Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Rika stronger than Sukuna? Explained 

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 spoilers recently came out and revealed that Sukuna was always personally repulsed by Yuji's indomitable spirit. It also revealed the reason Gojo's corpse mysteriously vanishes after his "supposed death" in chapter 236.

Although Sukuna's hatred towards Yuji took center stage in chapter 248 spoilers, the main highlight ended up being Yuta and Rika entering the battlefield and Rika confronting Sukuna. Given Rika's title as the "Queen of Curses," many fans have started asking whether Rika is in some way stronger than Sukuna.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Rika being stronger than Sukuna would break the narrative

Expand Tweet

In the recently unveiled Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 spoilers, Sukuna's intense hatred towards Yuji takes center stage, accompanied by the astonishing news of Yuji mastering the reverse curse technique within a month. The primary cast's unexpected retrieval of Gojo's body sparks fervent discussions about his potential resurrection.

The chapter concludes with a climactic encounter as Yuta and Rika join the battlefield, setting the stage for Sukuna, the King of Curses, to finally meet Rika, the Queen of Curses, sparking debates about their relative powers.

Expand Tweet

The titles of Sukuna and Rika have sparked debates among fans, raising questions about the potential comparison of their powers. However, it is crucial to assert from the outset that Rika is in no way stronger than Sukuna.

Such a narrative direction would unravel the established stakes within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. If Rika surpassed Sukuna in strength, pivotal events, such as Satoru Gojo's confrontation with Sukuna, would lose their significance, as Yuta, bearing the title of the "strongest," would have been the primary contender.

Expand Tweet

The ambiguity surrounding the implications of Rika's title further complicates the comparison. While it is known that she possesses immense amounts of curse energy, even surpassing the formidable Satoru Gojo, the precise reasons behind her title as the "Queen of Curses" remain undisclosed. This lack of information adds an air of mystery to Rika's character, leaving fans to ponder the origins of her extraordinary curse energy.

In contrast, Sukuna's superiority is evident through his numerous feats, unparalleled intellect, and resourcefulness. His historical dominance during the Heian Era, where even elite sorcerers failed to curb his rampage, solidifies his status as the "King of Curses."

Sukuna as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Moreover, Sukuna's array of abilities, including the devastating Dismantle and Cleave attacks, showcases a level of power that surpasses conventional sorcery. Even as Rika's peculiar and ominous origins are briefly hinted at in extra chapters, the narrative surrounding her character is shrouded in mystery.

The potential exploration of these origins in future chapters may shed light on why she transforms into such a formidable cursed spirit. However, based on the existing information, Sukuna stands as the unequivocal powerhouse in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, with Rika, despite her significant strength, falling short of the King of Curses.

Final thoughts

Fans are buzzing with theories about Sukuna's potential motives, speculating that he may seek to devour or absorb Rika due to her extraordinary cursed energy and her enigmatic title as the Queen of Curses.

With Rika's last appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23, anticipation builds for season 3, promising further exploration of her character and enhanced display of her formidable powers.