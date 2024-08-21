Jujutsu Kaisen could end swiftly thanks to Sukuna's defeat via Ui Ui's Cursed Technique

The recent announcement that Jujutsu Kaisen will end within the next five chapters has thrown the entire fandom into disarray. Previously, there were many theories circulating within the fandom suggesting that the current Sukuna vs. sorcerers fight might just be the first stage, with stage two being a battle against the merger.

The fight between Sukuna and the sorcerers has been ongoing for over 30 chapters, with numerous beloved characters meeting their ends. Initially, the plan to subdue and defeat Sukuna involved his elimination by one of the sorcerers. However, with Jujutsu Kaisen now set to conclude at chapter 271, it’s possible that Sukuna's end will come in a very unexpected way.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji will possess Sukuna

The current Sukuna is heavily damaged, but most of that damage can be attributed to his fights against Gojo, which diminished his cursed energy output and overall combat prowess due to cursed technique burnout. Many fans have theorized about the potential return of Nobara, given her cursed technique could counter Sukuna’s unique condition.

However, it is possible that the entire plan ends up being something very different. Yuji was introduced as a unique individual with physical capabilities far surpassing others. Later chapters revealed that Kenjaku had created Yuji for the very purpose of housing Sukuna’s soul. Currently, Sukuna’s soul is no longer inside Yuji but is instead possessing Megumi’s body.

It has been established that Yuji was willing to let Sukuna go unpunished if he returned to Yuji’s body after freeing Megumi. While most of the soul-swapping so far has been done by Sukuna, Ui Ui’s cursed technique has achieved similar results as revealed throughout the fight.

Ui Ui’s cursed technique enables him to switch and teleport any entity or object he has marked as a "target." He used this technique to teleport himself and his sister Mei Mei from Shibuya to Kuala Lumpur during the Shibuya Incident arc. Ui Ui’s technique was also used by the sorcerers to switch bodies and directly train those bodies in various techniques.

Yuji stands as a prime example of this phenomenon, using it to switch bodies with Kusakabe. Kusakabe possessed Yuji’s body and trained it to use simple domains and various other techniques. Although the technique seems overpowered, it is limited to switching the souls of two people only twice per person, with a one-month cooldown period between uses.

Although the Sukuna fight has been going on for months in real life, within the chronology of the manga, it is still December 24. This date was agreed upon by Gojo and Sukuna on November 19, soon after Gojo’s release. Given the significance of the dates, it is possible that Yuji and the rest of the sorcerers completed their soul swap training by November 25, with Yuji entering a 30-day cooldown period before his soul would become eligible for swapping again.

It is possible that the sorcerers' plan was to stall Sukuna until December 25, then swap Yuji’s soul with Megumi’s, giving Yuji control of Sukuna once again. While some fans might argue that Ui Ui’s soul swap requires the agreement of both parties, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 266 focused on a conversation between Yuji and Megumi.

This ended with Megumi eventually taking part in the fight against Sukuna. Now that Megumi’s soul has resurfaced, he may simply swap places with Yuji, allowing Yuji’s soul to overpower Sukuna’s and reinstate the seal.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 will be released on August 25, 2024, and it might just be the final chapter of the fight against Sukuna. Chapter 266 ended with the foreshadowing of a much deeper plot by the sorcerers to seal Sukuna, and chapter 267 will reveal the actual details of this plan.

