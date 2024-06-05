All 12 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who fought Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown arc, ranked chronologically

The Jujutsu Kaisen characters who fought Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown arc remind fans how nearly all the series' characters who fought before them have either perished or sustained injuries, rendering them incapable of further participation. Jujutsu Kaisen has provided an exceptional experience for fans in recent months, largely due to the captivating battles unfolding among the characters in the Shinjuku Showdown arc.

From the epic clash between Jujutsu Kaisen characters like Gojo and Sukuna to the intense showdown featuring Yuta and Yuji against Sukuna, this concluding phase promises an enthralling array of battles to keep fans engaged.

Simultaneously, Gege aims to offer fans a comprehensive understanding of these characters' abilities before Sukuna unleashes his full power against them. Here is a combined list of Jujutsu Kaisen characters who fought Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown arc.

Gojo Satarou, Itadori Yuji, Aoi Todo, and 9 other Jujutsu Kaisen characters who fought Sukuna in the Shinjuku Showdown arc

1) Gojo Satarou

Sukuna defeated Gojo (Image via Shueisha)

The Shinjuku Showdown arc of Jujutsu Kaisen features the highly anticipated battle between Gojo and Sukuna, which stands out as the series' best fight. Fans had eagerly awaited this clash of these Jujutsu Kaisen characters for years, and the author delivered spectacularly.

At the peak of his powers, Gojo faced Sukuna, who was in Megumi's body. Both combatants fought fiercely, with either having the potential to win. Sukuna's advantage came from Mahoraga, which provided the blueprint for breaking through Gojo's Infinity.

Additionally, a handicap placed on Gojo ultimately led to his defeat. Tragically, Gojo died at the end of this battle, although on another day, the outcome might have been different.

2) Kashimo

Kashimo fighting Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

In the Shinjuku Showdown arc, Ryomen Sukuna faced off against Kashimo, the God of Lightning. Despite being significantly weakened by his prior battle with Gojo, Sukuna had to contend with Kashimo's formidable cursed technique, Mythical Beast Amber, putting him at a disadvantage for much of the fight. Even with Kamutoke, a cursed tool created by a Binding Vow with Yorozu, Sukuna initially struggled to land a hit on Kashimo.

As the battle progressed, Kashimo's relentless assault forced Sukuna to reincarnate into Megumi's body. From this point on, Sukuna took control and dominated the fight. Utilizing the power of his Dismantle technique, he ultimately defeated and killed Kashimo.

3) Hiromi Higuruma

Higuruma's Domain Expansion (Image via Shueisha)

Hiromi Higuruma, a former judge turned jujutsu sorcerer, is the first to confront Sukuna. Using his cursed technique, Deadly Sentencing, Higuruma can summon a courtroom and judge his opponent's crimes, imposing a penalty if found guilty.

During his fight with Sukuna, he attempts to use his gavel to subdue Sukuna, aiming to neutralize Sukuna's overwhelming cursed energy. Higuruma strategically utilizes his legal-based cursed technique to try and corner Sukuna, but he struggles against Sukuna's raw power and relentless attacks, ultimately being overpowered.

4) Atsuya Kusakabe

Atsuya Kusakabe relentlessly slashes Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

Atsuya Kusakabe is a grade 1 sorcerer known for his expertise with a sword. Kusakabe employs his swordsmanship and enhanced physical abilities through his innate cursed energy manipulation. His technique, Enhanced Blade, allows him to amplify his sword strikes with cursed energy.

Kusakabe’s precision and speed make him a formidable opponent. He launches a series of rapid, powerful strikes at The King of Curses, but despite his best efforts, Sukuna’s superior strength and mastery over cursed energy lead to Kusakabe’s defeat.

5) Takuma Ino

Ino using Ratio Technique (Image via Shueisha)

In the fierce confrontation with Sukuna, Ino showcases remarkable prowess with a strike imbued with Nanami's Ratio Technique. Utilizing this technique, Ino divides his target with precision lines, striking at the weak spot at the ratio point of seven to three. This enhanced strike demonstrates Ino's strategic ingenuity and mastery of combat techniques.

Additionally, the strike proves durable enough to withstand a powerful kick from Sukuna, underscoring its effectiveness in the heat of battle. Ino's contribution adds a formidable dimension to the fight against Sukuna, highlighting his resourcefulness as a skilled jujutsu sorcerer.

6) Choso

Choso fighting Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

In the climactic battle between Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Choso emerges as a beacon of selflessness and bravery. When Sukuna unleashes his devastating Divine Flames, Choso shields his brother Yuji, creating a formidable barrier against the lethal attack.

Despite lacking full control over his powers, Choso's sacrifice removes Divine Flames as an option for Sukuna, altering the course of the battle.

His heroic act showcases his unwavering resolve and profound dedication to protecting his loved ones. Choso's legacy as a symbol of sacrifice resonates deeply, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his comrades and fans alike.

7) Maki Zenin

Maki fights Sukuna with all her might (Image via Shueisha)

In the fierce battle against Sukuna, Maki exhibits exceptional combat prowess, launching a relentless assault with her Split Soul Katana. With unwavering determination, she engages Sukuna alongside Yuji, aiming to incapacitate the King of Curses and protect her allies.

