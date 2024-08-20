"Give me JJK Shippuden" — Jujutsu Kaisen fans plea for a sequel even before the series ends

On August 19, 2024, it was announced that Jujutsu Kaisen is set to conclude in five chapters, sparking requests from the fandom for a potential sequel, JJK Shippuden, to address unanswered questions. Although the author's message didn't address anything specific that could happen in the last few chapters, the fandom is not over the series ending so soon.

Moreover, this concern doesn't even seem exaggerated because, among the numerous unanswered mysteries in the series, some of them include the mystery of the happening of the Great Merger, the mystery of Sukuna's Heain Era life, and so much more. The fandom took to the internet and expressed their frustration by mentioning their concerns regarding the ending of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

What is the JJK Shippuden sequel the fandom wants for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Sukuna (left) and Sukuna (right) as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

On September 30, 2024, the last chapter of Gege Akutami's magnum opus and one of the most popular manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen, will be released. The latest chapter indicated the demise of the King of Curses, as Itadori seemed to have a trump card up his sleeves after Sukuna destroyed the protagonist's gauntlet.

Moreover, chapter 266 ended with a strange visual of Sukuna's last finger hanging on top of a clock tower, which hinted at the possible return of Kugisaki Nobara. Despite all these hints, the fandom is not satisfied with the series ending in five chapters and has demanded a JJK Shippuden sequel, just like how the Naruto series received a Naruto Shippuden sequel after its first sequel.

The sole reason for asking for a sequel would be to address the unanswered mysteries of the series, some of which include the activation of the Great Merger, an update on Hakari versus Uraume, and the origins of Ryomen Sukuna from the Haein Era.

Reactions from the fandom

As expected, the announcement of the manga series' ending came out of nowhere for the majority of the fandom. Out of the complaints where the fandom wanted some answers regarding something from the manga, the information about the happening of the Great Merger took the spotlight. This merger was expected to take place right now, but there are no signs of it happening.

Moreover, the fandom wanted to know about what was happening between Hakari and Uraume since the final fight started, as the author hardly put any light on their battle. Lastly, a fan presumed the return of Nobara and stated how the author would develop her character in a mere five chapters.

"My brain stopped working after hearing the announcement," a fan claimed.

"Honestly though doesn't that kinda mean the whole merger thing won't have time to happen," another fan said.

"It would be the funniest shit ever if he ends the series without showing Hakari and Uraume again," another one said.

"How's gege going to develop nobara's character in just 5 chapters," another one questioned.

Final thoughts

Hakari Kinji vs Uraume as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Just like in My Hero Academia, where the biggest mystery of Deku's father was left unexplored, there are chances that Gege Akutami might end the series without explaining some key points, one of which could be about what happened between Uraume and Hakari in the series. However, it is best to wait and see how the author progresses the story in the next chapters until the end.

