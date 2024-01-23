Insane Jujutsu Kaisen theory digs up how Rika, Yuji, and Sukuna are connected via reincarnation

With Ryoumen Sukuna winning against every opponent in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, things seem to have gotten challenging for Itadori and his group. The bright side is that Yuta has joined the battle, and the King of Curses will now go against the Queen of Curses.

A recent theory from fans surrounding Rika and Sukuna's reincarnation has also marked its presence as this theory makes sense in multiple ways. This theory relates to Rika being a reincarnation of the Queen of Curses and Itadori being the reincarnation of the King of Curses (Ryoumen Sukuna).

But as Sukuna was divided into 20 fingers after his death, Itadori reincarnated as Sukuna's "human" self. This makes more sense because they share the same facial features and hair color.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Connecting Itadori, Sukuna, and Rika through the concept of reincarnation

The concept of "reincarnation" in Jujutsu Kaisen is not new, as most of the cursed spirits fighting in the Culling Game Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen are reincarnated. These spirits existed throughout history in different eras (for instance, the Heian Era) and only needed a human vessel to exist again.

There is a theory that Yuji is the reincarnated form of Sukuna, and fans have come up with another theory of Rika's reincarnation, which somewhat modifies the Yuji theory. This has added more weight to the theory.

In chapter 248 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna expressed his annoyance over how he cannot beat Itadori despite the former having more cursed energy than Yuji. This added to the fan theory that Yuji is the reincarnation of Sukuna, due to which Sukuna instinctively cannot kill him.

During the Heian Era, Sukuna existed as a human sorcerer and was the same as his present self (killed weak sorcerers). After he died, his fingers were distributed around the world as special-grade cursed objects.

Fans speculate that Sukuna's evil self (which killed other sources) was transferred to his fingers, and his human self was reincarnated as Itadori Yuji. Cursed energy can be linked to the user's ego—the stronger the ego, the stronger the user (Sukuna), and the weaker the ego, the weaker the user (Itadori).

But as Itadori can learn (which is the normal instinct of a human), he is slowly becoming stronger. Sukuna (the 20 fingers) is annoyed by this part of Itadori (Sukuna's human reincarnation) as he wants to crush his ideals.

Fans have come out with a similar theory that relates to Rika, Yuta's childhood friend, who was the human reincarnate of the Queen of Curses from the past. After Rika died during the accident, Yuta cursed her not to die yet, which awakened the evil part of the Queen of Curses.

After Yuta removed the curse, Rika's soul passed on, and the Queen of Curses stayed with Yuta's cursed technique. She can store cursed energy and cursed tools for Yuta and act as his aide during any fight.

Sukuna versus Yuta in the upcoming chapters

The next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will feature a 1-on-1 battle between Sukuna (the King of Curses) and Rika (the Queen of Curses). As the King and Queen collide, the question of which of them will prevail arises. Fans speculate that Rika's potential is greater than what she displayed during the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

The Rika that fought Geto was the Queen of Curses' evil reincarnation, but now that Yuta has Rika as cursed energy, she can use her full potential. This might make her cursed energy greater than when she was against Geto, and Yuta also has an arsenal of cursed tools with him this time.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen manga fans are backing their character in the upcoming Rika versus Sukuna fight. But waiting for the official chapter to arrive is advised as some new cursed technique from Sukuna (just like how he used flames during the Shibuya Incident Arc) might be seen. The same can be said about Yuta and Rika as they might unlock new potential that fans have never seen.