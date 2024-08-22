Jujutsu Kaisen finally reveals Nobara's status, and for once Akutami doesn't break the fans' hearts

The recently released spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 have taken the internet by storm, as the upcoming chapter finally confirms the status of a beloved character who was long believed to be dead, thereby marking their dramatic return to the story.

The character in question is none other than Nobara Kugisaki, who has finally made her highly anticipated comeback to the series and subsequently delivered a fatal wound to Ryomen Sukuna.

For years, fans have been pleading with the mangaka, Gege Akutami, to provide an update on Nobara's fate. However, Akutami repeatedly broke fans' hearts by either leaving the character's fate ambiguous or by vaguely hinting at her demise.

In hindsight, Nobara's unexpected yet epic return to the series was certainly worth the 4-year wait, as fans all over the world are now celebrating her long-awaited comeback.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 is scheduled for release on August 25, 2024.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267. Reader's discretion is advised.

Nobara's return in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 has fans over the moon

As per the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 spoilers, Nobara Kugisaki finally made her highly-anticipated return to the story and delivered a powerful Resonance attack to Ryomen Sukuna's last finger, which in turn allowed Yuji Itadori to land a devastating Soul Dismantle attack on the King of Curses.

Nobara's last appearance in the series was in the Shibuya Incident arc almost four years ago, where she suffered a life-threatening injury at the hands of Mahito. Although her chances of survival were pretty low, fans held on to the hope of witnessing her eventual comeback to the story one day.

On top of that, Gege Akutami was seemingly persistent on not providing any direct confirmation of Nobara's fate, and instead vaguely hinted at her passing in the following chapters. Additionally, Nobara's appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265 among the list of people close to Yuji who had died previously shattered the sliver of hope that fans had held on to, of seeing her return.

Nobara as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

That said, the 4-year wait for a direct confirmation of Nobara's fate certainly proved worthwhile, as fans worldwide rejoiced upon seeing the beloved character make her long-awaited comeback to the story.

Her reappearance in the upcoming chapter took the Internet by storm, as her fans were moved to tears upon witnessing the comeback they had been waiting for for almost 4 years. Many even went so far as to mock those fans who had already given up hope on seeing Nobara return, as they claimed that there were zero chances of her surviving an injury that almost took off her entire head.

Furthermore, Nobara's return and subsequent attack on Sukuna also reaffirmed a long-discarded fan theory about her role in defeating the King of Curses. According to the said theory, Nobara would return in the final stages of the Shinjuku Showdown arc, and use her Resonance cursed technique on Sukuna's last finger, thereby inflicting serious damage to him.

However, this theory later seemed to have no chance of coming true earlier, since Yuta was apparently said to have consumed Sukuna's last finger in order to copy his Shrine cursed technique.

That said, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 breathed new life into this theory, as it was not only revealed that Yuta had tricked Sukuna into believing that he had consumed the latter's finger but also that it was Yuji's fingers that he had Rika consume to copy the Shrine cursed technique.

The rest, as fans witnessed in the spoilers, is history. Nobara showed up right in the nick of time, using her Resonance on Sukuna's last finger, which gave Yuji a much-needed boost in morale to take down the King of Curses.

It's safe to say that Sukuna was not the only one caught off guard by Nobara's return, as fans worldwide were in utter shock upon witnessing the unbelievable chain of events.

It not only revitalized their love for her character but also their faith in Gege Akutami's writing, as the series rapidly approaches its definitive conclusion on September 30, 2024.

