borderline endless, it makes sense that Akutami decided to remove him from the story through Kenjaku.

Final thoughts

Mahito learned to use Gojo's 0.2 seconds Domain Expansion approach because he saw him doing it and decided to execute it, which is a sign of the former's natural talent for the use of Cursed Energy. It was another example of the endless potential that he had in this story.