Maki's agile maneuvers and precise strikes showcase her mastery over combat techniques, as she relentlessly presses Sukuna, undeterred by his formidable strength.

Despite Sukuna's resilience, Maki remains steadfast, fueled by her commitment to stop him at any cost. With each strike, she edges closer to victory, embodying the unwavering spirit of determination in the face of overwhelming adversity.

8) Yuta Okkutsu

Yuta Okkotsu clashes with Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

Yuta resolves to use unorthodox tactics, recognizing the gravity of their adversary. As the fateful battle unfolds between the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Yuta exhibits remarkable growth, wielding newfound strength and cunning.

With Rika's aid, he confronts Sukuna in a relentless onslaught, surprising the King of Curses with copied techniques. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Yuta perseveres, leveraging his ingenuity to outmaneuver Sukuna.

In a daring move, Yuta sacrifices himself to weaken Sukuna, enabling Maki's decisive intervention. Though grievously wounded, Yuta's unwavering resolve persists, driving him to confront Sukuna once more within Gojo's body, culminating in a climactic clash of domains between the Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

9) Itadori Yuji

Itadori Yuji fighting The King of Curses (Image via Shueisha)

In their intense battle between the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Yuji employs his incredible physical prowess, enduring Sukuna's devastating attacks while delivering powerful strikes of his own.

He showcases his resilience by enduring Sukuna's slashes, fueled by his low cursed energy output. Meanwhile, Maki utilizes her Split Soul Katana, a cursed tool that ignores defenses and directly attacks the target's soul.

This deadly weapon allows her to deal significant damage to Sukuna, even as he attempts to counter her attacks. Despite Sukuna's formidable abilities, the Jujutsu Kaisen characters Yuji and Maki's determination and skill enable them to continue the fight, using their techniques to press the advantage against the King of Curses.

10) Miguel

Miguel fighting Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

Miguel's exceptional agility becomes evident in his confrontation with Sukuna, where he effortlessly evades Sukuna's onslaught of Dismantle attacks. This display of skill renders Miguel dominant in the battle, as he dodges Sukuna's strikes and effectively counters with his offensive maneuvers.

This revelation of Miguel's strength surprises fans, who now have a clearer understanding of his formidable abilities. Miguel's adeptness in combat positions him as a significant force against Sukuna, adding depth to his character and raising anticipation for future clashes in the ongoing conflict.

11) Laure

Laure fighting Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

As the conflict escalated between the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Larue found himself more deeply embroiled in the fray, a development that caught many off guard with its intensity.

Teaming up with Miguel, the pair exhibited remarkable synergy in their confrontation with Sukuna, showcasing their combat skills admirably. Despite their coordinated efforts, Sukuna remained remarkably resilient, earning praise for his unwavering resolve in the face of overwhelming opposition.

Despite sustaining significant injuries, including a piercing blow to the heart, Sukuna persisted, demonstrating impressive endurance as he held his own against multiple adversaries. Sukuna's ability to withstand such a formidable assault while mounting his offensive underscores his formidable strength and unwavering determination in battle.

12) Aoi Todo

Aoi Todo with his Re-Boogie Woogie technique (Image via Shueisha)

Todo's return in chapter 259 of Jujutsu Kaisen brought a surprise — his Boogie Woogie Cursed Technique is still active. This revitalizes Yuji and Todo's teamwork, offering a potent advantage against Sukuna. Although defeating the King of Curses remains daunting, Todo's disorienting combat style is effective. Sukuna, weakened from previous battles, lacks his full arsenal, providing Yuji and Todo with a fighting chance.

Yuji's enhanced strength, coupled with Todo's technique, promises a formidable offense. Shoko's role remains undisclosed, leading to speculation about her potential to turn the tide of battle. However, prevailing against Sukuna remains uncertain, given the overwhelming odds against them.

Supporting Jujutsu Kaisen characters in the Shinjuku Showdown arc

Supporting Jujutsu Kaisen characters in the Shinjuku Showdown arc (Image via Mappa)

In the Shinjuku Countdown arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, Ui Ui, Ijichi, Gakuganji, and Utahime support the sorcerers battling Sukuna. Ui Ui's strategic insight aids in devising effective plans, while Ijichi ensures logistical arrangements are in place for the operation.

Gakuganji's authoritative leadership coordinates resources and personnel efficiently, bolstering the sorcerers' efforts. Utahime's formidable combat skills inspire confidence among frontline fighters, providing crucial backup when needed.

Together, Jujutsu Kaisen characters form an indispensable support network, offering strategic guidance, logistical support, and combat expertise to the characters confronting Sukuna. Their collective contributions are instrumental in orchestrating the battle against Sukuna, emphasizing the significance of teamwork and collaboration of Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

To conclude

Fortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen will proceed without any hiatus, much to the fans' relief. This ensures that the ongoing showdown against Sukuna will maintain its momentum, with the King of Curses likely decimating several Jujutsu Kaisen characters in the upcoming chapters.

However, fans must acknowledge that the dwindling Jujutsu Kaisen characters within the raid team will significantly escalate the difficulty of the battle. As anticipation mounts for the next chapters, readers brace themselves for the intense and challenging confrontations in the series.

