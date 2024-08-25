Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267: Nobara Kugisaki's timely return sets up the climax of Sukuna vs. Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267, titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 38, was released on Monday, August 26, 2024 at 12 am JST. This chapter continues with Sukuna vs. Yuji, which gets pretty intense. However, the highlight for many fans is the much-anticipated return of Nobara. Fans had speculated about her comeback, and their predictions were indeed accurate as she makes a grand reappearance, immediately taking on the King of Curses.

In the previous chapter, Yuji managed to connect with Megumi’s soul, inspiring him to fight back against Sukuna. This rebellion allowed Yuji to dominate the battle as well. However, Sukuna seemed to have a trick up his sleeve as he attempted to unleash his Domain. In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267, Yuji receives additional support, which could be crucial to win the fight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 shows Yuji crushing Sukuna's arrogance

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267: Yuta’s plan to deal with Sukuna

Yuta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 begins with a long flashback where Yuta Okkotsu asks Gojo to give him Sukuna’s final finger. Yuta's plan is to feed the finger to Rika, allowing her to copy Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine. This request is made during their body swap training.

However, Gojo, who is inside Yuta’s body at the time, quickly rejects the idea. He believes that this approach would not be sufficient for what he aims to achieve. Although Yuta feels a bit disappointed, he acknowledges that even with Inamaki’s Cursed Speech, which he learned to replicate, he still needed help.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267, despite Gojo's reluctance to part with Sukuna’s finger as it was their only connection to the King of Curses, Yuta explains that Rika can copy a sorcerer’s Cursed Technique by consuming a part of their body. However, the body part consumed must be fatal for the technique to be strong. Yuta knows ways to work around this limitation.

It is also clarified that if the sorcerer can regrow the missing body part, the Copy Cursed Technique will not work. This is why Yuta used Inumaki and Hana’s arms and a part of Charles’ ribcage, although he promised Charles that he would heal him.

Mei Mei as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Next, in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267, Mei Mei questions Yuta about his plan, considering what Todo said about Yuji and Sukuna’s Resonance. Yuta has already thought about this and decides to proceed with his plan just before Yuji fights Sukuna. He chooses not to tell Yuji more than what is absolutely necessary.

Still, Yuta is counting on the fact that even if Sukuna notices significant physical changes in Yuji, he will not understand what is happening in Yuji’s mind. Yuta is also relying on the confusion following Gojo’s fight.

Finally, Yuta reveals to Yuji that although he does not know how to use it, Sukuna’s Cursed Techniques are engraved in his body. This is confirmed by Gojo’s Six Eyes.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267: Nobara’s return impacts Sukuna vs. Yuji

Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 returns to the present where Sukuna is utterly shocked to discover that Yuji is missing two fingers. He recalls being responsible for the loss of Yuji's little finger, which he had used to transfer to Megumi. However, the wound from the other missing finger seems to be pretty old too. It suddenly dawns on the King of Curses that it was Yuji's finger, not his own, that was used to replicate the Shrine Cursed Technique.

Meanwhile, Utahime and Gakuganju are seen standing before Sukuna's sealed finger. It is revealed that this Special Grade Cursed Object is impervious to any attack. Utahime proposes that instead of trying to destroy the finger, they should focus on penetrating the Cursed Technique itself. Her attention then shifts to Nobara, who has only been awake for thirty minutes.

Nobara as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 then shows Nobara, now all fired up, wielding her hammer and nails. She uses Resonance on Sukuna's finger, causing nails to pierce out of his upper body. Sukuna panics as he figures out that Nobara is behind this.

Sukuna finds himself unable to open his Domain or counter Yuji's sure-hit attack. On the other hand, Yuji, energized by Nobara's return, fights with renewed vigor. He strikes Sukuna with Dismantle followed by several more blows, which prove to be effective.

However, Sukuna is still under the impression that Yuji is at a greater disadvantage. He reasons that Yuji has not been healing himself and has used a lot of Cursed Energy on the Domain. Despite his air of arrogance, Sukuna is taken aback again when Yuji hits him with a double blow with a temporal difference.

Yuji is determined to finish the fight. For his next attack, he unleashes a Black Flash as he plunges his hand right through Sukuna's heart.

