Nobara finally reappears in Jujutsu Kaisen, but in the worst way possible 

The Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen devastated nearly the entire fanbase with the subsequent deaths of Kento Nanami and Nobara Kugisaki. However, when Arata Nitta claimed that Nobara still had a chance to survive her injuries, fans clung to the hope that the beloved character would return to the story eventually.

Now that the series is in its final arc, fans have been pleading with Gege Akutami to provide some update on Nobara's status and whether she will ever make her long-awaited return.

Unfortunately for fans, although Gege did bring Nobara back briefly in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265, their hopes of seeing her join Yuji in his battle against Sukuna have now been squandered since the context of Nobara's reappearance officially confirmed the character's heartbreaking fate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265. Reader's discretion is advised.

Nobara's appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265 confirms her demise

Although chances of her survival were meager due to the nature of her injury, fans didn't give up hope on seeing Nobara Kugisaki returning to the series one day and joining the final battle against Sukuna. That is, until the release of the alleged spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265, in which Nobara reappears in the manga seemingly for the last time.

According to the alleged spoilers, the upcoming chapter will mostly focus on a conversation between Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna inside the former's Domain, which remains a mystery due to the lack of information about it.

Towards the end of the chapter, however, during his monologue, Yuji remembers the people close to him who had lost their lives ever since he became a Jujutsu sorcerer. Among the panels showcasing the faces of the deceased characters, Nobara's face took many by surprise since it basically confirmed that she had succumbed to her injuries and had died long ago.

Nobara, as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

Although Gege Akutami had vaguely hinted at Nobara's demise a couple of times after the Shibuya Incident arc, fans still hoped that she had somehow managed to survive and was recuperating behind the scenes.

Many fans even went so far as to conjure up theories about Nobara's return. They guessed if she could play an important role in the final battle against Sukuna in the ongoing Shinjuku Showdown arc.

However, none of those theories can come to life at this point, seeing as to how Gege has seemingly confirmed Nobara's death in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265.

Most fans who were hopeful about Nobara's return are mourning her demise on social media. Some had picked up on the Gege's hints and had already predicted that the character was long gone.

Given that readers were mostly kept in the dark about Nobara's fate for the majority of the series, it is only to be expected that a part of the fandom would not consider the character to be dead. It is an unspoken rule among fans to never believe that a character is gone unless their death is officially confirmed.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case with Nobara Kugisaki, since fans not only didn't get the chance to bid farewell to her properly but many of them also had been misled into believing that the character was still alive, which made her death all the more tragic.

UPDATE: Chapter 267 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has finally revealed that Nobara is alive. Her return marks a decisive turn in the fight against Sukuna. She effectively helps Yuji in changing the tide of the battle and gaining the upper hand. Nobara fans were overjoyed with her return, although only a few chapters are left for the series finale.

