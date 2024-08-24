Yuji might have a "Fuga" as well, and latest Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggests why it's different from Sukuna

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuji Itadori has reached several new heights in his ongoing battle against Ryomen Sukuna. In a short span of time, he showcased proficiency in the usage of a wide range of powerful abilities, including Simple Domain, Reverse Cursed Technique, Blood Manipulation, and his recently acquired Domain Expansion, which is considered to be the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery.

However, Yuji's most surprising yet impressive feat in the ongoing battle was perhaps him using Sukuna's own Shrine cursed technique and Dismantle attack against him. It induced many fans to come up with various theories that suggested that Yuji may be able to unlock more of Sukuna's abilities and use them to put the King of Curses to rest once and for all.

On that note, a recent Jujutsu Kaisen fan theory on X suggested that Yuji may develop his own version of Sukuna's "Fuga" as well, which will likely be the key to defeating him.

Jujutsu Kaisen fan theory gives Yuji his own version of "Fuga" and it could lead to Sukuna's defeat

On X, a user named @UraumeFan recently proposed an intriguing Jujutsu Kaisen theory. It suggested that Yuji Itadori may develop his own version of Ryomen Sukuna's "Fuga" in the upcoming chapters, which would not only be completely different from the Divine Flames used by the King of Curses but would also likely be the key to the latter's defeat.

However, before diving into the said theory, let us first look at Sukuna and Yuji's Shrine techniques and how they vary from each other.

On one hand, Sukuna's Shrine cursed technique allows him to use the "Fuga" (meaning "Open") chant, which enables him to manipulate fire for long-range attacks. He used this chant on two separate occasions, with the first time being against the Cursed Spirit Jogo and the second time against the Divine General Mahoraga.

Both times, Sukuna was seen forming a Fire Arrow after his "Fuga" chant, which he used to completely decimate his opponents. However, the prerequisite to using this technique is to perform his Cleave and Dismantle attacks first.

Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

On the other hand, Yuji's Shrine cursed technique had quite a few differences from the one used by Sukuna. Yuji managed to bring forth the technique when he entered into an awakened state after landing a series of Black Flashes on Sukuna, drawing out the latter's own cursed technique, which was engraved on Yuji's soul.

Similar to Sukuna, Yuji can cut anything he touches by using this technique. However, the difference between their slashes lies in their power and appearance, as Yuji's slashes create dashed lines with scissors on the surface of whatever he wants to cut, unlike the clean single strike that Sukuna's slashes have.

According to the user, Sukuna's Shrine technique can be interpreted as a cooking technique, since he needs to use his Cleave and Dismantle attacks to cut up his opponents before setting them on fire with his Divine Flame, which also reflects his nature as a self-indulgent cannibal.

However, Yuji's nature is the polar opposite of Sukuna's, which is why fire or any other sort of modern "cooking technique" would not make sense for Yuji's Shrine. Since Yuji's slashes give the impression that he is cutting things up with scissors, the user came up with a technique that would suit the nature of his slashes - sewing.

Sukuna using his flame arrow as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

For example, to make clothes, a person would need to cut fabrics into different shapes and then stitch them together. The user applied a similar logic to Yuji's slashes, suggesting that the true purpose of his Shrine technique could be cutting objects and sewing them together, in contrast to Sukuna's Shine, which is meant for slicing things or people and igniting them on fire afterward.

The user further elaborated on Yuji's sewing ability, suggesting that it could allow him to cut fragments of a person's soul along with their body and then sew them together. Although it would normally be impossible for anyone to sew or combine two souls together, such a thing was once achieved through Mahito's Idle Transfiguration.

It has been stated that by using his Soul Dismantle attacks, Yuji had been severing the connection between Sukuna and Megumi Fushiguro's souls. Therefore, if this theory is taken into consideration, Yuji might be planning to take the pieces he cut out of Sukuna's soul and sew them together with his own.

Yuji merging his soul with Sukuna's soul is a possibility in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The user then said that they believe that Yuji chose not to heal his two missing fingers, a revelation that was made in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 266, with Reverse Cursed Technique since he plans on incorporating parts of Sukuna's soul and body into his own.

Although he may not literally stitch Sukuna's fingers in place of his own, Yuji may manifest similar traits to the latter once he sews their souls together. It would be completely different from eating Sukuna's fingers since simply consuming them would leave the King of Curses without facing the consequences of his actions.

Instead of coexisting in one body, each and every fragment of Sukuna's soul would be permanently fused with Yuji. Lastly, the user addresses the concerns of Yuji being affected by the malevolence of Sukuna's soul, saying that there is a possibility that two souls may not reject each other upon being merged and that it could result in a much more harmonious fusion of souls.

Therefore, Yuji merging Sukuna's soul with his own would result in the King of Curses turning into the kind of person he hates the most. He would go from being a hedonistic and sadistic cannibal to gaining enlightenment upon fusing with Yuji's pure soul. It wouldn't quite be the death Sukuna had hoped for upon being defeated.

Instead, it would be an ever-lasting torture for him, which would be a more fitting end for someone like him since he would not be able to escape the consequences of his actions by taking the easy way out and dying. What makes this theory plausible is that this could very well be the "ability" that Yuji had boasted of possessing, which could apparently "kill" Sukuna.

However, the outcome of this scenario could very likely see Yuji sacrificing himself as a precautionary measure since keeping Sukuna alive inside of him might pose a risk that almost no one would be willing to take.

