Sukuna will be the only one standing at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen (& history makes it clear)

With the final fight slowly becoming a playground for Sukuna, it seems like the King of Curses will be the last one standing at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen. Sukuna is currently dominating all battles with flying colors since every new sorcerer introduced to the field is defeated.

All of this is for a good reason: the King of Curses could be destined to be the last one standing on the battlefield at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen. After all, history supports his overwhelming powers. Gojo Satoru may be the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, but since the Heian Era, no other sorcerer dared to go above the King of Curses.

Even if some sorcerer decided to go against him, the outcome of the battle would be pretty obvious, just like the end of Jujutsu Kaisen, and things would turn out badly for the opponent of Sukuna, not only during the battle but also for their lives.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

Why Sukuna will be the last man standing at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen

The King of Curses as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Ryomen Sukuna was a cursed sorcerer of the Heian Era in the series. He is regarded as the Disgraced one and the strongest sorcerer even after thousands of years of his era due to his mastery of sorcery. After the birth of Gojo Satoru, attention was diverted from Sukuna until he was reborn in the body of Itadori Yuji.

The King of Curses was killed by his fellow sorcerers for unknown reasons, after which he split his existence into 20 fingers that were branded as special-grade relics. Unfortunately for the King of Curses, his being reborn was complicated because Itadori's will was unperished, and the former couldn't take control of his body.

The Disgraced One as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

So, he shifted his attention towards Fushigoro Megumi, one of Itadori's friends. The King of Curses thought of a plan and waited patiently, forming a binding vow with Itadori without letting him remember it. In the Culling Games arc, the King of Curses started to implement his plan, activated the binding vow to take over Itadori, and transferred into Fushigoro.

After taking a bath, the King of Curses later returned to his true form and crushed Megumi's will to live by killing his sister. Now, there were hardly any sorcerers left who could challenge the King of Curses.

Right around this time, Gojo Satoru was unsealed from the Prison Realm, setting the stage for the battle of the strongest between the King of Curses and Gojo Satoru at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Gojo Satoru was defeated by the King of Curses (Image via Shueisha)

To everyone's surprise, Gojo Satoru was overpowered by the King of Curses and was slashed in half. After Satoru, Hajime Kashimo tried his luck against the King of Curses only to get killed in a few exchanges of blows. After Kashimo, Higuruma and Yuji entered the battle in a hopeless attempt to overwhelm the King of Curses.

Higuruma displayed his cursed technique in a versatile way, thus getting praised by the King of Curses and dying by his hands. Yuji, who was left alone, had to do something to stall the King of Curses as much as possible.

Fortunately, Okkotsu Yuta made an appearance and fought the King of Curses. He displayed every attack up his arsenal but was still overpowered by the Disgraced One, who gravely injured him. Ui Ui managed to take Yuta away as Maki now entered the battle.

The King of Curses took the fight against Maki personally as their fight would decide whether sorcery is stronger than human strength. After declaring this, Maki was blown away, and Kusakabe entered the fight. Kusakabe was the last person to go all out against Sukuna, but surprisingly, he did pretty well but not well enough to do some damage to the King of Curses.

Kusakabe was slashed by the King of Curses' cursed technique, and while Ui Ui tried to take him away, the King of Curses tried to end him. But according to chapter 254 spoilers, Miguel made an appearance. The end of Jujutsu Kaisen remains uncertain, with the King of Curses still having the upper hand in battle.

During a flashback overview, it was revealed that during the Disgraced One's time as a sorcerer in the Heian Era, many sorcerers fought him and sharpened their skills due to the advanced skills of the King of Curses in sorcery. However, all of them were ultimately defeated, which could indicate that the end of Jujutsu Kaisen could end the same as the Heian Era, with Sukuna as the last man standing in the battle.

